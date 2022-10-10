Read full article on original website
Omaha family wins during first 'Family Feud' appearance
Omaha’s Goaley family won the top prize Monday night on the television game show “Family Feud,” and their team will play again on Tuesday’s broadcast. “It truly was the experience of a lifetime,” said Shirlee Goaley, who is mother and grandmother to the other four people on the team: sons, Darrin and Dan; grandson, Sam; and granddaughter, Shannon.
Lincoln product wins 'Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska' contest
The coolest product made in Nebraska officially resides in Lincoln. That's the verdict of more than 20,000 voters who participated in the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry's first-ever "Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska" contest. On Tuesday, chamber officials unveiled the winner: New York City Transit Authority's R211 Rail Car,...
Former Nebraska high school runner sets American record in marathon
A former high school athlete in Nebraska set an American record in the women’s marathon during the Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday. Emily Sisson covered the 26.2 miles in 2 hours, 18 minutes, 29 seconds. Sisson, 30, finished second in the women’s race behind Kenya runner Ruth Chepngetich (2:14:18).
Six lives lost: Remembering the young Nebraskans killed in Lincoln Oct. 2 car crash
Six Nebraskans, all in their 20s, died last week in what police described as "the worst crash in Lincoln in recent memory." These were their stories.
Sioux City S.C. North flies high over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 3-1
Sioux City S.C. North showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 3-1 for an Iowa girls volleyball victory on October 11. Recently on September 29, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln squared off with Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic in a volleyball game. For more, click here.
3-foot lizard bites 11-month-old girl in Lancaster County home
After escaping its cage in a Lancaster County home Monday night, a 3-foot lizard weighing close to 15 pounds repeatedly bit an 11-month-old Bennet girl, causing injuries that required stitches, according to authorities. The animal — an Argentine tegu — left its cage in the home's basement and circumvented a...
Alice Buffett Outstanding Teacher Awards discontinued after more than 3 decades
A decades-long tradition of recognizing top educators in the Omaha Public Schools has come to an end. The Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation is discontinuing the Alice Buffett Outstanding Teacher Awards, which are given to 15 OPS teachers each year for their commitment to education. In a statement posted on the...
South Sioux City sues consultant over role in opioid crisis
SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The city of South Sioux City is seeking damages from a national consulting firm for its role in marketing the addictive opioid painkiller OxyContin. In a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday in Omaha, the city, along with Sarpy County, Nebraska, says it is has incurred "substantial costs" because of opioid addiction that resulted from a "broad scheme to deceptively market opioids" by drug manufacturers with the help of McKinsey & Company, a New York-based consulting company hired by OxyContin manufacturer Purdue Pharma to increase sales of the powerful painkiller.
15-year-old boy stabbed multiple times at Waverly park, authorities say
A 15-year-old boy has been hospitalized and a 14-year-old boy is in custody after a reported stabbing Thursday in Waverly's Wayne Park. Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies responded to the park, a green space located near all of the town's schools, shortly before noon Thursday. The 14-year-old stabbed the older boy...
