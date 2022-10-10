Read full article on original website
What is Delta-8 THC?
PITTSBURGH — You may have seen signs advertising Delta 8 at CBD and vape shops. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has heard from viewers with concerns about what it is, what it can do and if it's legal. What is Delta-8? Watch the report above. "Delta-9 THC is the main...
Mon Fayette Expressway to integrate new technology into construction project
PITTSBURGH — Toll road 43 stretches for miles to the south, but to the north new things are coming. “This stuff is on the cutting edge, and the turnpike is right there trying to make these innovations,” said Julie Vandenbossche, a professor at the University of Pittsburgh. Out...
Telehandler forklift falls in Jefferson Hills, injuring two
JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — A Skytrak Telehandler toppled over in Jefferson Hills on Wednesday, injuring two workers. Watch above for Sky 4 video from the scene. Allegheny County 911 confirmed the fall occurred at 4:24 p.m. Sky 4 flew over the scene on Royal Court. Video from Sky 4...
InHospitable goes scorched earth on UPMC, U.S. health care system
The Pittsburgh skyline is an easy sell. Show someone the view of downtown from PNC Park or Mt. Washington, and they’ll gravitate towards the pocket nestled against the water, a booming metropolis tucked along rivers, a city that makes perfect sense and no sense at all. Standing out among...
Push continues for urban search and rescue team in western Pennsylvania
MCCANDLESS, Pa. — Allegheny County leaders are working to increase public safety in the event of a natural disaster. Elected officials, including Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, spoke on Tuesday about the push to create an urban search and rescue team. The effort began following...
Crash victim survivor says traffic signal will save lives at Washington County intersection
LONG BRANCH, Pa. — Rachel Nagy is grateful to be alive and is still amazed that she survived a violent and fiery crash Monday, at the intersection of Dally Road and Expressway. She, along with many residents in the area get a sickening feeling when recounting the number of...
Mars Area School District reveals data was leaked online following cybersecurity incident
MARS, Pa. — Two weeks after the Mars Area School District revealed a cybersecurity incident that led to a loss of access to e-mail and the district’s internet network, the district now says they’ve learned data was leaked online as a result of the incident. The initial...
First regional police force on patrol in Armstrong County, covering Freeport and Gilpin
Residents of Gilpin and Freeport officially have a new regional police department. The Southern Armstrong Regional Police Department held a pinning and inaugural first shift ceremony Wednesday morning at the Gilpin Municipal Building. The new police force combines the Freeport and Gilpin police departments, providing 24-hour police coverage for both...
Businesses, property managers in Cultural District call for change after recent crime
PITTSBURGH — Property managers and businesses are calling for change in Pittsburgh's Cultural District after recent events have left them worried about the safety of themselves and their fellow residents. "Since the pandemic, things have changed. During the pandemic, there was a lot of drug activity downtown, but there...
Pennsylvania city absolute worst in U.S. to drive in: study
A recent study has found one city in the Keystone State to be the absolute worst in the U.S. to drive in. LISTEN: Pennsylvania city ranks among top 10 spots for coffee lovers | Today in Pa. LITE. Financial site, WalletHub, understands that there’s a lot more that goes into...
Red Cross assisting residents after fire breaks out in Beaver County apartment building
NEW BRIGHTON, Pa. — The Red Cross was assisting seven residents of an apartment building in Beaver County where a fire broke out early Wednesday morning, and that number is expected to rise. The fire was reported a little after midnight at E.B. McNitt Apartments, a 36-unit building on...
Deadly rabbit disease discovery leads Pa. Game Commission to create disease management area
The discovery of two captive rabbits infected with rabbit hemorrhagic disease in Fayette County has led the Pennsylvania Game Commission to set up a special-regulation disease management area similar to those already in place for areas where deer have been found with chronic wasting disease. Within the DMA, which extends...
Workers on strike against Post-Gazette ask readers to cancel subscriptions
PITTSBURGH — One week into their strike against the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, workers and their union representatives are asking readers to cancel their print and digital subscriptions, in addition to urging advertisers to discontinue business with the company. "We're asking the public for their support," said John Clark, the president...
Local COVID Hospitalizations Rise Slightly
Local COVID hospitalizations have increased according to Butler Health System. The latest weekly update showed that, as of Monday morning, Butler Memorial Hospital is treating 17 patients for the coronavirus, with one person in the ICU. That’s five more patients hospitalized and the same number in the ICU compared to...
First flakes of the season likely to arrive next week
PITTSBURGH — The strongest push of cold air so far this season is expected early next week. A cold front will pass through western Pennsylvania on Monday. The front will spark rain during the day Monday. Behind the cold front will be unseasonably cold air. Precipitation is expected to transition into snow Monday night through Tuesday morning.
Mourners gather for final farewell to state Rep. Tony DeLuca
Family, friends and colleagues gathered Thursday for a final farewell for state Rep. Tony DeLuca. DeLuca died earlier this week from complications of lymphoma at the age of 85. Those in attendance at DeLuca’s funeral said his loss will be felt for a long time to come. "It's really...
Police pursuit leads to crash on Pittsburgh’s Liberty Bridge
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Safety says a pursuit involving Dormont Police and a vehicle driven by suspects in a shots fired call in Dormont led to a crash on the Liberty Bridge. The crash happened around 4:45 a.m. Friday. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 saw crews extricated several people from...
What are the New Housing Communities Popping Up Around Pittsburgh?
For most, fall in Pennsylvania means changing leaves, harvest festivals and hayrides, but for local home builders, it’s the season where they unveil their new model homes to market. Near the end of September, the Builders Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh hosted its annual Festival of Homes. Held over two...
2 injured after crane accident in Jefferson Hills
JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - Two people were injured after an accident involving a crane in Jefferson Hills. Dispatchers confirmed one person was flown to the hospital while another was taken by ambulance. The call for help on Royal Court came in shortly before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.Officials have not said what led up to the accident, but it appears the crane was possibly trying to move the shell of the swimming pool.A pool company is on the scene as well as an excavating and hauling company. There has been no word on the condition of the two people injured.
Crews battle Fayette County fire
Crews were called to the scene of a fire in Fayette County Monday morning. It happened along Back Street in German Township, where heavy smoke could be seen. No injuries have been reported. There is no word on what might have sparked the fire.
