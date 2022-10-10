Read full article on original website
Indiana BMV considers closing West Lafayette branch
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles is considering closing its West Lafayette branch at 720 Navajo St. Mayor John Dennis says the move doesn't make sense. The BMV added a West Lafayette branch two decades ago in anticipation of the city's growth. But now,...
Another wind farm to sprout from Indiana fields
The massive expanse of wind turbines in northwest Indiana is growing. Houston-based EDP Renewables North America has begun construction on a 202-megawatt wind farm near the town of Wolcott in White County. The company says Indiana Crossroads II will be operational in 2023. EDPR has a power purchase agreement with...
The Ellsworth Apartments celebrates its grand opening
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Downtown Lafayette's newest apartment building is officially open. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at The Ellsworth Apartments Thursday morning. The five-story building has 97 apartment homes and 2000 square feet of commercial space. It's located at the southwest corner of 5th and South streets....
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are famous for serving absolutely delicious steaks, every day of the week.
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana ag firms testing unique ethanol use in semi-trucks
As the automotive industry focuses on the transition to electric vehicles, a coalition of four Indiana-based agricultural companies still sees value in internal combustion engines burning biofuels, but with a technological twist. Atlanta-based Beck’s Hybrids, Central Indiana Ethanol in Marion and Indianapolis-based cooperatives CountryMark and Co-Alliance are partnering with Illinois-based ClearFlame Engine Technologies on a pilot program to test a diesel engine not running on traditional diesel fuel. Beck’s is operating a one-of-a-kind semi-truck in Indiana that has been converted to operate on nearly 100% corn-based ethanol.
Farming equipment stolen, quickly found
SIDELL, Ill., (WCIA) — People in Sidell are breathing a sigh of relief. Their stolen items were found and a suspect is in custody. It comes after one farmer said his farming equipment was stolen on Tuesday and another neighbor’s vehicle was stolen. The Clark County jail confirmed the suspect’s name, Dakota Conroy. He’s now […]
Montana Mike’s Coming Down Soon; Fagen Building Should be Torn Down in 2023
As you glance north on Vermilion in Danville from the Liberty Lane intersection, two changes in how it looks are coming; but probably one before the other. On the east side, just north of Steak N Shake; Community Development Administrator Logan Cronk has confirmed that Squirrel’s Real Eastate from Texas has purchased the Montana Mike’s site, with plans to build a Smitty’s Car Wash. Cronk says, most likely, the Montana Mikes building will be torn down by the end of the year.
How to get help with Indiana utility bills
INDIANAPOLIS — With winter approaching, utility companies across Indiana are telling customers that prices will likely be higher this winter. The heating season is described as November through March. State and federal utility assistance dollars are available for income-eligible customers. Those that fall within 60 percent of state median...
How this past summer may impact fall foliage in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fall foliage continues to increase across the state of Indiana. Northern parts of the state are estimated to be at partial peak. Meanwhile, central Indiana is starting to show patchy color. Something to watch as the leaves change is how vibrant they become. This past summer...
2 charged in fatal fentanyl overdose of Vigo County woman
INDIANAPOLIS — Two suspects were arrested and charged in connection to the death of a Vigo County woman who died of an overdose earlier this year. Police said Kristin Carrington, 24, of Greencastle, and Aaron Gates, 25, of Paris, Illinois were taken into custody in Vigo County, where they are currently being held, for their alleged role in the February 9 overdose death of 20-year-old Shauna Patterson from Terre Haute.
IMPD: Fight at Wendy’s escalated into gunfire in Kroger parking lot, 1 woman critically injured
INDIANAPOLIS — Police said a disturbance that began as a fight at Wendy’s ended up escalating and spilling into a Kroger parking lot where a gunfight ensued and a woman ended up being shot and critically injured. “When you make the decision to go have a fight that...
Parking cars for a cause: Salvation Army partners with Community Corrections
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — People from Tippecanoe County Community Corrections are volunteering their time to help the Lafayette Salvation Army this weekend. Volunteers from Community Corrections and Phoenix Paramedic Solutions will be directing traffic in the S Lot west of Ross-Ade Stadium during this season's Purdue University home football games. For every hour of volunteer work per person, Purdue Athletics will donate $10 to the Lafayette Salvation Army.
Indianapolis is the Largest City in the U.S. with This Unique Distinction
There's a lot to see and do in Indianapolis. Thanks to its location smack dab in the middle of the state, it's no more than a three-hour drive from anywhere making it a great place for a day trip or weekend getaway. Of course, it's home to both the Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana Pacers, plus it frequently hosts concerts from all different genres of music both at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (where the Pacers play their home games) and Ruhoff Music Center just outside of town in Noblesville throughout the year. Outside of those options, it offers a huge number of restaurants, shopping, and the largest children's museum in the world. However, there's one distinction the town can claim no other city in the United States can.
‘These markers will be there forever’
PENDLETON — Shirley Gerhart of Lafayette has long been interested in family history, specifically her father’s family, which arrived in Virginia in 1743 and was involved in the founding of Nashville, Indiana. But about five years ago, she started looking into her husband’s family. It was his...
'We're furious' Family believes IMPD mishandled investigation after deadly crash
The family of Rashid Conteh said metro police didn’t conduct a proper investigation and they want the person responsible for his death held accountable.
Brookston deputy town marshal accused of drunk driving
BROOKSTON, Ind. (WLFI) — A deputy town marshal stepped down Tuesday after Tippecanoe County sheriff's deputies accused him of drunk driving. Capt. Rob Hainje says deputies stopped Tyyon Neal early Sunday for driving into oncoming traffic on South Street near Frontage Road. Hainje says Neal refused field sobriety and...
State updates guidance on Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund
INDIANAPOLIS – The state has updated some of its guidance regarding the Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund. The Auditor of State’s Office has received a “high volume” of calls and emails regarding specific cases in which refund checks have been made out to someone who has since died.
No bond for student accused of killing roommate in Purdue University dorm
The man accused of fatally stabbing his roommate earlier this month at their dorm on Purdue University's campus has been formally charged with murder.
Woman critically injured in shooting outside of west side Kroger
Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the chest outside of a Kroger store on the west side of Indianapolis Wednesday.
High school sectional and regional scores from around the area
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Volleyball sectional scores and girls soccer regional scores from around the area:. McCutcheon def. Marion, 3-0. Lafayette Jeff def. Logansport, 3-0. Class 3A:. Sectional No. 22 - Benton Central. West Lafayette def. Rensselaer Central, 3-0. Benton Central def. Western, 3-0. Frankfort def. North Montgomery,...
