ValueWalk
10M People Have Yet To Claim Federal Coronavirus Stimulus Checks – They Can Still Do So
Federal stimulus checks proved to be a lifeline for millions of Americans during the coronavirus pandemic. A new government report, however, claims that millions of people haven’t yet claimed their federal stimulus payment. There is still some time left for such people, both taxpayers and non-filers, to claim federal...
ValueWalk
Funds For A Climate-Ready Portfolio
Climate change has caused devastating natural disasters in Pakistan, the US and China. These highlight the systemic risks to regional economies and global supply chains. Increasingly investors are concerned with whether their portfolio is on the right side of the green transition. The Perils Of Climate Change. Tara Clee, ESG...
ValueWalk
These Were The 10 Worst-Performing Cryptocurrencies in September 2022
September has historically been the worst month for Bitcoin, with BTC posting negative returns in each of the last five years. The trend continued this year as well, with Bitcoin posting a negative return of over 3% in September. There were, however, many other popular cryptocurrencies that fared much worse...
ValueWalk
Crypto Winter: 5 Tips To Navigate The Bear Market
Crypto winter has seen crypto prices fall to new cycle lows and the crypto market recovery might take a year or more. So, how can you continue to invest within this market?. Max Coupland, Director of CoinJournal has given his 5 tips on thriving through crypto winter, as the bear market continues to affect businesses in the crypto space:
ValueWalk
PPI Preview For Stocks
S&P 500 bears couldn‘t maintain the momentum, and the buyers pulled off a fake breakout. As much as it was supported by bonds, these gave up both their intraday gains and risk-on posture in what bears hallmarks of a first refusal to go up. Not that I would be...
ValueWalk
As Obstacles Mount, How Small Business Owners Can Survive With Resilience
With high inflation and widespread economic uncertainty confronting the nation, small business owners have concerns similar to consumers. Add continuing supply chain issues and labor shortages, and there are plenty of worries that can keep entrepreneurs up at night. But the good news is that, according to a survey, many...
ValueWalk
Will The Pound Continue To Be Shorted After Mini-Budget Rout?
Following the release of UK chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s so-called mini-budget, the pound crashed to an all-time intraday low of $1.0379 against the dollar on 26 September. Since then, the term ‘shorting the pound’ has been in the headlines. The mini-budget has been described by many financial commentators...
ValueWalk
Pershing Square Holdings: Deep-Value Play For Long-Term Investors
Pershing Square Holdings is a closed-ended hedge fund managed by Pershing Square Capital Management. The fund invests in undervalued large-cap stocks with steady cash flow and uses hedging and other strategies to maximize returns and minimize risk. The fund is trading at a deeper-than-normal discount to NAV which is setting...
ValueWalk
Five Ways Small Businesses Can Navigate A Tight Supply Chain This Holiday Season
Business owners have been dealing with all sorts of persisting challenges for much of the year, from ongoing price increases to a tight labor market – supply chain shortages are simply another hurdle they’ve learned to manage. On the back of this, geopolitical tension between Russia and Ukraine...
ValueWalk
Why Leaders Struggle To Build A Culture Of Accountability And How They Can Do It
A company’s success is attributable to many factors, but for businesses built to thrive over the long term, accountability is essential. Accountability is about taking responsibility for one’s actions. It’s difficult to develop a high-performing team if accountability is lacking, because little gets done when no one takes ownership for addressing issues and solving problems.
ValueWalk
Still Elusive Rebound
S&P 500 obliged to the downside as reasonably fine NFPs brought back the justified bets on the Fed hiking yet again by 75bp in Nov, and by 50bp in Dec, which is in line with the Daly and Kashkari consistent utterances. That‘s right, as I told you on Tuesday in...
ValueWalk
What BoE’s Bond Changes Mean For Pensions And Why You Shouldn’t Worry
The Bank of England has insisted its emergency bond-buying scheme to help pension funds will end on Friday. Bonds matter because their impact is magnified in pensions. In defined benefit schemes employers are ultimately responsible for making up any shortfall. Sarah Coles, Senior Personal Finance Analyst:. “People who are members...
ValueWalk
Consumer Price Index Rose 0.4% In September
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. On Thursday, the Labor Department announced that its Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.4% in September and 8.2% in the past 12 months. The core CPI, excluding food and energy, rose 0.6% in September and 6.6% in the past 12 months.
ValueWalk
Five Energy Stocks That Should Win Big With Higher Oil And Gas Prices
The major stock indices fell immediately after the market opened on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 down 1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average off by less than 1%, and the Nasdaq Composite declining more than 1% in early trading. However, as has been the case for much of this year, energy stocks are holding up better than the broader market.
ValueWalk
Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety In The Market Storm
Constellation Brands stock looks a bit oversold after reporting solid earnings and positive forward guidance. Beer sales drive the company’s growth and could reign as a solid, defensive choice for patient investors. The company’s cannabis investment still weighs on the stock. Investors looking to ride out the current...
ValueWalk
Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
Analysts have been downgrading Apple’s stock. The stock continues to trade below its intrinsic value. Technicals signify sell, but sentiment and outlook may be overly pessimistic, and not reflective of reality. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is increasingly witnessing stock downgrades, and analysts are increasingly worried that as the company’s forecasts for...
ValueWalk
Online KYC: Safeguarding Banks From Rising Financial Fraud
The world is transforming rapidly, and technology is making operations more manageable. But forgeries and scams are growing as well. Technology has made enormous strides over the past two decades, and criminals have also changed their strategies. Online banking services fall victim to fraud most frequently. Banks’ shifting to the...
ValueWalk
Credit Cards: Finding Your Account Number Using the Last 4 Digits
Most people don’t know their credit card numbers by heart, and it’s not always easy to find them on a receipt or statement. But how to find a credit card number with the last 4 digits?. Unfortunately, the answer is no. The final four digits of a credit...
ValueWalk
Locked Debit Card: How to Unblock My Debit Card
If your debit card has been locked, you’re probably wondering how long does a debit card stay locked? And rightfully so – no one wants their life to be thrown off balance because of a misplaced card. So, we’re here to give you an idea of what to expect and when you can generally expect your card to be unlocked again.
ValueWalk
Whether By Ambition Or Necessity, Businesses Vie For Limited Loan Money
Entrepreneur Toni Brewer is undaunted by the current economic climate. Brewer, a former educator who owns five daycare centers in and around Atlanta, speaks with self-assurance about ambitious plans for her next business ventures – a sports bar and a salon and spa. Like many small business owners, though,...
