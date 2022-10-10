ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

Texas doctors continue months-long protest over McDonald's opening at Fort Worth hospital

FORT WORTH, Texas — We know the saying, "An apple a day keeps the doctor away," so it's not surprising that doing the polar opposite bring the opposite reaction. Health care professionals from the Physician's Committee are protesting against John Peter Smith Hospital adding McDonald's to their food court. The organization has been going against this for at least four months.
FORT WORTH, TX
dmagazine.com

DFW Healthcare Brief: Medical City Arlington’s New Chief Nursing Officer and Texas Health Is a Top ‘Company That Cares’

Jim Allard is the newly appointed chief nursing officer at Medical City Arlington. Since 2020, he has been the vice president and CNO of Medical City Children’s Hospital and Medical City Women’s Hospital Dallas, where he led the neonatal and maternal re-designation efforts. He was previously the CNO of Clear Lake Regional Medical Center, a 490-bed hospital near Houston that is part of HCA, the same network of hospitals that owns Medical City.
ARLINGTON, TX
thedanielislandnews.com

Tip leads Texas family to DI in search of sister kidnapped over 50 years ago

It’s been 51 years since Melissa Suzanne Highsmith of Fort Worth, Texas, was last seen by her family before being abducted as a toddler. More than a half-century later, one of the coldest missing children’s cases in the Lone Star State has rekindled a flicker of hope that originated from an anonymous tip on Daniel Island last month.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Society
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Society
dmagazine.com

Meet Dallas’ Heart Health Power Couple

After blood travels through the body, delivering nutrients and oxygen, the low oxygen blood flows into the right atrium, which pumps the blood into the right ventricle, sending the blood into the lungs, filling them with oxygen. Next, the left atrium receives oxygenated blood and sends it into the left ventricle, which pumps it into the body to start the process over again. The left and right sides of the heart work together in equal measure—and are literally what keep us alive.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Summit Club adds Steak Out to upcoming Flower Mound Smoke Fest

The Summit Club of Flower Mound has added an entire new event to its now-annual Flower Mound Smoke Fest fundraising event. The first Smoke Fests were held in May and October last year, and the club will be hosting the event annually now, said Bryan Webb, Smoke Fest chair. The event is the club’s primary fundraiser, and last year’s events helped the club cover operating funds, grants to high school robotics teams, 84 academic excellence awards to local 5th and 8th graders, and give $25,000 to local nonprofits and other groups.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweetheart#Cardiology#Charity
Local Profile

Chase Oaks Church Hosts LGBTQ+ Event

Churches have often been some of the places where LGBTQ+ individuals feel most excluded. But Chase Oaks Church in Plano hopes to create an inclusive environment for all. On October 6, the Revoice conference began a three-day celebration and learning opportunity at Chase Oaks Church. The goal was to bring together LGBTQ+ individuals, allies and community members to worship and learn about inclusion in churches. During the conference, over 700 people attended to gain guidance and experience.
PLANO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Only One North Texas City Listed Among 50 Safest in the Country in New Ranking

A Dallas suburb cracked the Top 50 safest cities in the country in a new ranking and several other North Texas cities made the longer list. Finance website Wallethub, released its list of safest cities in the U.S. Monday. Irving ranked 49th on the list. While Grand Prairie (55), Plano (79), Arlington (95), Fort Worth (129), Garland (132) and Dallas (166) also made the list.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

North Texas neighbors' Halloween decoration surprises drivers

AUBREY, Texas - Two neighbors in Aubrey added a different kind of Halloween decoration to their street. On Gulch Drive, drivers will see a witch floating in midair over the street. Two across the street neighbors connected a wire to their homes and left the witch decoration hovering above the...
AUBREY, TX
fortworthreport.org

Where I Live: Tejas Trails is Fort Worth’s best-kept secret!

Tejas Trails is a beautiful neighborhood filled with lovely homes of young families and retired folks and everyone in between. It is also full of Fort Worth history. The Tannahill Home, located on the corner of Silver Creek Road and Verna Trail North, was built using rocks from the nearby creek bank in 1874 where Judge Tannahill used his front room for a Post Office from 1878 to 1885. The home was also a stagecoach station for the first stop west of Fort Worth. The house was sold in 1894 to early pioneer William Thomas Tinsley (1858-1909) and in 1945 to Mrs. Verna Burns Stubbs. It is currently owned by Emily Leonard. A Texas State Historical Marker was placed in 1979.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy