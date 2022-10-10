Who is on top of the latest Central Mass. Girls' Soccer Coaches Association Poll?

Shrewsbury High has dotted its early-season schedule with top-notch opponents from Eastern Mass. but might find its toughest game to date just a few miles down the road. The 3-2 Colonials will travel to Grafton at 6 p.m. Friday for a showdown with the Gators that features two programs that over the last several years have been among the most successful and consistent in the region.

SHREWSBURY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO