Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ ‘Unholy’ Scores Second Week at No. 1 on Billboard Global Charts

By Gary Trust
 3 days ago

Sam Smith and Kim Petras ‘ “Unholy” adds a second week at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts, a week after it launched at the summit of both surveys.

Plus, Chris Brown ‘s “Under the Influence” hits the Global 200’s top five, ascending from No. 6 to No. 4, and Manuel Turizo ‘s “La Bachata” bumps 7-3 for a new high on Global Excl. U.S.

The two charts, which began in September 2020, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate. The Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

‘Unholy’ Undeterred Atop Global 200

Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” notches a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200, with 83.3 million streams (up 9% – aided by the Sept. 30 premiere of its official video) and 16,000 downloads sold worldwide (down 17%) in the Sept. 30-Oct. 6 tracking week.

Notably, songs by acts all from outside the U.S. have topped the Global 200 for 33 consecutive weeks, spanning seven titles (and five countries), both record streaks since the chart began. Here’s a recap:

“Heat Waves,” Glass Animals (UK), six weeks at No. 1, beginning March 5
“As It Was,” Harry Styles (UK), 15, April 16
“Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” Kate Bush (UK), three, June 18
“Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52,” Bizarrap (Argentina) & Quevedo (Spain), four, July 30
“Pink Venom,” BLACKPINK (South Korea), two, Sept. 3
“Shut Down,” BLACKPINK (South Korea), one, Oct. 1
“Unholy,” Sam Smith (UK) & Kim Petras (Germany), two to-date, Oct. 8

Elsewhere in the Global 200’s top five, David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” holds at its No. 2 high; Harry Styles’ “As It Was” keeps at No. 3 following its record 15-week reign; Chris Brown’s virally-driven hit “Under the Influence” climbs 6-4, marking his first top five entry since the chart began; and OneRepublic’s “I Ain’t Worried” is steady at its No. 5 best.

Smith, Petras Continue Command on Global Excl. U.S.

Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” concurrently claims a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, with 60.3 million streams (up 13%) and 6,000 downloads sold (down 26%) worldwide in territories outside the U.S. in the Sept. 30-Oct. 6 tracking week.

Similar to the Global 200, songs by acts from outside the U.S. have dominated the Global Excl. U.S. chart for 31 weeks in a row, covering nine titles (and six countries), likewise record streaks:

“Heat Waves,” Glass Animals (UK), three weeks at No. 1, beginning March 19
“Envolver,” Anitta (Brazil), one, April 9
“As It Was,” Harry Styles (UK), 13, April 16
“Yet To Come,” BTS (South Korea), one, June 25
“Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” Kate Bush (UK), one, July 16
“Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52,” Bizarrap (Argentina) & Quevedo (Spain), six, July 30
“Pink Venom,” BLACKPINK (South Korea), three, Sept. 3
“Shut Down,” BLACKPINK (South Korea), one, Oct. 1
“Unholy,” Sam Smith (UK) & Kim Petras (Germany), two to-date, Oct. 8

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” repeats at its No. 2 Global Excl. U.S. best; Manuel Turizo’s “La Bachata” hits a new high, advancing 7-3 to surpass the prior No. 5 peak for the Colombian artist ‘s first top five entry; Harry Styles’ “As It Was” rebounds 5-4 following its record 13-week rule; and Bizarrap and Quevedo’s “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52” former six-week leader slips 4-5.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated Oct. 15, 2022) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Oct. 11). For both charts, the top 100 titles are available to all readers on Billboard.com, while the complete 200-title rankings are visible on Billboard Pro, Billboard ‘s subscription-based service. For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes a thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling the weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data. In partnership with Billboard , data deemed suspicious or unverifiable is removed, using established criteria, before final chart calculations are made and published.

