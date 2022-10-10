Read full article on original website
dmagazine.com
News Bites: New Owner of Bread Winners Wants to ‘Dominate’ Brunch Again
Bread Winners Café & Bakery Transfers Ownership after 28 Years. Jim and Cindy Hughes, the founders of Bread Winners Café & Bakery, sold their iconic brunch-focused Dallas restaurant to Josh Bock of Stratega Captial after almost three decades of ownership. Bock plans to keep the management team in place, according to a press release, which the couple said is a “dream scenario.”
WFAA
YETI has opened its 2nd DFW area store
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — Austin-based YETI is opening its sixth store in Texas and second in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, WFAA has confirmed. YETI opened its newest location at 211 Grand Ave. in Southlake Town Square, according YETI officials. The store opened on Thursday, Oct. 13. The store will celebrate...
CW33 NewsFix
Louisiana food staple in Dallas: Where to eat the best gumbo around North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to gumbo, there’s no question that Louisiana is the king of this cuisine, but what about getting a bowl locally in North Texas to substitute the drive to Cajun land?. Wednesday, October 12 is National Gumbo Day! NationalToday and lovers of gumbo...
Report says these restaurants have the best BBQ in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy for Texans and those who frequently travel to the Lone Star State to know in their hearts, minds, and stomachs that the best barbecue is found here. The question does beg though, what restaurants in the state have not only the best BBQ...
True Texas story: Dallas sports anchor left job to start a tortilla business
Luis Perez has been in broadcasting for more than 20 years.
These North Texas cities were named some of the best small cities in America
According to the report, Southlake had the lowest housing costs in the nation and the fifth-highest home ownership rate in the country.
2 Dallas restaurants ranked the best for pulled pork in the world: Food experts report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Man, oh man, Texas barbecue just keeps holding itself on the highest of pedestals when it comes to cooking meats in the country. One of the staples of barbecue not only in Texas but across the country is pulled pork, and it just so happens to be National Pulled Pork Day on Wednesday, October 12!
Salad and Go Continues North Texas Expansion with Three New Stores
These October openings will bring Salad and Go’s North Texas presence to nearly 25 locations
Raptors released at Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center
AUSTIN, Texas — The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center recently had some feathery visitors!. The Blackland Prairie Raptor Center (BPRC), located near Dallas, brought 11 rehabilitated Mississippi kite birds to the grasslands of the Wildflower Center to set them free. "We are always looking for safe release sites to...
An Inside Look At Playing Golf At PGA Frisco
North Texas has plenty of golf courses — more than 300 depending on how big you want to draw the circle on our golf-rich area. There are 26 in Collin Country alone. But the coming public golf earthquake in North Frisco should change the game forever for both golfers, would-be golfers, curious non-golfers or those who just want to check out the latest entertainment hot spot.
Inside look at Nate’s Seafood & Steakhouse in Addison
Nothing beats good seafood. From crabs to crawfish to shrimp, seafood really is king, and what better place to enjoy some good food than somewhere local?
Must-eat spots: Texas soul food restaurants ranked among the best in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — We all have a deep love for southern cuisine, it’s one of those foods that just brings people together whether it’s over the dinner table, over a sports game, or just arguing about which spot has the best fried chicken; southern food is about togetherness.
Three-story Plano restaurant has rooftop patio perfect for social hour
Haywire Plano is a 24,000-square-foot, the-story restaurant and cocktail lounge space in Plano's Legacy West.
fortworthreport.org
‘That’s a horse!’: Fort Worth is home to world’s tallest dog – Zeus
Brittany Davis of Fort Worth always wanted a Great Dane for the breed’s lovable, laid-back personality and lack of awareness for how large they are. She got that with Zeus — and quite a bit more. Zeus, Davis’ pure-bred American Great Dane, is officially the Guinness World Record...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Only One North Texas City Listed Among 50 Safest in the Country in New Ranking
A Dallas suburb cracked the Top 50 safest cities in the country in a new ranking and several other North Texas cities made the longer list. Finance website Wallethub, released its list of safest cities in the U.S. Monday. Irving ranked 49th on the list. While Grand Prairie (55), Plano (79), Arlington (95), Fort Worth (129), Garland (132) and Dallas (166) also made the list.
CW33 NewsFix
Hungry? These are the best lunch restaurants to dine at in Dallas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Lunch, it’s one of everyone’s favorite meals of the day and probably the most underrated as breakfast is deemed the most important and dinner seems to be the heaviest of meals for most. Lunch deserves some respect and it deserves to be shared with...
For Halloween, this Dallas couple decorated their yard with a graveyard based on 2022 events
DALLAS — Philip and Shannon Durst of Dallas have a 12-year-long standing tradition of decorating their front yard for Halloween. Shannon, who is the real brains of the operation, starts her research at the very beginning of the year. You won't find gore, ghouls or goblins. Their decorations are...
Summit Club adds Steak Out to upcoming Flower Mound Smoke Fest
The Summit Club of Flower Mound has added an entire new event to its now-annual Flower Mound Smoke Fest fundraising event. The first Smoke Fests were held in May and October last year, and the club will be hosting the event annually now, said Bryan Webb, Smoke Fest chair. The event is the club’s primary fundraiser, and last year’s events helped the club cover operating funds, grants to high school robotics teams, 84 academic excellence awards to local 5th and 8th graders, and give $25,000 to local nonprofits and other groups.
New Peacock docuseries tells sinister story behind North Texas’ ‘Barney and Friends’
The title "I Love You, You Hate Me" is a play on the popular song from the show featuring the lyrics "I love you, you love me".
Flower Mound physician announces new office
Bryan L. Wasson, DO, is opening his new office, IMedicine, on November 14, 2022, at 2560 Central Park Ave., Suite 140, Flower Mound, Texas 75028. Dr. Wasson is an Internal Medicine Specialist and has over 35 years of experience in the medical field. His office accepts new patients and telehealth appointments.
