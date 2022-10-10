Being a vegan at breakfast generally means one of two things: A lot of oatmeal or getting creative. Some mornings, there just isn't the time or forethought needed for vegan breakfast recipes you can make the night before like chia pudding and overnight oats. Think you could grab a pre-made sandwich from a fast food place on the way to work? Not if you're a vegan. While plant-based sausage patties are now occasionally offered at major chains, like Dunkin's Beyond Sausage Sandwich (which was mostly discontinued in 2021), they often include cheese, or egg, or are on a bun made with milk. The same is true for frozen pre-made veggie-friendly breakfast sandwiches, which may be vegetarian but not vegan. If you can find them, Alpha Foods Plant-Based Breakfast Sandwich is microwavable, fully vegan, and made with products from the popular brand Violife (via Shaw's). However, like most prepared vegan cheeze options, it does contain major allergens such as soy, wheat, and coconut.

