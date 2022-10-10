Read full article on original website
Whole Foods Offers A Vegan Twist On TikTok's Butter Boards
Sometimes when a brand tries to make itself more hip or get on board with "what the youths are doing," the results are catastrophic. Part of the problem is, when a brand tries to appeal to a younger demographic, it often doesn't use the right public relations professionals to accomplish the task. Consider some of the bad decisions Costco has made that sent customers screaming to social media. Some of these might have been avoided if Costco actually hired a PR team (via Business Insider).
Is Eggo Actually Releasing A Vegan Waffle?
Being a vegan at breakfast generally means one of two things: A lot of oatmeal or getting creative. Some mornings, there just isn't the time or forethought needed for vegan breakfast recipes you can make the night before like chia pudding and overnight oats. Think you could grab a pre-made sandwich from a fast food place on the way to work? Not if you're a vegan. While plant-based sausage patties are now occasionally offered at major chains, like Dunkin's Beyond Sausage Sandwich (which was mostly discontinued in 2021), they often include cheese, or egg, or are on a bun made with milk. The same is true for frozen pre-made veggie-friendly breakfast sandwiches, which may be vegetarian but not vegan. If you can find them, Alpha Foods Plant-Based Breakfast Sandwich is microwavable, fully vegan, and made with products from the popular brand Violife (via Shaw's). However, like most prepared vegan cheeze options, it does contain major allergens such as soy, wheat, and coconut.
Small-Batch Apple Cider Recipe
When fall comes around, there's no doubt that pumpkins and apples reign supreme. This season is synonymous with apple picking as well as heading to the apple orchard with family and friends. And what better way to use what you picked at the orchard than by baking some homemade cider? Recipe developer Miriam Hahn came up with this flavorful small-batch apple cider, which tastes incredible. "The flavor is like apple juice, spiced up with cinnamon, ginger, and cloves. It just screams fall!" Hahn raves.
Simple Vegan Pancakes Recipe
What better way to start your morning than with a big stack of pancakes? There's no doubt that pancakes are one of the most popular breakfast foods you can order at a restaurant, but making them in the comfort of your own home while you're nice and cozy in your pajamas is even better. Whipping up these simple pancakes is an easy task, and homemade is always better than store-bought or restaurant-made because you know the exact ingredients involved. Recipe developer Miriam Hahn came up with this breakfast treat and raves: "I love this recipe so much because it is super easy, and the pancakes come out incredibly fluffy and delicious!!"
Is Cracker Barrel Open On Thanksgiving 2022?
Whether you're ready or not, the 2022 holiday season is fast approaching. Some avid planners have likely already started carving out their Thanksgiving menu (pun intended), while others might not even be ready for Halloween yet. If you're in the second group, it might behoove you to look into what...
Lipton Ice Tea Just Announced A New Drink Only For Adults
The hard beverage market has been around for a while now, with products like Mike's Hard Lemonade, Simply Spiked Lemonade, and Smirnoff Ice stocking grocery shelves and alcohol stores with a dizzying variety of flavors. Mashed released its own ranking of popular Mike's Hard Lemonade flavors in case you want to see how Blackberry Pear stacks up against Pineapple Mandarin and so forth.
Bobby Flay's Pro Tip For Poaching Eggs
If you're a fan of eggs Benedict, there's no doubt that you're familiar with poached eggs. They may look deceptively simple, but these perfectly cooked eggs can be notoriously difficult to master. A runny yolk is a disaster, while a rubberized egg is equally unappetizing. Fortunately, celebrity chef Bobby Flay has a pro tip that will help you achieve restaurant-quality poached eggs at home.
A Fan Favorite Aldi Coffee Has Shoppers Excited
Grocery store prices are sitting a little too high for Americans on a budget, forcing some to forgo non-essentials like special snacks and seasonal products (via Insider). Yet, Aldi is making moves to ensure customers are able to celebrate new seasons with all the fun, cold and hot weather food favorites without breaking the bank. More and more people are trying to save money by taking advantage of Aldi's in-house prices. According to Reuters, in addition to welcoming one million new customers this year alone, the affordable grocer has also seen a surmountable increase in sales.
Now's Your Chance To Dress Up As A Crumbl Cookie For Halloween
Halloween is coming up quickly and if you're like us, you probably don't have a costume figured out yet. Instead of putting together a last-minute costume out of items already hanging in your closet, place a delivery for one. For a unique and easy costume, Crumbl Cookies is serving up two costume options. Normally known for its ever-changing menu of cookie flavors, it's hard to pick a favorite, but Instagram thinks it decided on the best Crumbl cookie flavor.
Easy Peruvian Chicken Recipe
This easy Peruvian chicken recipe is an adaptation of rotisserie chicken, one of the country's signature dishes consisting of chicken coated in a tangy mix of spices served with a spicy green herb and lime sauce. Peruvian chicken, also called pollo a la brasa or blackened chicken, is known for...
Are Carving Pumpkins Edible?
Pumpkins go with Halloween and autumn just as peppermint goes with Christmas and winter. Whether it's seeing jack-o-lanterns on porches or those big plastic pumpkins at the front of many businesses, the green-stemmed orange fruits have well-established themselves as symbols of the fall season. But have you ever picked up one of these hefty gourds and thought to yourself, "Can I eat this?"
The 3 Ingredients Antoni Porowski Can't Live Without - Exclusive
"Queer Eye" star Antoni Porowski understands food on many levels. He's the food and wine expert on the makeover series and has two cookbooks under his belt. In "Antoni: Let's Do Dinner," he details how to make incredible-sounding dishes like pasta carbonara layered with scallions and peas or his pan-seared steak that's smothered in harissa butter. But before the massive success of "Queer Eye," Porowski worked for years in the restaurant industry and understands the powerful way that a meal can bring people together.
White Bean And Kale Soup Recipe
Kale, a type of greenery once so little-regarded that it was used to decorate Pizza Hut's salad bars, has risen to dizzying heights in recent years due to being hailed as a superfood, but not everyone's enamored of its somewhat bitter flavor and a texture that can make it tough to chew. When kale is partnered with white beans in a flavorful soup, however, even non-fans might be surprised at how tasty this vegetable can be. Recipe developer and wellness coach Miriam Hahn describes this white bean and kale soup recipe as "hearty, savory and delicious," noting that it's also "super healthy."
We Tried Krispy Kreme's Spook-Tacular Doughnuts. Here's How It Went
Krispy Kreme rolled out another round of seasonal specials this week, transforming stores around the country into "Krispy Skremes" with the launch of the all-new Haunted House Collection. After trying recent releases like the Krispy Kreme Pumpkin Spice Doughnuts and Autumn's Orchard Collection, we knew we had to try the Haunted House Collection too.
The Unexpected Ingredient In An Early Ice Cream Sandwich
Ice cream is a summer staple, but many people enjoy it all year — you may prefer a cone in the summer or a scoop on a slice of warm pie in the fall. Frozen treats have been a hit since ancient times. The International Dairy Foods Association claims King Solomon, Alexander the Great, and Nero Claudius Caesar were fans of sweet icy desserts. People all over the world love it, but the development of the ice cream sandwich seems to be American.
Alton Brown Just Launched His First Food Product, And It's Not What You'd Expect
Because chefs have more or less dedicated their entire lives to cooking, people are likely to trust them when they recommend products. This trust has the ability to grow even stronger when chefs actually put their name on a product, whether that be a food item, a cookware line, or a cookbook. "It is clear that celebrity chefs have had an impact both on the visibility and the style on a wide variety of products," International Home & Housewares Show member Perry Reynolds said, per ABC News. "[That] includes cutlery, tabletop products, kitchen tools, bakeware — virtually any kind of food preparation product for the home."
Aldi's Chocolate Pumpkins Are Being Compared To Wax
If you're looking for some unique seasonal food finds, you can never go wrong with the popular grocer Aldi. Known for its selection of high-quality items at a low price thanks to the chain's own Specially-Select brand, Aldi has found itself over and over again as a top choice for groceries. This is especially true when it comes to its chocolate products. Because the grocery store chain originated in Germany, most of its chocolate offerings are imported from Europe, meaning the products are usually more creamy and richer than your average Hershey chocolate bar.
Why Anthony Bourdain Recommended Cooking In A Hotel
Though traveling is usually a fun and enriching experience, it can also be a very fast-paced, tiresome ordeal that just leaves you wanting to kick your shoes off at your hotel room at the end of the day. You might grab some takeout for dinner, DoorDash a comfort meal, or if you're staying in a more upscale hotel, you may choose to splurge and buy dinner at the on-site restaurant. When we think of eating meals on the go, low on energy after a day of adventure, we don't typically want to spend extra time cooking a meal ourselves. Home cooking is supposed to be done at home, right?
This Incredible Frozen Pizza Section Has Twitter In Pieces
If you're strapped for time when making a meal, frozen pizzas are often deemed to be an especially easy and extremely convenient solution. The pre-made, ready-to-pop-into-the-oven meals can be eaten for lunch, dinner, or even as a mid-day snack. Because of how easy frozen pizzas are to make and eat, Americans spend over $4 billion on frozen pizza every year, averaging around 3 billion frozen pizzas consumed (via Dog Town Pizza).
The Nostalgic Ingredient Rick Martínez Puts In His Mole - Exclusive
For those who aren't well-versed in Mexican cuisine, let's first explain what mole is. According to Food Network, the dish can be prepared in a myriad of ways as a type of sauce. The traditional version, named Nahua molli, consisted of chiles that were ground into paste, watered down, and added to a type of protein. As time went on, mole became more versatile for a sweet or savory addition. Rick Martínez is a connoisseur of the meal, with his cookbook including several other versions, depending on your flavor goal.
