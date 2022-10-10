The Glenn Jenks Ragtime Revue is back and better than ever!. Premiering in 2019 at the Camden Opera House, the Glenn Jenks Ragtime Revue celebrates the life and music of the late composer and pianist Glenn Jenks through music, dance and song from the ragtime and early jazz era. Glenn Jenks was a renowned pianist, composer and music historian from Camden, Maine whose music is still performed and recorded around the world today. Jenks was a founding member and respected figure of several Ragtime Festivals for over three decades and producer of the annual “Harvest Ragtime Revue” at the Camden Opera House in Camden, Maine as well as the “New Vaudeville Revival”. A respected ornithologist and celebrated botany specialist of roses, Jenks conducted several tours of local gardens in the Camden area.

