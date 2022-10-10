Diddy Opens Up About Love After Kim Porter’s Passing

Diddy is easing his way back into romantic love.

The 52-year-old mogul — who changed his name to Love — discussed in a recent interview where his love life stands following the death of his ex Kim Porter in 2018.

The couple began dating in 1994 and welcomed three children over course of their on-again-off-again relationship.

Diddy shared his perspective on people learning the most from losing love rather than falling in love or staying in love on Bumble’s Luv2SeeIt web series, hosted by Teyana Taylor.

“It’s the only way you kinda know how important it is,” he said on losing love. “All the heartache that anybody’s ever been through, that’s the thing that really makes you appreciate the times you actually felt that and actually received that love. When you lose that unconditional love is when you put some respect on love’s name.”

The “ Gotta Move On” artist also noted that his texts with Porter are a reality he “can’t really deal with.”

“Just the other day, I just had got the courage to look at [Porter’s] old texts,” Diddy mentioned. “I shouldn’t have really did that.”

“It’s sad but there’s beauty in it as far as how I’ve grown as a father and as a person. As a man,” he continued. “It is something that — a piece of you is missing forever… The phone messages is what makes it real… It was sad but it made me just me appreciate life so much and the time I got to spend with her.”

“I was like, ‘Yo, I hope I can find somebody who can love me like that again.’ I’m not giving up on love, but it’s hard,” he added. “It’s a different level of heartbreak… Whenever I see the sun, I see God and I see Kim.”

Diddy’s Love Life

Diddy says he hasn’t started opening himself up to the possibility of romantic love entering his life again, but he still believes it can happen.

“I haven’t reached that place yet, but I haven’t given up though,” he shared. “I haven’t given up, I know that Kim would want somebody to love me. Right now, I’m not on that time. It definitely puts up a lot of barriers for you because it hurts so much. The thing is, is to not give up on it and know when you’re ready because I’ve got to love myself. I’m not going to rush into something and it be a rebound situation and I’m trying to stop the pain. I’m open to it — I want to get my soul snatched. I think that’s what it’s going to take. Just a genuinely — love is really real.”

“I’m ready for some action and adventure. I’m ready to get swept off my feet,” Diddy contrastingly said elsewhere in the interview. “Just love on somebody so crazy but like — consistently.”

“I did a bunch of rebound stuff and was definitely vulnerable,” the Ciroc Vodka owner reflected on when he first got back into the dating pool. “My heart just wanted somebody to love me. I made it — I’m at a good place now. Not as much of a sucka [laughs]. I’m not as much of a sucka as I used to be. I see things a bit more clearer, but you have to go through that vulnerable thing.”

Luv2SeeIt unpacks “all the shades of Black love and getting to the perspectives of Black Bumble daters by exploring the good, the bad and the beautiful.”

Topics tackled in the online series include red and green flags in dating, polyamory, sex, intimacy, and more.

See the interview below.

