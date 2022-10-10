ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clairton, PA

wtae.com

What is Delta-8 THC?

PITTSBURGH — You may have seen signs advertising Delta 8 at CBD and vape shops. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has heard from viewers with concerns about what it is, what it can do and if it's legal. What is Delta-8? Watch the report above. "Delta-9 THC is the main...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

InHospitable goes scorched earth on UPMC, U.S. health care system

The Pittsburgh skyline is an easy sell. Show someone the view of downtown from PNC Park or Mt. Washington, and they’ll gravitate towards the pocket nestled against the water, a booming metropolis tucked along rivers, a city that makes perfect sense and no sense at all. Standing out among...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Workers on strike against Post-Gazette ask readers to cancel subscriptions

PITTSBURGH — One week into their strike against the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, workers and their union representatives are asking readers to cancel their print and digital subscriptions, in addition to urging advertisers to discontinue business with the company. "We're asking the public for their support," said John Clark, the president...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Local COVID Hospitalizations Rise Slightly

Local COVID hospitalizations have increased according to Butler Health System. The latest weekly update showed that, as of Monday morning, Butler Memorial Hospital is treating 17 patients for the coronavirus, with one person in the ICU. That’s five more patients hospitalized and the same number in the ICU compared to...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

First flakes of the season likely to arrive next week

PITTSBURGH — The strongest push of cold air so far this season is expected early next week. A cold front will pass through western Pennsylvania on Monday. The front will spark rain during the day Monday. Behind the cold front will be unseasonably cold air. Precipitation is expected to transition into snow Monday night through Tuesday morning.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Mourners gather for final farewell to state Rep. Tony DeLuca

Family, friends and colleagues gathered Thursday for a final farewell for state Rep. Tony DeLuca. DeLuca died earlier this week from complications of lymphoma at the age of 85. Those in attendance at DeLuca’s funeral said his loss will be felt for a long time to come. "It's really...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Police pursuit leads to crash on Pittsburgh’s Liberty Bridge

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Safety says a pursuit involving Dormont Police and a vehicle driven by suspects in a shots fired call in Dormont led to a crash on the Liberty Bridge. The crash happened around 4:45 a.m. Friday. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 saw crews extricated several people from...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

What are the New Housing Communities Popping Up Around Pittsburgh?

For most, fall in Pennsylvania means changing leaves, harvest festivals and hayrides, but for local home builders, it’s the season where they unveil their new model homes to market. Near the end of September, the Builders Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh hosted its annual Festival of Homes. Held over two...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 injured after crane accident in Jefferson Hills

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - Two people were injured after an accident involving a crane in Jefferson Hills. Dispatchers confirmed one person was flown to the hospital while another was taken by ambulance. The call for help on Royal Court came in shortly before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.Officials have not said what led up to the accident, but it appears the crane was possibly trying to move the shell of the swimming pool.A pool company is on the scene as well as an excavating and hauling company. There has been no word on the condition of the two people injured. 
JEFFERSON HILLS, PA
wtae.com

Crews battle Fayette County fire

Crews were called to the scene of a fire in Fayette County Monday morning. It happened along Back Street in German Township, where heavy smoke could be seen. No injuries have been reported. There is no word on what might have sparked the fire.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA

