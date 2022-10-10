ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, NE

Panhandle Post

Amnesty to be held at Chadron Public Library

Chadron- Friday, October 14 at 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. the Chadron Public Library will hold a fine Amnesty. Overdue fines will be forgiven. Come to the library check-in desk and ask that all your overdue be forgiven. Note: Amnesty does not apply to lost/damaged materials. For more information, call:...
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Youth book features held at the Alliance Public Library

Alliance – Young Adult Book Feature for grades 6-12 on Monday, October 24th from 6:30-7:30 pm in the Community Room. Youth can select one of the Disney Twisted Tales from our Young Adult section in the library to check out, read and share in our discussion. Local author, Jen Ponce, will be a guest speaker to share about writing fantasy fiction and National Novel Writing month.
ALLIANCE, NE
City
Alliance, NE
Alliance, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
Panhandle Post

Chadron tree planting is a tradition for Project Strive

CHADRON – Nearly 100 Project Strive TRiO students have participated in an annual tradition of planting trees on the Chadron State College campus during the past 11 years. Jen Schaer, director of Project Strive TRiO, said the tradition was established when students in the program helped plant trees on C-Hill during The Big Event. They have also helped with other campus beautification projects.
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

WNCC to offer 5-day certified fiber optic technician course

SCOTTSBLUFF - Western Nebraska Community College will host a five-day training course in November for certified fiber optic technicians with specialties in testing and splicing. WNCC has partnered with BDI DataLynk, a standards-based company to provide the FOA (Fiber Optic Association) sanctioned training. The Certified Fiber Optic Technician class runs...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Panhandle Post

Chadron City Transit services to Rapid City to begin soon

City Transit is excited to announce scheduled trips to Rapid City, South Dakota beginning Tuesday, Oct. 18. This service will be by appointment only on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s. Riders’ appointments will need to be scheduled within the timeframe of the Transit schedule. When scheduling your appointment, make sure to inform the facility you will be utilizing the Chadron Transit Bus and on a “tight schedule”.
RAPID CITY, SD
Panhandle Post

Quick of Chadron plays guitars at conference

CHADRON – Music Instructor Jeremy Quick represented Chadron State College at the Rocky Mountain Archtop Festival in early September in Denver. At the conference, Quick said he made connections with musical artists who could potentially showcase their talents as guest artists on campus. He gained new insight into arranging the Guitar Ensemble he coaches, and discussed curriculum and teaching styles with peers.
CHADRON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

New segment of Heartland Expressway to open Monday near Alliance

ALLIANCE - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is scheduled to be in the Nebraska Panhandle on Monday, Oct. 17 for an opening celebration of a new-look highway. Construction on the $32 million, 14-mile stretch of the Heartland Expressway 20 miles south of Alliance started in March 2021. The project was funded by the Nebraska Department of Transportation, thanks in-part to an $18.3 million INFRA Grant.
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

Best of the West competition seeks contestants, little sisters

ALLIANCE – Candidate and Little Sister applications are now available for the 2022 Best of the West competition to be held Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 6 P.M. at the Alliance High School PAC. Formerly the Miss Alliance/Miss Chadron Miss and Outstanding Teen pageant, the Best of the West competition is an official local of the the Miss America and Miss America’s Outstanding Teen competition. It is designed to promote scholastic achievement, creative accomplishment, healthy living and community involvement for America's young women.
ALLIANCE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Kelley blisters course for Class B title; Duchesne claims 9th team crown

GERING, Neb. -- Omaha Duchesne extended a slim first-day lead and held off Scottsbluff to claim the NSAA Class B girls golf championship on Tuesday. In the race for the individual title, Scottsbluff senior Anna Kelley fired a blistering final round to knock off defending champion, Elkhorn North junior Julia Karmazin, and claim the crown.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

