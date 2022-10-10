Read full article on original website
thewoodlandstx.com
The Woodlands Area Events This Weekend
FRIDAY EVENTS - OCT 14TH:. Fall is here! It’s time for pumpkins, cooler weather, apple cider, and festivals! Celebrate fall with friends and family at these local festivals. September 24, 2022 – Magnolia Fall Fest Market – The Magnolia Fall Fest Market is fun for the whole family with pictures in the pumpkin patch, face painters, kids crafts, and more.
Woodlands Online& LLC
The Woodlands Township presents Sunset Cinema: Deep in the Heart
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Township Environmental Services Department, in partnership with the Texas Recreation and Park Society, will present a free movie night event, Sunset Cinema: Deep in the Heart, on Friday, October 14, 2022. Join us under the stars at the outdoor amphitheater located at the Rob...
Woodlands Online& LLC
The Woodlands Health & Longevity Lunch Forum comes to town on Oct 21
THE WOODLANDS, TX – After a two-year hiatus, the annual Health & Longevity Lunch Forum returns to The Woodlands on Friday, October 21. This venerable event will take place at The Woodlands Country Club Palmer Course starting at 11:45 a.m. The Woodlands Country Club will host this Institute of...
Woodlands Online& LLC
SpookTacular at Woodlands Children's Museum
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- On Saturday, October 29, 2022, The Woodlands Children’s Museum will host its annual SpookTacular event, featuring children’s carnival type games and activities, Halloween-themed art projects, musical performances, and magic shows. This fa-BOO-lous event is a perfect opportunity for children 7 and under to dress up in their favorite costume while sharing in holiday fun in a non-spooky, daytime environment.
Click2Houston.com
Katy ISD art students earn over $17,000 in Fort Bend County Fair auction
KATY, Texas – Several art students at Katy Independent School District were able to rack in $17,000 after 11 pieces of artwork were auctioned at the Fort Bend County Fair, according to a release. Jerry Sun, a senior at Seven Lakes High School, won the “Grand Champion” award for...
hellowoodlands.com
The Woodlands Pride Festival 2022
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Woodlands Pride Festival is scheduled to take place on October 22, 2022. This will be the fourth festival at Town Green Park, with a combined attendance of over 15,000 people since 2018. At The Woodlands Pride Festival, you’ll hear from our amazing speakers and...
Houston Botanic Garden Lightscape returns for the holidays
HOUSTON — Looking for something to do during the holidays in town? The Houston Botanic Gardens has you covered!. The internationally acclaimed Lightscape will return for 2022, featuring newer light installations as well as bringing back some of last year's favorites. More than 80% of the displays for this year will be brand new and be set to seasonal music along a winding path in the Garden.
Eater
Houston’s Largest Japanese Festival Returns in November With More Than 30 Food Vendors
Houston’s Tokyo Night Festival, one of the country’s largest celebrations of Japanese culture and community, will return to the city this November, with a two-day showcase of more than 30 food and drink vendors that will serve up their interpretations of Japanese cuisine. Featured restaurants and food and...
Parents in Pearland ISD's PTA being tapped for substitute work
It's a first in the district's history, and it's coming at a time when numbers suggest substitute staffing is stable. But a letter reveals it to be otherwise.
Boba Queen Tea and Sweets opening locations in Conroe, Montgomery
Boba Queen Tea and Sweets has filed permits in Montgomery and Conroe. (Courtesy Pexels) Boba Queen Tea and Sweets has filed permits to open two locations. According to the business, the Conroe location will open at 2107 W. Davis St., Ste. C, Conroe. The Montgomery location will be at 15295 Hwy. 105 W., Montgomery, next to Denny's. The shop will offer an assortment of milk teas and Thai teas as well as Thai-style desserts. According to the business, openings for both locations are anticipated in spring 2023. Contact information was not available for publication as of press time.
Japanese dollar shop Daiso announces grand opening date, event in Shenandoah
Daiso is opening a location in Shenandoah on Oct. 29. (Courtesy Daiso) Japanese dollar shop Daiso has announced a grand opening date of Oct. 29 at 8821 Metropark Drive, Ste. 1000, Shenandoah. The store will be the latest addition to the mixed-use development Metropark Square when it opens. Information from...
SweeTTies to bring ice cream, candy bar to Conroe
SweeTTies is opening soon in Conroe and will offer ice cream. (Courtesy Pexels) SweeTTies, a frozen yogurt and candy bar, is expecting to open in early November at 3301 W. Davis St., Conroe. The sweets shop will offer banana splits and ice cream floats. According to the owner, the business will also offer a variety of candy. 936-463-1000. www.sweettiesfroyo.com.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Rodeo Awards $464,590 in Graduate Assistantships
HOUSTON, TX -- Today, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials announced that 29 graduate-level college students will receive a total of $464,590 in educational funding through the Rodeo’s Graduate Assistantship Program. These funds will support 26 students pursuing master’s degrees and three doctoral students for the 2022-2023 academic year.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Katy, Spring, The Woodlands sinking at substantial rate, expert says
Pockets of the Houston region, particularly in the city’s northern suburbs, are sinking at a substantial rate according to a University of Houston analysis on subsidence conducted over a four-year period. Thousands of oil and water wells, both active and inactive, were analyzed to determine the locations and severity...
hellowoodlands.com
City Place Celebrates the Season with Giant Gingerbread Village & Tree Lighting; Debuts Farmers Market
SPRING, TX – The holiday season gets underway at north Houston’s City Place in November with spotlights ranging from the Giant Gingerbread Village and lighting event for the floating 35-foot tree to Arnaldo Richards’ Picos tamale pop-up and farmers market launch. The exciting happenings are all taking place on and around the community’s popular central Plaza at 1250 Lake Plaza Drive, Spring, TX 77389.
Teachers are human, too.
Excited, ignorant, naive, determined, confused, and hopeful are a few of the words that come to mind when I think about who I was on the first day, and ultimately, the first semester of teaching in a public school in Houston. I held the belief that I was more important than the President because I literally held the future of the country in my classroom. It sounds a little corny, but I’m an idealist that way. It’s what drove me to home school for twenty-five years. If I didn’t believe passionately in the process, I couldn’t have completed the job. I learned very quickly that the same passion would be needed in a public school classroom.
cw39.com
Toys”R”Us is back in Houston – Opening events to attend
HOUSTON (KIAH) Toys”R”Us is returning to Houston and will debut in west Houston. On October 15, Macy’s Memorial City will debut the flagship in-store Toys“R”Us shop as part of the partnership with WHP Global to bring the Toys“R”Us brand to every Macy’s store in America just in time for the holiday season.
iheart.com
Whataburger's New Burger: Details Leak Ahead Of Houston Launch
The Lone Star State's favorite burger chain just dropped a new breakfast item and a new shake flavor, but they've got at least one more new menu item up their sleeve and it sounds perfect for fall. The Whataburger Chili Cheese Burger is coming. In fact, it's already out at certain Central Texas locations.
thepostnewspaper.net
2022 Homecoming King and Queen of Santa Fe High School
Congrats to the 2022 Homecoming King and Queen of Santa Fe High School, Zaine Wood and Dakota Mata! The two were honored at halftime of Friday’s homecoming game that saw the Indians defeat Nederland 41-18 to improve their record to 4-2 overall. Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor,...
Single Female looking for a furever home...
Pearland Police Department is at City of Pearland - Animal Services. PIO Officer Jaso stopped by the City of Pearland Animal Services this morning and had the chance to hang out with a 4-year-old Pit Bull Terrier, NINA!
