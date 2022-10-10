Read full article on original website
Related
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Education and the economy highlights third candidate forum
Candidates for Maine House of Representatives and the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners discussed education, business issues, and housing during the third of four political forums hosted by The Lincoln County News ahead of the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election. Held at the Waldoboro town office Thursday, Oct. 6, the panel...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
A Present and Past Spectacle of Abundance
As the Maine landscape turns from shades of green to brilliant oranges and reds and porches are adorned with pumpkins, skeletal; creatures, and witches in black hats, it’s the time for the fall gatherings of crows. In our neighborhood over the past week, as dusk quietly settles, suddenly there...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Oct. 13 update: Midcoast adds 20 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Hooray for readers, critics and voters
While at the East Boothbay post office the other day, a pal stopped me and said he liked my last column. He mentioned he agreed with my point but noticed that several readers of the online version criticized it using some rather snarky comments. “Doesn’t that bother you?” he said,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Suzanne L. Keene
Suzanne Lewis Keene died on Oct. 9, 2022 at St. Andrews Village surrounded by family. The daughter of Richard B. Lewis and Althea Harrington Lewis, she was born in Boothbay Harbor on June 16, 1937. She attended schools in East Boothbay and Boothbay Harbor where she was the salutatorian of the high school graduating class of 1955. After attending Burdett School in Boston majoring in business she worked in the office at Hodgdon Brothers Shipyard in East Boothbay. She graduated from Framingham State College in Massachusetts in 1974 with a BS in elementary education. She was a substitute schoolteacher in Massachusetts for several years before teaching for 15 years at the Massachusetts Hospital School in Canton.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Domestic violence roundtable Oct. 28
New Hope Midcoast, Midcoast Maine’s only comprehensive domestic violence resource center, will host a free Domestic Violence Roundtable Discussion from 9 a.m.to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 at the Tugboat Inn, 80 Commercial St., Boothbay Harbor. Everyone is welcome. Attendees will be sent two brief articles to read in...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
New Hope Midcoast wins $25,000 State Farm grant
In just 10 days, 88,000 people cast more than 2 million votes in support of their favorite causes. As a result, 100 communities, in 34 states, including New Hope Midcoast (NHM), is getting an assist from State Farm®. The 100 winners are each receiving $25,000 grants to support local community causes.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Authors of ‘The First Blade of Sweetgrass’ at Merry Barn
Here at the Merry Barn we are continuing to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day throughout the entire week, and beyond. This Saturday, Oct. 15 at 10:30 a.m., we are honored to welcome the authors of The First Blade of Sweetgrass, Gabriel Frey and Suzanne Greenlaw, for a special reading at our October Community Literacy Event.
RELATED PEOPLE
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Jennifer Coffin Earns Safeco Insurance® Award of Excellence for Superior Underwriting Skill
Jennifer Coffin, ACSR, CPRM, a personal insurance account executive with Allen Insurance and Financial, been honored with the Safeco Insurance Award of Excellence, an honor recognizing superior underwriting skill. This recognition is achieved only by a select group of agents across the country who sell Safeco Insurance. This is the...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Patti Brown Celebrates Five Years at Newcastle Realty
After a 40+ year career in higher education, Patti Brown brings competence, dedication, and integrity to her role as an Associate Broker at Newcastle Realty. Having found her current home with the help of a Newcastle Realty agent, Patti’s exceptional experience with the company sparked her interest in the real estate industry and assisted in her decision to join the Newcastle Realty team where she has flourished for the last five years.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Wildflower seed fundraiser
Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District is excited to announce a new fundraiser - - native wildflower seeds. October is the perfect month to sow wildflower seeds for spring growth. Want to develop a big flower garden without planting and tending to dozens of plants? Replace some of your lawn with a meadow! Create a pollinator strip between your street and property/lawn. Overseed an existing meadow to fill in the gaps. Whether you’re seeding a small space garden, filling in a side yard, or planting across acres of land, wildflowers are an easy-to-grow solution and supportive of pollinators.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
It was a fantastic Fall Foliage Festival
This is a quintessential fall day in New England, and we’re going to the fair, I overheard a woman with a Southern accent say to her companion Saturday at Boothbay Railway Village. And she was right! The sun was shining, trees stood in all their crimson and golden splendor as hundreds of visitors passed through the gates Saturday and Sunday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Just go
One last pitch for attendance at Wiscasset Scarecrowfest’s big day this Saturday, Oct. 15. From the dessert contest to the movie and scarecrow-building, this annual event, now back at the municipal building, is built for fun, flavor and more. And, as hoped here last week, National Weather Service’s early...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Sandra L. Robbins
Sandra Lee Robbins, 75, of Augusta Road, Bowdoin died Oct. 8, 2022 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. Arrangements will be announced by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Theater at Monmouth presents abridged AS YOU LIKE IT
Coming on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 6:30pm: All the world’s a stage in As You Like It, Shakespeare’s gender-bending comedy, where poetry, mistaken identities, and true loves lost and found abound! As part of the Strand Family Series, tickets are available on a Pay-What-You-Can scale, $0-20. The performance is recommended for ages 11 and up. Running time is 60-90 minutes.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Robert Howell of Jefferson awarded first place
For the first time since 2019, artists and friends and family gathered Saturday, Oct. 8 at Boothbay Region Art Foundation for the Art in ME awards presentation. There was a great crowd of 50-60 for the presentations by BRAF artist and board member Sarah Wilde. New this year: The placing ribbons were made by artist and potter Ann Hedgecock; each one had a ceramic medallion from which the ribbons hung.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wiscassetnewspaper.com
William Robinson Jr.
On Oct. 7, 2022, William “Bill” Robinson Jr., 82, of Nobleboro, died peacefully at Maine Veterans’ Home in Augusta after a period of declining health. Born in 1939 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Ethel Stuart Robinson and William John Robinson, Bill earned a BA from Williams College in Massachusetts. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and was awarded a Purple Heart for his service. He served honorably in the Marines, achieving the rank of Captain.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lomonte offers do-over after Wiscasset homecoming dance upset over dress code issue
Wiscasset Middle High School Principal Charles Lomonte apologized to the seniors and other students Tuesday night, Oct. 11, after they said girls were turned away from last Friday night’s homecoming dance for wearing dresses that showed their shoulders. In the school committee meeting at the school library and carried...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Tragedy on a fine fall weekend
The newspaper doesn’t like to cover fire stories as they sometimes involve the loss of life. Luckily, this past Sunday’s tragic fire didn’t involve the loss of life, but the loss of a home to longtime resident Vi Lee and the tenants of her house, the Bill and Sherri Morton family.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
‘Blue & Yellow: Persist’ raffle drawing held
There is a winner of the fundraising raffle associated with the Mathias Fine Art gallery’s “Blue & Yellow: Persist” show, which has now ended. The drawing of the winning ticket was on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Arts & Entertainment Editor Lisa Kristoff of the Boothbay Register & Wiscasset...
Comments / 0