Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Raleigh News & Observer
PJ Walker feels for former Panthers coach Matt Rhule but is ready for his shot
It’s both ironic and poetic that quarterback PJ Walker is on track to start for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Walker was the only winning quarterback of the Matt Rhule era. His 2-0 mark will be tested against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams if Baker Mayfield cannot practice this week due to a high ankle sprain.
Raleigh News & Observer
Dan Quinn Leaving Cowboys? Coach Mike McCarthy’s ‘Excellent Asset’ Focuses on ‘the Now’
As it sits right now right now, the Dallas Cowboys defense is on pace to be a record-setting one. The 14.4 points per game allowed by the Dallas defense would set the franchise record. Meanwhile, Dallas currently has the NFL's third best scoring defense, seventh best defense in yards per game allowed and the second most sacks (20).
Raleigh News & Observer
Key Broncos in Search of Historical Milestones at Chargers
The Denver Broncos are still amid their 'mini-bye' — the 10-day stretch between their last game, and Monday night's AFC West road tilt at the Los Angeles Chargers. The Broncos are 26-36 (.419) all-time on the road vs. the Chargers. The Broncos will need as many fans as possible...
Raleigh News & Observer
NFL ‘Can’t F—- with Me!’ Commanders Owner Dan Snyder Digs Up ‘Dirt’ on Cowboys’ Jerry Jones, Roger Goodell
The NFL, Daniel Snyder is reportedly saying, “can’t f—k with me.”. Embattled Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder reportedly hired private investigators to look into his fellow owners, including friend and mentor Jerry Jones, and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell as well. "He's backed into a corner," an owner...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh News & Observer
Multiple Saints Stars Miss Practice Ahead of Week 6 Matchup With Bengals
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to beat the Saints on Sunday to improve to 3-3 on the season. New Orleans is also 2-3 this year and they could be without multiple key starters this week. Michael Thomas (foot), Jarvis Landry (ankle) and Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) missed practice on...
Raleigh News & Observer
Report: Snyder’s Status With NFL May Hinge on Stadium Deal
One NFL owner claims some owners would forgive Commanders’ head Dan Snyder and the team’s financial struggles and troubling misconduct allegations if he built a new stadium, ESPN’s Don Van Natta Jr., Seth Wickersham and Tisha Thompson reported Thursday. It’s the latest revelation in ESPN’s report centered...
Raleigh News & Observer
Bengals Bringing Back Familiar Face on Practice Squad
CINCINNATI — Defensive end Khalid Kareem cleared waivers and is signing with the Bengals practice squad according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The former fifth-round pick was released by the team on Tuesday. The team was hopeful that he would stick around on the practice squad. Kareem was...
Raleigh News & Observer
Scouting Report: Gators CB Commit Dijon Johnson
The Florida Gators put the recruiting landscape on notice by securing the commitment of cornerback Dijon Johnson on Thursday, a long-awaited flip from Ohio State, and for good reason. Not only did head coach Billy Napier make his mark by plucking a prospect away from the Buckeyes, a consistent threat...
RELATED PEOPLE
Raleigh News & Observer
Carson Wentz Struggles but Washington Stuffs Bears for Commanders Win
FRISCO - Dalton Schultz knee might require a move … The Dallas Cowboys were "underdogs'' but won at L.A. Now they monitor Micah ... OCT 12 WASHINGTON WINS UGLY The Washington Commanders, despite Carson Wentz's struggles (12/22, 99 yards), used goal-line stands to steal 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football at Soldier Field.
Raleigh News & Observer
Cincinnati Bengals Two-Point Conversion: Peaks and Valleys Aplenty
Who exactly are the Cincinnati Bengals? Through five weeks, I'm not sure we have a definitive answer to that question. They looked lost and inept against the Cowboys and Steelers, but also dominated the Jets and Dolphins. It was somewhere in the middle last week against the Ravens. For more...
Raleigh News & Observer
Quick Hits: Changes in Practice and A lot of QB Talk
"PJ [Walker] took all the snaps today. Baker [Mayfield] is day-to-day. He's making progress and after talking to him this morning, he feels like he may have a chance [of playing] this weekend, so we'll see how it goes." Any update on Darnold. "Not yet. We talked this morning that...
Raleigh News & Observer
Vikings-Dolphins Injury Report: Andrew Booth Jr, Tyreek Hill Practice in Full
The Vikings are, by far, the healthier team in their upcoming Week 6 matchup with the Dolphins. Everyone on Minnesota's active roster was present at Wednesday's practice. That includes rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., who has missed the last four games with a quad injury. Booth said after Sunday's game against the Bears that he plans to play in Miami.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Raleigh News & Observer
Patriots Moving In Right Direction With Bailey Zappe: NFL Power Rankings
After five weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the contenders are beginning to pull away from the pretenders. The New England Patriots pushed through the adversity of losing their starting quarterback and backup quarterback to snag a big 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 5. The Patriots' defense...
Raleigh News & Observer
Patriots Promote Rookie Running Back to Active Roster; Damien Harris Fill-In?
FOXBORO — Faced with the prospect of life without their feature running back for the foreseeable future, the New England Patriots are calling a familiar face to help fill the void. According to the NFL transaction wire the Patriots have signed rookie running back Kevin Harris from their practice...
Raleigh News & Observer
How the Jaguars’ Staff Views the NFL’s Treatments of QBs Since Tua Tagovailoa’s Injury
The NFL feels like a different world in the last two weeks, especially when it comes to rushing the passer. Quarterback has always been a protected position on the field, frequently benefitting from rules and the current structure of today's game. But following Miami Dolphins' quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's concussion vs. the Bengals on Thursday Night Football led to him being taken off the field with a stretcher, quarterbacks have seemingly been drawing more flags than ever.
Raleigh News & Observer
Frank Reich Reveals Reason for Braden Smith Move
The Indianapolis Colts offensive line has drastically underperformed this season. The most expensive unit in the NFL according to Spotrac has seen quarterback Matt Ryan sacked 21 times this season, tied for most in the NFL (Matthew Stafford). Their vaunted running game has dropped to 26th in the NFL at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Raleigh News & Observer
Bills at KC: Why’s Buffalo Rare Betting Favorite Over Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs?
Sorry, Han Solo ... the odds actually look pretty good this time around, at least from a Buffalo Bills perspective. The Bills (4-1) are on pace to break a long-standing, Missouri-based hex that Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) have had over gambling lines: heading into the two team's highly anticipated AFC showdown at Arrowhead Stadium (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS), Buffalo is currently a three-point favorite per BetMGM's sportsbook, while SuperBook has them at -2.5.
Raleigh News & Observer
Cooper Rush To Start at Eagles; Why Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Should Sign Dak Prescott Backup to New Contract
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19-3 in Week 1. Also lost during the game was starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a broken thumb. Before the Prescott exit, the Cowboys' offense was already M.I.A., and after backup quarterback Cooper Rush entered the game, it didn't get any better.
Raleigh News & Observer
WATCH: Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. Scores 1st NFL TD
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is celebrating his first career NFL touchdown in tonight's game against the Chicago Bears. Robinson scored from a yard out after the special teams came through with a huge takeaway following fellow rookie Velus Jones Jr. muffing the punt. Here's a look at...
Raleigh News & Observer
Report: Owners Don’t Plan on Voting Dan Snyder Out in Next NFL Meeting
View the original article to see embedded media. NFL owners do not plan to vote on the future of Commanders co-owner Dan Snyder at next week’s league meeting, per The Athletic. This news comes on the heels of an ESPN story published Thursday saying Snyder recently told a close associate he has enough information to “blow up” several NFL owners, the league office and commissioner Roger Goodell.
Comments / 0