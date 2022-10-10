ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

alachuachronicle.com

Second man arrested in Newberry carjacking

NEWBERRY, Fla. – Justin Will Croft, 29, of Live Oak, was arrested in Suwannee County and transferred to the Alachua County Jail this morning. He has been charged with carjacking, along with Justin Lee Rimes, 24, who was arrested on September 21. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded on...
NEWBERRY, FL
mycbs4.com

GPD needs help identifying witness in Circle K shooting

The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) is asking for help identifying a witness. GPD says that the individual pictured spoke to the victim right before the shooting which happened on Oct.8th at a Circle K located on 1515 N Main St. If you have any information, GPD is encouraging you to...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Levy County shooting

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A 21-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in Levy County. Levy County sheriff’s office officials say that the shooting happened at the intersection of county road 318 and NE 212th court. A neighborhood dispute resulted in gunfire between several people in a vehicle...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GPD investigates multiple shootings

The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) is investigating six gunfire incidents that occurred over the past week. According to a GPD release sent Monday afternoon, two people were injured and four of the six incidents were reportedly drive-by shootings that are possibly related. On Oct. 4, at 12:08 am., multiple officers...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gainesville, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Gainesville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested for ramming ASO vehicles, punching K-9

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Matthew David Pigon Cornish, 23, was arrested early yesterday morning and charged with eight offenses after allegedly fleeing from deputies, ramming two Alachua County Sheriff’s Office cars, and punching a K-9. A deputy saw a truck “accelerating, tailgating and weaving” past other cars in the 5800 block of SW Archer Road at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning; the deputy estimated that the truck was traveling at about 90 mph in a 45 mph zone. The driver of the truck was later identified as Cornish.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Woman arrested for hitting 88-year-old mother

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jacqueline Wimberly Bivens, 59, was arrested last night after a caregiver said she hit her 88-year-old mother several times. A woman who is employed as a caregiver for the victim, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, called law enforcement to report an incident on September 26. The caller said she entered the home and called out but received no response. She said that after she set down her belongings, she heard cries and yells for help from the back of the house and then heard a slapping sound. She said she opened the door to the victim’s bedroom and saw Bivens hit the victim’s arm with an open hand. Another relative was also present, reportedly holding the victim’s arms over her head and keeping her pinned to the bed. The two women were in the process of bathing the victim.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

