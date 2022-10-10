Read full article on original website
Peddlers on the Prairie to be held at West Side Event Center in Alliance
Peddlers on the Prairie will be held on Oct. 15 at the West Side Event Center west of Alliance from 10 a.m. - 11 p.m. There will be indoor and outdoor vendors, giveaways, food, the Nebraska Cornhuskers on their TV's and live music by Crossbell at night.
Amnesty to be held at Chadron Public Library
Chadron- Friday, October 14 at 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. the Chadron Public Library will hold a fine Amnesty. Overdue fines will be forgiven. Come to the library check-in desk and ask that all your overdue be forgiven. Note: Amnesty does not apply to lost/damaged materials. For more information, call:...
Banner Co. School Nurse, PPHD board member shares health message at convention
Marie Parker, Banner County School Nurse and PPHD board member, attended the National Association of Local Boards of Health (NALBOH) Convention in Grand Rapids, Michigan in August. Parker’s presentation was selected among many applications and covered, “What Public Health Has Met in Remote Rural Areas,” with many health professionals in attendance.
Youth book features held at the Alliance Public Library
Alliance – Young Adult Book Feature for grades 6-12 on Monday, October 24th from 6:30-7:30 pm in the Community Room. Youth can select one of the Disney Twisted Tales from our Young Adult section in the library to check out, read and share in our discussion. Local author, Jen Ponce, will be a guest speaker to share about writing fantasy fiction and National Novel Writing month.
Chadron tree planting is a tradition for Project Strive
CHADRON – Nearly 100 Project Strive TRiO students have participated in an annual tradition of planting trees on the Chadron State College campus during the past 11 years. Jen Schaer, director of Project Strive TRiO, said the tradition was established when students in the program helped plant trees on C-Hill during The Big Event. They have also helped with other campus beautification projects.
Crafts, legos, STEAM to be held at the Alliance Public Library
Alliance – Special events for children and youth at the Alliance Public Library include LEGO Club for grades K-12 on Tuesdays, October 4 and 18 from 4-5 pm. Please remember to preregister for LEGO Club at the circulation desk. Autumn Crafts for preschool through grade 12 on Tuesday, October...
WNCC to offer 5-day certified fiber optic technician course
SCOTTSBLUFF - Western Nebraska Community College will host a five-day training course in November for certified fiber optic technicians with specialties in testing and splicing. WNCC has partnered with BDI DataLynk, a standards-based company to provide the FOA (Fiber Optic Association) sanctioned training. The Certified Fiber Optic Technician class runs...
Chadron Friends of the Library to hold book sale during Native American Film Festival
The Friends of the Library will be holding their book sale Oct. 14- 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. There is also the "Amnesty Day" running at the same time. If you checked out a library book and forgot to bring it back, you can return it at this time without having to pay a fine.
Author Tosca Lee to speak at Alliance Public Library
Alliance – New York Times bestselling author Tosca Lee will be speaking at the Alliance Public Library on Thursday, October 13 as part of a library tour presented by Western Library Systems. This event begins at 6:00pm with a meet and greet, and the author talk begins at 6:30pm...
Chadron City Transit services to Rapid City to begin soon
City Transit is excited to announce scheduled trips to Rapid City, South Dakota beginning Tuesday, Oct. 18. This service will be by appointment only on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s. Riders’ appointments will need to be scheduled within the timeframe of the Transit schedule. When scheduling your appointment, make sure to inform the facility you will be utilizing the Chadron Transit Bus and on a “tight schedule”.
Quick of Chadron plays guitars at conference
CHADRON – Music Instructor Jeremy Quick represented Chadron State College at the Rocky Mountain Archtop Festival in early September in Denver. At the conference, Quick said he made connections with musical artists who could potentially showcase their talents as guest artists on campus. He gained new insight into arranging the Guitar Ensemble he coaches, and discussed curriculum and teaching styles with peers.
New segment of Heartland Expressway to open Monday near Alliance
ALLIANCE - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is scheduled to be in the Nebraska Panhandle on Monday, Oct. 17 for an opening celebration of a new-look highway. Construction on the $32 million, 14-mile stretch of the Heartland Expressway 20 miles south of Alliance started in March 2021. The project was funded by the Nebraska Department of Transportation, thanks in-part to an $18.3 million INFRA Grant.
1 transported to hospital following rollover near Lake Minatare
Deputies and other emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle rollover accident reported at 4:36 a.m. today in the area of Stonegate Road and South Road near Lake Minatare. A southbound pickup truck driven by 30-year-old Kyle Parsons of rural Minatare, left the roadway and rolled multiple times. "Mr. Parsons...
Potter firefighters quickly extinguish two grass fires caused by westbound train
POTTER - A westbound Union Pacific train is being blamed for two small grass fires Monday in Cheyenne County. Potter Volunteer Fire Department spokesperson Bob Hilpert says each fire burned less than an acre on the north side of the railroad tracks at Highway 30 and Road 83, and Highway 30 and Road 89.
Best of the West competition seeks contestants, little sisters
ALLIANCE – Candidate and Little Sister applications are now available for the 2022 Best of the West competition to be held Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 6 P.M. at the Alliance High School PAC. Formerly the Miss Alliance/Miss Chadron Miss and Outstanding Teen pageant, the Best of the West competition is an official local of the the Miss America and Miss America’s Outstanding Teen competition. It is designed to promote scholastic achievement, creative accomplishment, healthy living and community involvement for America's young women.
AHS Hall & Wall of Fame Ceremonies cap Homecoming Week
Homecoming week at Alliance High School was capped off Saturday with the induction of 5 new members to the AHS Activities Hall of Fame and the 2022 recipient to the Alliance Public Schools Foundation Wall of Fame. The Activities Hall of Fame now includes 44 members with the induction of...
Kelley blisters course for Class B title; Duchesne claims 9th team crown
GERING, Neb. -- Omaha Duchesne extended a slim first-day lead and held off Scottsbluff to claim the NSAA Class B girls golf championship on Tuesday. In the race for the individual title, Scottsbluff senior Anna Kelley fired a blistering final round to knock off defending champion, Elkhorn North junior Julia Karmazin, and claim the crown.
🔊 PODCAST: CSC Sports Road Show - Joel Smith, Athletic Director - 10/5/22
CSC Athletic Director Joel Smith joins Voice of the Eagles Dave Collins to talk about developments in the athletics department, name-image-likeness for student-athletes, and upcoming events including the CSC Hall of Fame ceremony and When Eagles Dare.
🔊 PODCAST: Jay Long Show 10/11/22
Chadron State Head Coach Jay Long talks about the win at Fort Lewis, highlights key moments and players, and responds to an editorial in last week's student newspaper calling for a new head coach of CSC football.
CSC struggles at #23 Colorado Mines, drops fifth straight RMAC match
The Chadron State College volleyball team dropped its fifth straight Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference match on Tuesday night, falling to Colorado School of Mines in three sets, (13-25, 15-25, 19-25). The Eagles are now 7-13 overall, and 5-6 in the RMAC, while Mines improves to 14-5 (9-2 RMAC). CSC had...
