San Diego Channel

Inflation remains stubbornly high as food, shelter costs grow

New data from the federal government was released Thursday indicating the Consumer Price Index reached 8.2% for the 12-month period ending in September. The Consumer Price Index, which gives an idea of how much Americans spend on items such as food, shelter, energy and travel, dropped .1% from August. The Consumer Price Index reached a high earlier this year of 9.1%.
US mortgage interest rates hit highest point since 2006

Rising interest rates continue to rock the U.S. economy's housing sector as the average interest rate on the most popular mortgage in the U.S. jumps to the highest level since 2006. The Federal Reserve's continued aggressive interest rate hikes have tightened the real estate market and financial conditions for just...
Despite reduced imports, retailers ‘well stocked’ for the holidays

Retailers in the United States are said to be “well stocked” and ready for holiday shoppers amid reduced imports as China still grapples with warehouse shutdowns,. While imports in the U.S. increased early in 2022 compared to 2021, imports have fallen in recent months. The National Retail Federation estimates that U.S. imports will be down 9.4% this month compared to October 2021.
