alachuachronicle.com
Second man arrested in Newberry carjacking
NEWBERRY, Fla. – Justin Will Croft, 29, of Live Oak, was arrested in Suwannee County and transferred to the Alachua County Jail this morning. He has been charged with carjacking, along with Justin Lee Rimes, 24, who was arrested on September 21. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded on...
mycbs4.com
GPD needs help identifying witness in Circle K shooting
The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) is asking for help identifying a witness. GPD says that the individual pictured spoke to the victim right before the shooting which happened on Oct.8th at a Circle K located on 1515 N Main St. If you have any information, GPD is encouraging you to...
WCJB
Levy County shooting
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A 21-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in Levy County. Levy County sheriff’s office officials say that the shooting happened at the intersection of county road 318 and NE 212th court. A neighborhood dispute resulted in gunfire between several people in a vehicle...
mainstreetdailynews.com
GPD investigates multiple shootings
The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) is investigating six gunfire incidents that occurred over the past week. According to a GPD release sent Monday afternoon, two people were injured and four of the six incidents were reportedly drive-by shootings that are possibly related. On Oct. 4, at 12:08 am., multiple officers...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for ramming ASO vehicles, punching K-9
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Matthew David Pigon Cornish, 23, was arrested early yesterday morning and charged with eight offenses after allegedly fleeing from deputies, ramming two Alachua County Sheriff’s Office cars, and punching a K-9. A deputy saw a truck “accelerating, tailgating and weaving” past other cars in the 5800 block of SW Archer Road at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning; the deputy estimated that the truck was traveling at about 90 mph in a 45 mph zone. The driver of the truck was later identified as Cornish.
alachuachronicle.com
Woman arrested for hitting 88-year-old mother
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jacqueline Wimberly Bivens, 59, was arrested last night after a caregiver said she hit her 88-year-old mother several times. A woman who is employed as a caregiver for the victim, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, called law enforcement to report an incident on September 26. The caller said she entered the home and called out but received no response. She said that after she set down her belongings, she heard cries and yells for help from the back of the house and then heard a slapping sound. She said she opened the door to the victim’s bedroom and saw Bivens hit the victim’s arm with an open hand. Another relative was also present, reportedly holding the victim’s arms over her head and keeping her pinned to the bed. The two women were in the process of bathing the victim.
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man indicted by Grand Jury for June murder in Holly Heights
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Alachua County Fall Term Grand Jury returned a True Bill yesterday indicting Michael Gregory Davis, 35, in the shooting death of Calvin Woodard on June 11, 2022, in Holly Heights. On June 11, Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report that a person had...
Officials: Florida woman arrested for allegedly giving toddler fentanyl candy
INTERLACHEN, Fla. — A Florida woman has been arrested for allegedly giving a toddler fentanyl candy, officials say. According to a news release from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, a 2-year-old’s grandparents noticed the child became lethargic Monday evening. The grandparents believe it happened after the child allegedly got candy from Jessica Martinez.
WCJB
“I’ve got to get out of here”: Gainesville residents react to six shootings in six days
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with the Gainesville Police Department are investigating six shootings within the past six days. “It’s one thing for them to be out here killing each other, but it’s another thing when one of these stray bullets hits one of these babies,” said Barbara Flanders.
Mother of suspected killer of 2 boys takes the stand
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — After Mark Wilson’s mother went to deputies to tell them that her son committed these crimes, she wore a wire to record her son’s confession to the killing of the two boys. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Testimony continued Wednesday in...
WCJB
City commission meeting to discuss GPD’s canine policing policy cancelled
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the second time a Gainesville city commission meeting topic on GPD’s canine policing policies is postponed. The meeting was cancelled Wednesday. City officials have yet to confirm why the meeting isn’t happening as scheduled. The commission was set to discuss how the police...
Blue Beast Brutality: Black Florida Man Has Eye Ripped Out By Police K-9 Dog During Traffic Stop
Florida Black man Terrell Bradley man has eye eaten by K-9 dog after fleeing traffic stop and bumping into police officer
mainstreetdailynews.com
Lake City shooting injures two
Two males were shot in Lake City on Saturday night in a gunfire incident that spanned three blocks along SE Avalon Avenue. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, officers were dispatched at 6:23 p.m. to SE Dade Street to the report of gunshots. While en route to the scene, officers were advised by LCPD communications officers that two persons shot were being transported by private vehicle to the hospital. Some officers diverted to the hospital to meet the victims while other officers continued to the shooting scene.
WCJB
One person in Levy County is in critical condition after being shot
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A 21-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in Levy County. Levy County Sheriff’s Office officials say that the shooting happened at the intersection of CR 318 and NE 212th Ct. A neighborhood dispute resulted in gunfire between several people in a vehicle and...
WCJB
Two people shot in Lake City; police investigating
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City police are investigating a shooting that took place on Saturday evening. LCPD officers were dispatched to Southeast Dade Street after reports of gunshots. The two male victims were transported to the hospital by private vehicle before police arrived. Both victims were treated for their...
WCJB
Falling tree hit car and blocks Newberry Road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Eastbound lanes were closed on a busy road after a tree fell on a car in Alachua County on Tuesday afternoon. The accident occurred along the 1500 block of Newberry Road, near Parker Road according to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. No one was injured...
Middleburg woman arrested for possession of methamphetamine, deputies say
A Middleburg woman was arrested for possession of methamphetamine Sunday. She is now booked into Clay County Jail.Getty Images. A Middleburg woman was arrested Sunday for possession of methamphetamine, deputies said.
WCJB
‘It’s very sad’: Neighbors outraged after a Putnam County mother exposes her toddler to fentanyl
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - Jessica Martinez, of 39, was arrested after giving candy to her two-year old toddler that she said, was covered with fentanyl. The child’s grandparents said the toddler became lethargic after eating the candy. “The child was passing out, in and out of consciousness, in the...
WCJB
Former director honored in Gainesville community center mural
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A community center is getting a new mural thanks to a program funded by the city of Gainesville. Gainesville’s 352 Walls initiative called for a mural at the entrance of the Clarence R. Kelly Community Center. The mural pays tribute to Kelly, the former recreation center director who died in 2011.
