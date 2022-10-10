North Jungle Trail closed an additional 11 days due to flooding and debris, county says

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — North Jungle Trail will remain closed until 3 p.m. Oct. 21 — 11 days longer than than expected — due to flooding and vegetative debris left in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

The county made the announcement of the extended closure Monday, about 10 days after it was initially closed for maintenance. The north section of the island road, a 4½-mile stretch of canopy-covered trail, starts at County Road 510 and ends at State Road A1A.

The dirt road was still flooded and littered with leaves and broken branches in the days following Hurricane Ian. The former Category 4 storm grazed the Treasure Coast late last month, leaving minor damage in the area.

As the county continues to clean North Jungle Trail, it will still provide access for property owners and emergency vehicles, according to a news release.

Questions about the closure can be directed to the county Road and Bridge Division, 772-226-3460.

