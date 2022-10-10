Excited, ignorant, naive, determined, confused, and hopeful are a few of the words that come to mind when I think about who I was on the first day, and ultimately, the first semester of teaching in a public school in Houston. I held the belief that I was more important than the President because I literally held the future of the country in my classroom. It sounds a little corny, but I’m an idealist that way. It’s what drove me to home school for twenty-five years. If I didn’t believe passionately in the process, I couldn’t have completed the job. I learned very quickly that the same passion would be needed in a public school classroom.

