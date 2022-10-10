Read full article on original website
APSU’s McLean Fahnestock awarded 2022 Current Art Fund Grant
CLARKSVILLE, TN – McLean Fahnestock, Austin Peay State University associate professor of art, was one of only nine Tennessee artists recently awarded a 2022 Current Art Fund Grant. Fahnestock works in digital and immersive media. She will embark on a project that will use augmented reality to tell the story of four of the towns relocated during the construction of the TVA dams.
APSU baseball team visits 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Austin Peay State University Govs Baseball team recently visited the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment at Fort Campbell. The Sept. 28 visit helped foster a special relationship between the two groups since the COVID pandemic previously prevented public visits. “I was wanting the guys to...
Govs look to bounce back from latest loss, take down rival Murray State
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Austin Peay football (4-2) is set to host their rival, Murray State University (0-6), on Saturday at Fortera Stadium. The two sides collide for their 56th matchup in the series. Murray State leads the all-time series with a record of 36-19, according to the Assistant Director of Athletic Communications Casey Crigger.
Northwest running back makes Player of the Week for producing 213 yards against Nashville Christian
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Northwest running back Jabaree Hinton has been awarded Clarksville Now Player of the Week for his impact on the Vikings’ ground and air game against Nashville Christian School. Northwest went up against a talented Nashville Christian squad this past Thursday night and were...
Mayor Wes Golden endorses Tommy Vallejos for state representative | OPINION
Clarksville Now publishes opinion pieces representing both sides of a variety of topics. Opinions presented do not necessarily reflect those of the newsroom or management. To join the conversation, email your opinion piece to news@clarksvillenow.com. Contributed commentary by Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden endorsing Tommy Vallejos:. I am proud to...
'Laurel was a beacon of light, she was a giver': Student killed in storm
The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency said Laurel Flaherty was killed in a storm-related incident while on the road. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the death.
‘She was going to change the world’: Friends remember Belmont student killed in severe storms
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wednesday’s intense storms in Williamson County took the life of a Belmont law student, Laurel Flaherty. Those who knew the Massachusetts native, who was very involved in the equestrian community, said there’s no doubt she would have changed the world for the better. According to close family friend Phyllis Cervelli […]
Ashley Beatrice Williams
Ms. Ashley Beatrice Williams was born in Nashville, Tennessee to the proud parents, Mack and Beatrice Williams on April 10, 1992. Ashley attended Clarksville Public Schools and a 2010 graduate of Kenwood High School. She accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of 9th & Main Church of Christ.
Commodore Coach Announces Retirement
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ian Duvenhage, the winningest coach in Vanderbilt men’s tennis history, announced Thursday that he will retire at the conclusion of the 2022–23 season. Duvenhage enters his final spring the Commodores’ all-time leader with 217 victories in dual match competition, 63 wins in Southeastern Conference...
Joyce Berg
Joyce W. Berg, 89, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, peacefully in her home. She was born February 8, 1932, in Akron, Ohio to the late Homer and Bessie (Irwin) Wylie. Joyce married Wayne L. Berg on December 21, 1952, in Akron, OH and he preceded her in death on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 18, 2017.
Ascension Saint Thomas and University of Tennessee Health Science Center Pilot New Program to Train Rural Doctors
NASHVILLE – Ascension Saint Thomas and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center are addressing the shortage of physicians in rural communities with the pilot of Middle Tennessee’s first rural track for family medicine residents. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, twenty percent of Americans live...
450-gallon native aquarium coming to Wade Bourne Nature Center at Rotary Park
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A local park will soon be swimming with life and educational content for all visitors to enjoy. Plans are in motion for the construction of a native aquarium for the exhibit area of the Wade Bourne Nature Center in Rotary Park, according to the Montgomery County Parks & Recreation Department.
John W. Kraeske
John W. Kraeske, age 91, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Tennova Medical Center. John was born November 28, 1931, in Clarksville, TN to the late Anthony J. Kraeske and Ellen Marie McNulty Kraeske. After Honorable service to the United States Navy, John continued to serve...
Woman, 22, dead after tree falls on car during Williamson County severe storms
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 22-year-old woman was killed during severe storms Wednesday in Middle Tennessee. The woman, Laurel Flaherty, recently graduated from Belmont University in May with a Bachelor of Social Work. A preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol shows the Massachusetts woman was traveling along...
Bryce Young injury: Nick Saban updates Alabama QB's progress in practice ahead of Tennessee game
Bryce Young’s availability is one of the major topics heading into the undefeated clash between No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee. The Alabama quarterback missed the Crimson Tide’s game vs. Texas A&M in Week 6 with a shoulder injury on his throwing side. Alabama coach Nick Saban provided an update on Young during his weekly radio show on Thursday.
400+ students qualified as homeless in Montgomery County
The school system has a team called the Families in Transition or F.I.T. team, to help those families. The lack of affordable housing and the high-cost of childcare is complicating the problem.
Theresa Ann Ott
Theresa “Oma” Ann Ott, 62, transitioned peacefully on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, surrounded by her family. Theresa was born August 10, 1960, in Ft. Campbell, Kentucky to Anthony and Zenta Stefko. Theresa was one of ten children and spoke often of their adventures growing up. She graduated from Northwest High School. Theresa had recently retired and enjoyed spending time with her partner Mark and her family. Theresa is survived by her mother, Zenta Damico; her partner, Mark Watson; her children, Frank (Carolann) Elrod, Jr., Cindy (Josh) Meyer, and Cody Grisham; grandchildren M’Kenzie, Mason, Addie, Lou, and Ava; her brothers, Tony (Diane) Stefko, Erick (Paula) Stefko, Mike (Deidre) Stefko, Raymond (Connie) Stefko, and Robert Stefko; her sisters, Tilly (Don) Shrader, Katherine (Norman) Dewein, Monica (Victor) Robinson, Jane (Danny) Cisneros; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Anthony Stefko and her husband, Lane Ott.
Main Street Clarksville contributor Steve Norris dies
We are sad to report the recent passing of one of our contributing writers – Meteorologist Steve Norris. He was 63 years old. Norris, of Crossville, Tenn. joined the Main Street Media team more than two years ago, writing weekly weather columns.
Nearly 2,000 NES customers without power
Nashville Electric Service has reported nearly 2,000 customers are without power.
Martha Marie Robold
Martha Marie Robold, age 91, of Clarksville, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with her grandson Rev. Nathan Chester and Rev. Terrell Marcom officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
