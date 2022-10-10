ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ValueWalk

Funds For A Climate-Ready Portfolio

Climate change has caused devastating natural disasters in Pakistan, the US and China. These highlight the systemic risks to regional economies and global supply chains. Increasingly investors are concerned with whether their portfolio is on the right side of the green transition. The Perils Of Climate Change. Tara Clee, ESG...
ENVIRONMENT
ValueWalk

These Were The 10 Worst-Performing Cryptocurrencies in September 2022

September has historically been the worst month for Bitcoin, with BTC posting negative returns in each of the last five years. The trend continued this year as well, with Bitcoin posting a negative return of over 3% in September. There were, however, many other popular cryptocurrencies that fared much worse...
STOCKS
ValueWalk

Crypto Winter: 5 Tips To Navigate The Bear Market

Crypto winter has seen crypto prices fall to new cycle lows and the crypto market recovery might take a year or more. So, how can you continue to invest within this market?. Max Coupland, Director of CoinJournal has given his 5 tips on thriving through crypto winter, as the bear market continues to affect businesses in the crypto space:
MARKETS
ValueWalk

PPI Preview For Stocks

S&P 500 bears couldn‘t maintain the momentum, and the buyers pulled off a fake breakout. As much as it was supported by bonds, these gave up both their intraday gains and risk-on posture in what bears hallmarks of a first refusal to go up. Not that I would be...
STOCKS
ValueWalk

As Obstacles Mount, How Small Business Owners Can Survive With Resilience

With high inflation and widespread economic uncertainty confronting the nation, small business owners have concerns similar to consumers. Add continuing supply chain issues and labor shortages, and there are plenty of worries that can keep entrepreneurs up at night. But the good news is that, according to a survey, many...
SMALL BUSINESS
ValueWalk

Will The Pound Continue To Be Shorted After Mini-Budget Rout?

Following the release of UK chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s so-called mini-budget, the pound crashed to an all-time intraday low of $1.0379 against the dollar on 26 September. Since then, the term ‘shorting the pound’ has been in the headlines. The mini-budget has been described by many financial commentators...
MARKETS
ValueWalk

Pershing Square Holdings: Deep-Value Play For Long-Term Investors

Pershing Square Holdings is a closed-ended hedge fund managed by Pershing Square Capital Management. The fund invests in undervalued large-cap stocks with steady cash flow and uses hedging and other strategies to maximize returns and minimize risk. The fund is trading at a deeper-than-normal discount to NAV which is setting...
MARKETS
ValueWalk

Why Leaders Struggle To Build A Culture Of Accountability And How They Can Do It

A company’s success is attributable to many factors, but for businesses built to thrive over the long term, accountability is essential. Accountability is about taking responsibility for one’s actions. It’s difficult to develop a high-performing team if accountability is lacking, because little gets done when no one takes ownership for addressing issues and solving problems.
ECONOMY
ValueWalk

Still Elusive Rebound

S&P 500 obliged to the downside as reasonably fine NFPs brought back the justified bets on the Fed hiking yet again by 75bp in Nov, and by 50bp in Dec, which is in line with the Daly and Kashkari consistent utterances. That‘s right, as I told you on Tuesday in...
STOCKS
ValueWalk

What BoE’s Bond Changes Mean For Pensions And Why You Shouldn’t Worry

The Bank of England has insisted its emergency bond-buying scheme to help pension funds will end on Friday. Bonds matter because their impact is magnified in pensions. In defined benefit schemes employers are ultimately responsible for making up any shortfall. Sarah Coles, Senior Personal Finance Analyst:. “People who are members...
PERSONAL FINANCE
ValueWalk

Consumer Price Index Rose 0.4% In September

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. On Thursday, the Labor Department announced that its Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.4% in September and 8.2% in the past 12 months. The core CPI, excluding food and energy, rose 0.6% in September and 6.6% in the past 12 months.
BUSINESS
ValueWalk

Five Energy Stocks That Should Win Big With Higher Oil And Gas Prices

The major stock indices fell immediately after the market opened on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 down 1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average off by less than 1%, and the Nasdaq Composite declining more than 1% in early trading. However, as has been the case for much of this year, energy stocks are holding up better than the broader market.
STOCKS
ValueWalk

Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety In The Market Storm

Constellation Brands stock looks a bit oversold after reporting solid earnings and positive forward guidance. Beer sales drive the company’s growth and could reign as a solid, defensive choice for patient investors. The company’s cannabis investment still weighs on the stock. Investors looking to ride out the current...
MARKETS
ValueWalk

Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing

Analysts have been downgrading Apple’s stock. The stock continues to trade below its intrinsic value. Technicals signify sell, but sentiment and outlook may be overly pessimistic, and not reflective of reality. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is increasingly witnessing stock downgrades, and analysts are increasingly worried that as the company’s forecasts for...
BUSINESS
ValueWalk

Online KYC: Safeguarding Banks From Rising Financial Fraud

The world is transforming rapidly, and technology is making operations more manageable. But forgeries and scams are growing as well. Technology has made enormous strides over the past two decades, and criminals have also changed their strategies. Online banking services fall victim to fraud most frequently. Banks’ shifting to the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ValueWalk

Locked Debit Card: How to Unblock My Debit Card

If your debit card has been locked, you’re probably wondering how long does a debit card stay locked? And rightfully so – no one wants their life to be thrown off balance because of a misplaced card. So, we’re here to give you an idea of what to expect and when you can generally expect your card to be unlocked again.
CREDITS & LOANS
ValueWalk

Whether By Ambition Or Necessity, Businesses Vie For Limited Loan Money

Entrepreneur Toni Brewer is undaunted by the current economic climate. Brewer, a former educator who owns five daycare centers in and around Atlanta, speaks with self-assurance about ambitious plans for her next business ventures – a sports bar and a salon and spa. Like many small business owners, though,...
ATLANTA, GA

