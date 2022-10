ELLWOOD CITY ‑ The 1957 class of Lincoln High School will meet for lunch Oct.19 at Vinny's Restaurant on Beaver Avenue.

Reservations are due by Oct.10 and can be made by a phone call or text to Nancy Pietrandrea at 724-622-5992.

Members and guests will meet at noon, eat around 1 p.m. and leave by 4 p.m.

The number of reservations made will determine if lunch orders will be from the regular menu or if there will be a buffet.