ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian River County, FL

North Jungle Trail closed an additional 11 days due to flooding and debris, county says

By Thomas Weber, Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hAmSk_0iTVyXMs00

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — North Jungle Trail will remain closed until 3 p.m. Oct. 21 — 11 days longer than than expected — due to flooding and vegetative debris left in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

The county made the announcement of the extended closure Monday, about 10 days after it was initially closed for maintenance. The north section of the island road, a 4½-mile stretch of canopy-covered trail, starts at County Road 510 and ends at State Road A1A.

The dirt road was still flooded and littered with leaves and broken branches in the days following Hurricane Ian. The former Category 4 storm grazed the Treasure Coast late last month, leaving minor damage in the area.

Beaches:Treasure Coast beach erosion ranges from significant to minimal in wake of Hurricane Ian

Emergency aid:Indian River County deputies sent to hard-hit Charlotte County to help after Hurricane Ian

As the county continues to clean North Jungle Trail, it will still provide access for property owners and emergency vehicles, according to a news release.

Questions about the closure can be directed to the county Road and Bridge Division, 772-226-3460.

Thomas Weber is TCPalm's Indian River County government watchdog reporter. You can reach him at thomas.weber@tcpalm.com or 813-545-9113. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indian River County, FL
Government
County
Indian River County, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#County Road#Beaches#Erosion#Thomas Weber Tcpalm Com
veronews.com

Battle is brewing over big homes, small lots

On one side of the fence is Al Benkert, a longtime Central Beach resident who lives in a 44-year-old, one-story, 2,200-square-foot home on the Silver Shores waterfront. On the other side is Drew Bottalico, who grew up in Vero Beach and now, along with his wife, is building what he describes as their “forever home” – a two-story, 3,000-square foot, Bermuda-style house.
VERO BEACH, FL
mynews13.com

Mims restaurant still flooded after Ian

A Brevard County restaurant remains flooded nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian dumped several feet of water on the area. Loughman Lakeside Restaurant and Bar in Mims is flooded under several feet of water. It's been a community staple for years. Owner Jason Reichman is worried about the future. The...
MIMS, FL
hometownnewstc.com

CIty of Port St. Lucie approves Club Pure elementary school

PORT ST. LUCIE – The City Council majority here approved a special exception use Sept. 26 to permit an elementary school at the corner of Jennings Road and U.S. 1 in the General Commercial Zoning District despite learning at the 11th hour the school was already in operation. Through...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
Lodging

Red Roof Inn and HomeTowne Studios – Vero Beach Opens

VERO BEACH, Florida—Red Roof announced the opening of the dual-branded Red Roof Inn and HomeTowne Studios – Vero Beach. The dual-branded hotel has a combined 173 rooms, comprised of 112 standard rooms and 61 extended-stay suites. The property’s standard guestrooms offer WiFi access, TVs, access to cable, and more. Extended-stay guestrooms offer storage options, kitchenettes with full-size refrigerators, weekly housekeeping service, and more. The dual-brand concept also allows guests of each property to benefit from their combined amenities and offerings, which include a marketplace to purchase snacks, onsite washers and dryers, and an outdoor pool.
VERO BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
wflx.com

Man found dead after Indian River County house fire

A man was found dead inside an Indian River County home following a house fire early Monday morning, according to the sheriff's office. Officials said dispatch received a call at about 4 a.m. from a man at a home located in the 800 block of 27th Avenue near Vero Beach.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
cityoffortpierce.com

City of Fort Pierce Animal Adoption Center Opens to the Public

City of Fort Pierce Animal Adoption Center Opens to the Public. The City of Fort Pierce announces the opening of the Fort Pierce Animal Adoption Center, located at 100 Savannah Road in Fort Pierce, offering new services and hours of operation to the public. Calling all animal lovers, the Fort...
FORT PIERCE, FL
treasurecoast.com

Free Household Hazardous Waste Event, Oct. 15

When: Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, from 8 a.m. to noon. Where: Public Works Facility, 450 SW Thornhill Drive. Why: Residents are invited to participate in a free Household Hazardous Waste(HHW) Collection Day. Keep Port St. Lucie Beautiful (KPSLB) offers the City of Port St. Lucie and St. Lucie County residents (ID’s required) an environmentally safe way to dispose of hazardous household waste.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis Announces FEMA Approval to Include Brevard, Orange, and Osceola Counties in Major Disaster Declaration for Public Assistance

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Florida’s request on Monday to amend the Major Disaster Declaration issued on September 29, to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The amendment extends the declaration to Brevard, Orange, and Osceola counties to get assistance to all...
FLORIDA STATE
WPTV

Big Taste of Martin County to be held Tuesday night

STUART, Fla. — 'Big Taste of Martin County' will delight foodies with food from 26 Stuart restaurants on Tuesday night starting at 5:30 p.m. The event will be held in a plane hangar at Atlantic Aviation at Witham Field in Stuart and benefits Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Palm Beach & Martin Counties.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

Peanut Butter Challenge Underway in St. Lucie County

St. Lucie County - Wednesday October 12, 2022: The Peanut Butter Challenge is an annual jar collection for local food pantries hosted by UF/IFAS Extension and Florida A&M University (FAMU) Cooperative Extension. Unopened, unexpired peanut butter jars of any size can be donated to St. Lucie County Extension Office, located...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
855K+
Views
ABOUT

Treasure Coast news and information in Indian River County, Martin County and St. Lucie County, Florida

 http://tcpalm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy