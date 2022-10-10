Read full article on original website
When it comes to crying foul against brands that don't live up to their hype, there are few places better than Reddit. A quick search of almost any business on the Reddit platform will yield the good, the bad, and the unpalatable for anyone curious enough to do the research.
When it comes to restaurants and employees, there's a very careful balance in place. While both entities need each other to survive, each side must respect and understand the boundaries set by the other. An employee is expected to follow the rules of their place of work just as the business itself is expected to treat the worker fairly. That is why when any business fires an employee for a seemingly unknown or strange reason, people start to question the business practices of that company.
Everything is better with cheese. The National Historic Cheesemaking Center — which is entirely real, and magnificent — says on its website that the exact origin of cheese isn't known, but is naturally attached to agriculture and the use of animals for their milk. The International Dairy Foods Association says that the history is certainly more than 4,000 years old, and has a legend surrounding its creation. Supposedly it was caused by curdled milk that a merchant was transporting which separated into curds and whey. This provided a new and satisfying form of sustenance.
Cracker Barrel outlets are a common sight for motorists who are in it for the long haul, becoming what the Washington Post called "a highway empire" – one that did not serve alcohol for 51 years, per the Tampa Bay Times. In 2020 the company changed its policy. According to a 2020 article by Full-Service Restaurant Magazine (FSR), alcohol sales generated as much as 30% of restaurants' total revenues. In the third quarter of 2020, Cracker Barrel sales fell by 41.7 %, per a document shared with the Securities and Exchange Commission. That was described as a side effect of the pandemic.
Some of us have fond memories of sitting around a table with our closest, trusted friends playing Cards Against Humanity, partly shocked and partly delighted at the depravity and dark humor. The adult card game was a Kickstarter project founded in 2011 by Max Temkin and some of his friends (via Inc.). Since then, it has gone on to be featured on favorite party game lists (per Today) but has also stirred up some controversy. Some of the cards have been described as insensitive, transphobic, and racist (via Mic).
Grocery store prices are sitting a little too high for Americans on a budget, forcing some to forgo non-essentials like special snacks and seasonal products (via Insider). Yet, Aldi is making moves to ensure customers are able to celebrate new seasons with all the fun, cold and hot weather food favorites without breaking the bank. More and more people are trying to save money by taking advantage of Aldi's in-house prices. According to Reuters, in addition to welcoming one million new customers this year alone, the affordable grocer has also seen a surmountable increase in sales.
Sometimes when a brand tries to make itself more hip or get on board with "what the youths are doing," the results are catastrophic. Part of the problem is, when a brand tries to appeal to a younger demographic, it often doesn't use the right public relations professionals to accomplish the task. Consider some of the bad decisions Costco has made that sent customers screaming to social media. Some of these might have been avoided if Costco actually hired a PR team (via Business Insider).
The feel-good comfort show, the "Great British Bake Off" has introduced viewers to new bakers, many of who develop a fan base even after their elimination. An arduous journey to win the cake stand, the finale episode has had the same format since the show's debut in 2010. Three finalists enter the tent one last time and create a final signature, showstopping bake. If not needing to quarantine that season, the finalists get to enjoy the dessert with their loved ones on a picnic outside while waiting for the judges to announce the winner. However, the season 12 finale caused fans to pick a bone with GBBO.
Being a vegan at breakfast generally means one of two things: A lot of oatmeal or getting creative. Some mornings, there just isn't the time or forethought needed for vegan breakfast recipes you can make the night before like chia pudding and overnight oats. Think you could grab a pre-made sandwich from a fast food place on the way to work? Not if you're a vegan. While plant-based sausage patties are now occasionally offered at major chains, like Dunkin's Beyond Sausage Sandwich (which was mostly discontinued in 2021), they often include cheese, or egg, or are on a bun made with milk. The same is true for frozen pre-made veggie-friendly breakfast sandwiches, which may be vegetarian but not vegan. If you can find them, Alpha Foods Plant-Based Breakfast Sandwich is microwavable, fully vegan, and made with products from the popular brand Violife (via Shaw's). However, like most prepared vegan cheeze options, it does contain major allergens such as soy, wheat, and coconut.
Subway seems to be a poster child for innovation, ambition, and proactivity despite the toll of the last two years (as signified by their staff reductions of 2020, per Today). This begs the question — what are they doing right?. In 2021, barely free from the grip of COVID-19,...
There are many ball-buster reality TV show hosts on the air today. Food competition show hosts, like Gordon Ramsey and Robert Irvine, mop the floor with people's tears and almost seem to be fueled by the chaos of a poorly-run restaurant. However, nothing and no one compares to Jon Taffer, host of "Bar Rescue." Before hosting "Bar Rescue," Taffer had spent years working in the hospitality industry and got his big claim-to-fame co-creating the NFL Sunday Ticket sensation. Despite the fame that came with that, his popularity and reputation soared when "Bar Rescue" first aired in 2011 (via FOX Sports).
Krispy Kreme rolled out another round of seasonal specials this week, transforming stores around the country into "Krispy Skremes" with the launch of the all-new Haunted House Collection. After trying recent releases like the Krispy Kreme Pumpkin Spice Doughnuts and Autumn's Orchard Collection, we knew we had to try the Haunted House Collection too.
The Starbucks rewards program is a great way to earn freebies. The chain is famous for its seasonal games, such as the Prize & Delight Game, which rewards more than two million instant prizes as well as 12 grand prizes through its app (per Coffee Levels). The top prize winners receive free custom drinks for a year — an approximate value of $1,905. There are many methods to earn tickets: You can take polls, redeem stars, order ahead, and plenty more.
The food delivery game is a vicious one. According to Bloomberg's Second Measure, services like Uber Eats and Doordash are making more sales than ever. Part of this has been the impact of the COVID pandemic, along with more people working from home and avoiding going out. Then there's the possibility of food delivery by drone. CNBC reports that Amazon has been testing this in order to get goods out to consumers faster. Should it prove worthwhile, it's likely that restaurants will implement some flying burger bags in the future.
Could Tony Hawk be the 21st-century version of a renaissance man? From teen pro skater to entrepreneur to author to video game franchise, he seemingly has all 10 fingers (and most of his toes) in pies too numerous to count. One of the ventures he's been involved in over the past few decades has been promoting various food brands — he's credited with reviving Bagel Bites, has been one of a number of sports stars to have Subway sandwiches created in their honor, and has had his go-to order featured on the Team Chipotle menu. Now, he's even started, er, hawking chicken sandwiches at a new eatery called Chick N' Hawk.
At the end of "The Great British Bake Off" Episode 5, a fan favorite got sent home, and this may have sparked the ire that Twitter is venting on someone else. Carole, the humble and well-liked 59-year-old from Dorset (per Daily Echo), won the hearts of Twitter in Episode 2 already, when her 3D mask for the showstopper challenge broke. She burst into tears while the cameras rolled. Despite her stroke of misfortune, she still went around asking if anybody in the tent wanted help, per Heart Radio, and this sent some on Twitter into an emotional tailspin. The producers never cut the scene because they knew better than anyone else the effect it would have on viewers.
Where can you get Chick-fil-A? That's easy, at your local Chick-fil-A. While this is true in most cases, considering that no one else has cows for mascots or a delightful misspelling of the word "chicken," you can also swing by your local grocery store and see if they have some Chick-fil-A there.
The newest season of "Hell's Kitchen" premiered on Fox on September 29. The concept is simple: contestants compete for their spot as the next executive chef of one of Gordon Ramsay's many highly acclaimed restaurants. Some seasons have a theme, and in season 21, Ramsay has chosen to pit experienced, developed chefs against young, albeit knowledgeable chefs.
