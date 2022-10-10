ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cookies and pastries take Sound Bites to a sweet sugar high

By Jennifer Biggs
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

After all this time, Chris Herrington and I have finally figured out how to get a good podcast going: Pastries and cookies.

This week’s episode, recorded before fall break, got off to a nice start when Chris showed up with pastries from Blanchard’s OG Patisserie & Coffee and I had a box of Makeda’s cookies. A little sugar here, a bite of a cruffin there, and before you know it, even Natalie, the “podcast gremlin” who normally stays quiet, is in the fray.

That’s what we talked about: What an inspiring story Makeda’s was from the start , and how Maurice and Pamela Hill did it again when they reopened in September, 10 months to the day after Young Dolph was killed there. Getting the business going in 1999 was a ‘round the clock enterprise, but they stuck with it and have built a well-earned solid reputation.

Daniel Blanchard started out as a cottage baker and in September debuted his adorable food trailer at the Cooper Young Festival and now parks it in the Joe’s Wines and Liquor parking lot on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings. Chris stopped by, picked up a selection of goodies, and well, maybe we’re a little sugared up. But not hopped up, not like the multi-flavor KitKat way we were around this time last year.

This was good stuff. Have a listen and click on the links above to read more about Makeda’s and Blanchard’s.

The Daily Memphian

