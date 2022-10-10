ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomball, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thewoodlandstx.com

The Woodlands Area Events This Weekend

FRIDAY EVENTS - OCT 14TH:. Fall is here! It’s time for pumpkins, cooler weather, apple cider, and festivals! Celebrate fall with friends and family at these local festivals. September 24, 2022 – Magnolia Fall Fest Market – The Magnolia Fall Fest Market is fun for the whole family with pictures in the pumpkin patch, face painters, kids crafts, and more.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

The Woodlands Township presents Sunset Cinema: Deep in the Heart

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Township Environmental Services Department, in partnership with the Texas Recreation and Park Society, will present a free movie night event, Sunset Cinema: Deep in the Heart, on Friday, October 14, 2022. Join us under the stars at the outdoor amphitheater located at the Rob...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

The Woodlands Health & Longevity Lunch Forum comes to town on Oct 21

THE WOODLANDS, TX – After a two-year hiatus, the annual Health & Longevity Lunch Forum returns to The Woodlands on Friday, October 21. This venerable event will take place at The Woodlands Country Club Palmer Course starting at 11:45 a.m. The Woodlands Country Club will host this Institute of...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

SpookTacular at Woodlands Children's Museum

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- On Saturday, October 29, 2022, The Woodlands Children’s Museum will host its annual SpookTacular event, featuring children’s carnival type games and activities, Halloween-themed art projects, musical performances, and magic shows. This fa-BOO-lous event is a perfect opportunity for children 7 and under to dress up in their favorite costume while sharing in holiday fun in a non-spooky, daytime environment.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Turkey, TX
City
Tomball, TX
Tomball, TX
Government
Click2Houston.com

Katy ISD art students earn over $17,000 in Fort Bend County Fair auction

KATY, Texas – Several art students at Katy Independent School District were able to rack in $17,000 after 11 pieces of artwork were auctioned at the Fort Bend County Fair, according to a release. Jerry Sun, a senior at Seven Lakes High School, won the “Grand Champion” award for...
KATY, TX
hellowoodlands.com

The Woodlands Pride Festival 2022

THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Woodlands Pride Festival is scheduled to take place on October 22, 2022. This will be the fourth festival at Town Green Park, with a combined attendance of over 15,000 people since 2018. At The Woodlands Pride Festival, you’ll hear from our amazing speakers and...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
KHOU

Houston Botanic Garden Lightscape returns for the holidays

HOUSTON — Looking for something to do during the holidays in town? The Houston Botanic Gardens has you covered!. The internationally acclaimed Lightscape will return for 2022, featuring newer light installations as well as bringing back some of last year's favorites. More than 80% of the displays for this year will be brand new and be set to seasonal music along a winding path in the Garden.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyla
Community Impact Houston

Boba Queen Tea and Sweets opening locations in Conroe, Montgomery

Boba Queen Tea and Sweets has filed permits in Montgomery and Conroe. (Courtesy Pexels) Boba Queen Tea and Sweets has filed permits to open two locations. According to the business, the Conroe location will open at 2107 W. Davis St., Ste. C, Conroe. The Montgomery location will be at 15295 Hwy. 105 W., Montgomery, next to Denny's. The shop will offer an assortment of milk teas and Thai teas as well as Thai-style desserts. According to the business, openings for both locations are anticipated in spring 2023. Contact information was not available for publication as of press time.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

SweeTTies to bring ice cream, candy bar to Conroe

SweeTTies is opening soon in Conroe and will offer ice cream. (Courtesy Pexels) SweeTTies, a frozen yogurt and candy bar, is expecting to open in early November at 3301 W. Davis St., Conroe. The sweets shop will offer banana splits and ice cream floats. According to the owner, the business will also offer a variety of candy. 936-463-1000. www.sweettiesfroyo.com.
CONROE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Privacy Settings#Lsc#Book Clubs#Tx
Woodlands Online& LLC

Rodeo Awards $464,590 in Graduate Assistantships

HOUSTON, TX -- Today, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials announced that 29 graduate-level college students will receive a total of $464,590 in educational funding through the Rodeo’s Graduate Assistantship Program. These funds will support 26 students pursuing master’s degrees and three doctoral students for the 2022-2023 academic year.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Katy, Spring, The Woodlands sinking at substantial rate, expert says

Pockets of the Houston region, particularly in the city’s northern suburbs, are sinking at a substantial rate according to a University of Houston analysis on subsidence conducted over a four-year period. Thousands of oil and water wells, both active and inactive, were analyzed to determine the locations and severity...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
hellowoodlands.com

City Place Celebrates the Season with Giant Gingerbread Village & Tree Lighting; Debuts Farmers Market

SPRING, TX – The holiday season gets underway at north Houston’s City Place in November with spotlights ranging from the Giant Gingerbread Village and lighting event for the floating 35-foot tree to Arnaldo Richards’ Picos tamale pop-up and farmers market launch. The exciting happenings are all taking place on and around the community’s popular central Plaza at 1250 Lake Plaza Drive, Spring, TX 77389.
SPRING, TX
B.Karl

Teachers are human, too.

Excited, ignorant, naive, determined, confused, and hopeful are a few of the words that come to mind when I think about who I was on the first day, and ultimately, the first semester of teaching in a public school in Houston. I held the belief that I was more important than the President because I literally held the future of the country in my classroom. It sounds a little corny, but I’m an idealist that way. It’s what drove me to home school for twenty-five years. If I didn’t believe passionately in the process, I couldn’t have completed the job. I learned very quickly that the same passion would be needed in a public school classroom.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
cw39.com

Toys”R”Us is back in Houston – Opening events to attend

HOUSTON (KIAH) Toys”R”Us is returning to Houston and will debut in west Houston. On October 15, Macy’s Memorial City will debut the flagship in-store Toys“R”Us shop as part of the partnership with WHP Global to bring the Toys“R”Us brand to every Macy’s store in America just in time for the holiday season.
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

Whataburger's New Burger: Details Leak Ahead Of Houston Launch

The Lone Star State's favorite burger chain just dropped a new breakfast item and a new shake flavor, but they've got at least one more new menu item up their sleeve and it sounds perfect for fall. The Whataburger Chili Cheese Burger is coming. In fact, it's already out at certain Central Texas locations.
HOUSTON, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

2022 Homecoming King and Queen of Santa Fe High School

Congrats to the 2022 Homecoming King and Queen of Santa Fe High School, Zaine Wood and Dakota Mata! The two were honored at halftime of Friday’s homecoming game that saw the Indians defeat Nederland 41-18 to improve their record to 4-2 overall. Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor,...
SANTA FE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy