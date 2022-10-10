ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Thanks to Fritz, Graeter's Chunky Chunky Hippo ice cream is back for a limited time

By Victoria Moorwood, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago
Graeter's Ice Cream is bringing back a special flavor to celebrate the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden's adorable newcomer.

For a limited time, Graeter's Chunky Chunky Hippo ice cream will be available online in honor of Fritz, who was born at the zoo in August. Fritz has already made a name for himself at the zoo's Hippo Cove, alongside his superstar big sister Fiona, mother Bibi and father Tucker.

'Already making himself at home':Baby hippo Fritz makes big splash at first public appearance

Cincinnati Zoo:MadTree and Cincinnati Zoo release new beer to help save elephants

Chunky Chunky Hippo consists of a toffee ice cream base, loaded with salted roasted peanuts and milk chocolate caramel truffles. The flavor was first debuted in 2017 after the birth of Fiona.

The ice cream is only available online at graeters.com until supplies last. A portion of the sales will benefit the Cincinnati Zoo.

