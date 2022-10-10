ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who is on top of the latest Central Mass. Girls' Soccer Coaches Association Poll?

By Telegram & Gazette Staff
 3 days ago
This week's Central Mass. Girls' Soccer Coaches poll has been released for the games as of Oct. 9.

: Hometeam Central Mass. soccer, field hockey scoring/goalie leaders

: Hometeam Central Mass. high school fall standings

Dropped out: Leominster

Others receiving votes (with record, total votes): Bromfield (7-5-0, 9), Tahanto (10-1-1, 7), Valley Tech (8-2-1, 6), Doherty (10-1-1, 5), Marlborough (6-4-1, 3), Leominster (6-5-1, 2), Wachusett (2-8-2, 1)

Poll voters: Beth Cutler (Whitinsville Christian, Dual Valey Conference), Spencer Fortwengler (Hudson, Mid-Wach B), Hussein Issa (Bromfield, Mid-Wach C), Sean Murphy (Groton-Dunstable, Mid-Wach B), Paul Mumby (Westborough, Mid-Wach A), Gerry Padilla (Marlborough, Mid-Wach B), Emily Para (Auburn, SWCL), John Porter (Valley Tech, Colonial Athletic League), Jensen Shipp (Sutton, Dual Valley Conference), Todd Turcotte (Littleton, Mid-Wach C).

Shrewsbury, Grafton meet in intriguing and talented football matchup this weekend

Shrewsbury High has dotted its early-season schedule with top-notch opponents from Eastern Mass. but might find its toughest game to date just a few miles down the road. The 3-2 Colonials will travel to Grafton at 6 p.m. Friday for a showdown with the Gators that features two programs that over the last several years have been among the most successful and consistent in the region.
