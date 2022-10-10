ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

News Bites: New Owner of Bread Winners Wants to ‘Dominate’ Brunch Again

Bread Winners Café & Bakery Transfers Ownership after 28 Years. Jim and Cindy Hughes, the founders of Bread Winners Café & Bakery, sold their iconic brunch-focused Dallas restaurant to Josh Bock of Stratega Captial after almost three decades of ownership. Bock plans to keep the management team in place, according to a press release, which the couple said is a “dream scenario.”
DALLAS, TX
YETI has opened its 2nd DFW area store

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — Austin-based YETI is opening its sixth store in Texas and second in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, WFAA has confirmed. YETI opened its newest location at 211 Grand Ave. in Southlake Town Square, according YETI officials. The store opened on Thursday, Oct. 13. The store will celebrate...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Report says these restaurants have the best BBQ in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy for Texans and those who frequently travel to the Lone Star State to know in their hearts, minds, and stomachs that the best barbecue is found here. The question does beg though, what restaurants in the state have not only the best BBQ...
TEXAS STATE
Dallas, TX
Raptors released at Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center

AUSTIN, Texas — The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center recently had some feathery visitors!. The Blackland Prairie Raptor Center (BPRC), located near Dallas, brought 11 rehabilitated Mississippi kite birds to the grasslands of the Wildflower Center to set them free. "We are always looking for safe release sites to...
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

An Inside Look At Playing Golf At PGA Frisco

North Texas has plenty of golf courses — more than 300 depending on how big you want to draw the circle on our golf-rich area. There are 26 in Collin Country alone. But the coming public golf earthquake in North Frisco should change the game forever for both golfers, would-be golfers, curious non-golfers or those who just want to check out the latest entertainment hot spot.
FRISCO, TX
Only One North Texas City Listed Among 50 Safest in the Country in New Ranking

A Dallas suburb cracked the Top 50 safest cities in the country in a new ranking and several other North Texas cities made the longer list. Finance website Wallethub, released its list of safest cities in the U.S. Monday. Irving ranked 49th on the list. While Grand Prairie (55), Plano (79), Arlington (95), Fort Worth (129), Garland (132) and Dallas (166) also made the list.
DALLAS, TX
Summit Club adds Steak Out to upcoming Flower Mound Smoke Fest

The Summit Club of Flower Mound has added an entire new event to its now-annual Flower Mound Smoke Fest fundraising event. The first Smoke Fests were held in May and October last year, and the club will be hosting the event annually now, said Bryan Webb, Smoke Fest chair. The event is the club’s primary fundraiser, and last year’s events helped the club cover operating funds, grants to high school robotics teams, 84 academic excellence awards to local 5th and 8th graders, and give $25,000 to local nonprofits and other groups.
FLOWER MOUND, TX

