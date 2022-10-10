ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

clarksvillenow.com

APSU’s McLean Fahnestock awarded 2022 Current Art Fund Grant

CLARKSVILLE, TN – McLean Fahnestock, Austin Peay State University associate professor of art, was one of only nine Tennessee artists recently awarded a 2022 Current Art Fund Grant. Fahnestock works in digital and immersive media. She will embark on a project that will use augmented reality to tell the story of four of the towns relocated during the construction of the TVA dams.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

APSU baseball team visits 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Austin Peay State University Govs Baseball team recently visited the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment at Fort Campbell. The Sept. 28 visit helped foster a special relationship between the two groups since the COVID pandemic previously prevented public visits. “I was wanting the guys to...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Govs look to bounce back from latest loss, take down rival Murray State

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Austin Peay football (4-2) is set to host their rival, Murray State University (0-6), on Saturday at Fortera Stadium. The two sides collide for their 56th matchup in the series. Murray State leads the all-time series with a record of 36-19, according to the Assistant Director of Athletic Communications Casey Crigger.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Mayor Wes Golden endorses Tommy Vallejos for state representative | OPINION

Clarksville Now publishes opinion pieces representing both sides of a variety of topics. Opinions presented do not necessarily reflect those of the newsroom or management. To join the conversation, email your opinion piece to news@clarksvillenow.com. Contributed commentary by Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden endorsing Tommy Vallejos:. I am proud to...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

‘She was going to change the world’: Friends remember Belmont student killed in severe storms

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wednesday’s intense storms in Williamson County took the life of a Belmont law student, Laurel Flaherty. Those who knew the Massachusetts native, who was very involved in the equestrian community, said there’s no doubt she would have changed the world for the better. According to close family friend Phyllis Cervelli […]
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Ashley Beatrice Williams

Ms. Ashley Beatrice Williams was born in Nashville, Tennessee to the proud parents, Mack and Beatrice Williams on April 10, 1992. Ashley attended Clarksville Public Schools and a 2010 graduate of Kenwood High School. She accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of 9th & Main Church of Christ.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Commodore Coach Announces Retirement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ian Duvenhage, the winningest coach in Vanderbilt men’s tennis history, announced Thursday that he will retire at the conclusion of the 2022–23 season. Duvenhage enters his final spring the Commodores’ all-time leader with 217 victories in dual match competition, 63 wins in Southeastern Conference...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Joyce Berg

Joyce W. Berg, 89, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, peacefully in her home. She was born February 8, 1932, in Akron, Ohio to the late Homer and Bessie (Irwin) Wylie. Joyce married Wayne L. Berg on December 21, 1952, in Akron, OH and he preceded her in death on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 18, 2017.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Ascension Saint Thomas and University of Tennessee Health Science Center Pilot New Program to Train Rural Doctors

NASHVILLE – Ascension Saint Thomas and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center are addressing the shortage of physicians in rural communities with the pilot of Middle Tennessee’s first rural track for family medicine residents. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, twenty percent of Americans live...
KNOXVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

450-gallon native aquarium coming to Wade Bourne Nature Center at Rotary Park

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A local park will soon be swimming with life and educational content for all visitors to enjoy. Plans are in motion for the construction of a native aquarium for the exhibit area of the Wade Bourne Nature Center in Rotary Park, according to the Montgomery County Parks & Recreation Department.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

John W. Kraeske

John W. Kraeske, age 91, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Tennova Medical Center. John was born November 28, 1931, in Clarksville, TN to the late Anthony J. Kraeske and Ellen Marie McNulty Kraeske. After Honorable service to the United States Navy, John continued to serve...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Bryce Young injury: Nick Saban updates Alabama QB's progress in practice ahead of Tennessee game

Bryce Young’s availability is one of the major topics heading into the undefeated clash between No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee. The Alabama quarterback missed the Crimson Tide’s game vs. Texas A&M in Week 6 with a shoulder injury on his throwing side. Alabama coach Nick Saban provided an update on Young during his weekly radio show on Thursday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
clarksvillenow.com

Theresa Ann Ott

Theresa “Oma” Ann Ott, 62, transitioned peacefully on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, surrounded by her family. Theresa was born August 10, 1960, in Ft. Campbell, Kentucky to Anthony and Zenta Stefko. Theresa was one of ten children and spoke often of their adventures growing up. She graduated from Northwest High School. Theresa had recently retired and enjoyed spending time with her partner Mark and her family. Theresa is survived by her mother, Zenta Damico; her partner, Mark Watson; her children, Frank (Carolann) Elrod, Jr., Cindy (Josh) Meyer, and Cody Grisham; grandchildren M’Kenzie, Mason, Addie, Lou, and Ava; her brothers, Tony (Diane) Stefko, Erick (Paula) Stefko, Mike (Deidre) Stefko, Raymond (Connie) Stefko, and Robert Stefko; her sisters, Tilly (Don) Shrader, Katherine (Norman) Dewein, Monica (Victor) Robinson, Jane (Danny) Cisneros; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Anthony Stefko and her husband, Lane Ott.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

Main Street Clarksville contributor Steve Norris dies

We are sad to report the recent passing of one of our contributing writers – Meteorologist Steve Norris. He was 63 years old. Norris, of Crossville, Tenn. joined the Main Street Media team more than two years ago, writing weekly weather columns.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Martha Marie Robold

Martha Marie Robold, age 91, of Clarksville, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with her grandson Rev. Nathan Chester and Rev. Terrell Marcom officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

