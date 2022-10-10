Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Another Maine School District Requesting Book "Gender Queer" be Removed From LibraryThe Maine WriterWaldoboro, ME
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Maine this weekKristen Walters
Neighbors Helping NeighborsThe Maine WriterAugusta, ME
Related
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Education and the economy highlights third candidate forum
Candidates for Maine House of Representatives and the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners discussed education, business issues, and housing during the third of four political forums hosted by The Lincoln County News ahead of the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election. Held at the Waldoboro town office Thursday, Oct. 6, the panel...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Hooray for readers, critics and voters
While at the East Boothbay post office the other day, a pal stopped me and said he liked my last column. He mentioned he agreed with my point but noticed that several readers of the online version criticized it using some rather snarky comments. “Doesn’t that bother you?” he said,...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Authors of ‘The First Blade of Sweetgrass’ at Merry Barn
Here at the Merry Barn we are continuing to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day throughout the entire week, and beyond. This Saturday, Oct. 15 at 10:30 a.m., we are honored to welcome the authors of The First Blade of Sweetgrass, Gabriel Frey and Suzanne Greenlaw, for a special reading at our October Community Literacy Event.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
New Hope Midcoast wins $25,000 State Farm grant
In just 10 days, 88,000 people cast more than 2 million votes in support of their favorite causes. As a result, 100 communities, in 34 states, including New Hope Midcoast (NHM), is getting an assist from State Farm®. The 100 winners are each receiving $25,000 grants to support local community causes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Suzanne L. Keene
Suzanne Lewis Keene died on Oct. 9, 2022 at St. Andrews Village surrounded by family. The daughter of Richard B. Lewis and Althea Harrington Lewis, she was born in Boothbay Harbor on June 16, 1937. She attended schools in East Boothbay and Boothbay Harbor where she was the salutatorian of the high school graduating class of 1955. After attending Burdett School in Boston majoring in business she worked in the office at Hodgdon Brothers Shipyard in East Boothbay. She graduated from Framingham State College in Massachusetts in 1974 with a BS in elementary education. She was a substitute schoolteacher in Massachusetts for several years before teaching for 15 years at the Massachusetts Hospital School in Canton.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Jennifer Coffin Earns Safeco Insurance® Award of Excellence for Superior Underwriting Skill
Jennifer Coffin, ACSR, CPRM, a personal insurance account executive with Allen Insurance and Financial, been honored with the Safeco Insurance Award of Excellence, an honor recognizing superior underwriting skill. This recognition is achieved only by a select group of agents across the country who sell Safeco Insurance. This is the...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Oct. 13 update: Midcoast adds 20 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Patti Brown Celebrates Five Years at Newcastle Realty
After a 40+ year career in higher education, Patti Brown brings competence, dedication, and integrity to her role as an Associate Broker at Newcastle Realty. Having found her current home with the help of a Newcastle Realty agent, Patti’s exceptional experience with the company sparked her interest in the real estate industry and assisted in her decision to join the Newcastle Realty team where she has flourished for the last five years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Glenn Jenks Ragtime Revue Oct. 23
The Glenn Jenks Ragtime Revue is back and better than ever!. Premiering in 2019 at the Camden Opera House, the Glenn Jenks Ragtime Revue celebrates the life and music of the late composer and pianist Glenn Jenks through music, dance and song from the ragtime and early jazz era. Glenn Jenks was a renowned pianist, composer and music historian from Camden, Maine whose music is still performed and recorded around the world today. Jenks was a founding member and respected figure of several Ragtime Festivals for over three decades and producer of the annual “Harvest Ragtime Revue” at the Camden Opera House in Camden, Maine as well as the “New Vaudeville Revival”. A respected ornithologist and celebrated botany specialist of roses, Jenks conducted several tours of local gardens in the Camden area.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lomonte offers do-over after Wiscasset homecoming dance upset over dress code issue
Wiscasset Middle High School Principal Charles Lomonte apologized to the seniors and other students Tuesday night, Oct. 11, after they said girls were turned away from last Friday night’s homecoming dance for wearing dresses that showed their shoulders. In the school committee meeting at the school library and carried...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Just go
One last pitch for attendance at Wiscasset Scarecrowfest’s big day this Saturday, Oct. 15. From the dessert contest to the movie and scarecrow-building, this annual event, now back at the municipal building, is built for fun, flavor and more. And, as hoped here last week, National Weather Service’s early...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Robert Howell of Jefferson awarded first place
For the first time since 2019, artists and friends and family gathered Saturday, Oct. 8 at Boothbay Region Art Foundation for the Art in ME awards presentation. There was a great crowd of 50-60 for the presentations by BRAF artist and board member Sarah Wilde. New this year: The placing ribbons were made by artist and potter Ann Hedgecock; each one had a ceramic medallion from which the ribbons hung.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wiscassetnewspaper.com
William Robinson Jr.
On Oct. 7, 2022, William “Bill” Robinson Jr., 82, of Nobleboro, died peacefully at Maine Veterans’ Home in Augusta after a period of declining health. Born in 1939 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Ethel Stuart Robinson and William John Robinson, Bill earned a BA from Williams College in Massachusetts. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and was awarded a Purple Heart for his service. He served honorably in the Marines, achieving the rank of Captain.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
It was a fantastic Fall Foliage Festival
This is a quintessential fall day in New England, and we’re going to the fair, I overheard a woman with a Southern accent say to her companion Saturday at Boothbay Railway Village. And she was right! The sun was shining, trees stood in all their crimson and golden splendor as hundreds of visitors passed through the gates Saturday and Sunday.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Miles Art Committee call for artists
The Miles Memorial Hospital League Art Committee announces a call for area artists to exhibit for the 2023 season in the Hall Gallery at Miles Hospital, Damariscotta. Prospective artists should have at least 15 to 20 pieces to fill the gallery space and are not eligible if they have exhibited here within the last three years.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
‘Blue & Yellow: Persist’ raffle drawing held
There is a winner of the fundraising raffle associated with the Mathias Fine Art gallery’s “Blue & Yellow: Persist” show, which has now ended. The drawing of the winning ticket was on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Arts & Entertainment Editor Lisa Kristoff of the Boothbay Register & Wiscasset...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Sandra L. Robbins
Sandra Lee Robbins, 75, of Augusta Road, Bowdoin died Oct. 8, 2022 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. Arrangements will be announced by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Wildflower seed fundraiser
Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District is excited to announce a new fundraiser - - native wildflower seeds. October is the perfect month to sow wildflower seeds for spring growth. Want to develop a big flower garden without planting and tending to dozens of plants? Replace some of your lawn with a meadow! Create a pollinator strip between your street and property/lawn. Overseed an existing meadow to fill in the gaps. Whether you’re seeding a small space garden, filling in a side yard, or planting across acres of land, wildflowers are an easy-to-grow solution and supportive of pollinators.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Final First Friday a laid-back event
The First Friday Art Tours of the 2022 season ended Oct. 7. Traditionally the most low-key First Friday of any year, it nonetheless was an opportunity to take in some great art, conversation, and delightful refreshment!. Karen Swatsberg said this was Gold/Smith Gallery’s 48th year! How is that even possible,...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Sheepscot
In this space, many times over the years, I have mentioned some of my favorite places to visit and revisit. Well, Sheepscot is one of those places. Twenty-five or so years ago while doing some promotional work for AGFA, I met an outstanding salesperson, photographer and ex-employee of Fuji, a company well known in the film and camera world. We chatted and visited and kept in touch. Fuji made a camera that I always wanted to try out (back in the film days) called a GX617. It was a medium format panoramic hulk of a thing that used roll film and cut a negative that was/is two and a quarter inches by almost seven inches – a beautiful thing, especially when viewing transparency (slide) film.
Comments / 0