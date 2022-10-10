Read full article on original website
Former choir director at Pa. high school pleads in indecent assault investigation
The former choir director at Central Bucks West High School entered pleas Thursday to charges resulting from investigations into his conduct with students as far back as 1991. Joseph G. Ohrt, 57, of Buckingham Township in Bucks County, pleaded no contest to charges in two cases for indecently assaulting two former students and filming another student as he undressed, the office of Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said in a news release.
CB West Teacher Pleads No Contest To Assaulting, Filming Student
A former Bucks County music teacher pleaded no contest on Thursday, Oct. 13 to charges that he molested two of his students and secretly filmed another undressing, authorities say. Joseph G. Ohrt, 57, a Buckingham resident and one-time choir director at Central Bucks West High School, stood accused of two...
Central Pa. man pleads guilty to raping children
A Lancaster County man faces up to 339 years in prison after he admitted to sexually assaulting four children, prosecutors said. Melvin R. Petersheim, 49, of Lititz, raped and sexually assaulted the children between 2012 and 2021 in Manheim Township, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. Petersheim...
Pa. business owner accused of ‘grooming’ teen employee, police say
According to WJAC, authorities with the Lawrence Township police department say a Clearfield County businessman is facing charges after being accused of “grooming” one his former teenage employees. According to an affidavit, the victim’s mother filed a report in early October stating that she believed that her 17-year-old...
Clown mask-wearing robber brandished samurai sword in holdup, police say
A male perpetrator wearing a clown mask and brandishing a samurai sword stole money from a Monroe County convenience store early Thursday morning, Pennsylvania State Police said. Troopers were called for the reported armed robbery at 4:54 a.m. at Uni-Mart on Route 115 at Jonas Road in Chestnuthill Township, according...
Man dies in Pa. crash involving ambulance
Thursday afternoon’s crash involving an ambulance on Route 309 in Lehigh County claimed the life of an Allentown man, county Coroner Daniel Buglio reports. The 58-year-old was the driver of a vehicle that collided with the ambulance and another vehicle about 12:30 p.m. in Lynn Township, the coroner said in a news release.
Person smashes Dunkin' window, burglarizes store, police say
CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Police in Berks County are hoping the public can help identify the person who burglarized a Dunkin' store. Cumru Township police posted surveillance photos of the burglary that they say happened around 2 a.m. on Oct. 7 at the Dunkin' off Morgantown Road, near Flying Hills.
Street Racing Driver Nabbed In Head-On Lehigh Valley Crash Faces Felony Charges: Police
A street racing driver that police say caused a fiery head-on crash in the Lehigh Valley area is facing felony charges. Nyjah A. Golphin, 24, was charged with felony aggravated assault by vehicle, reckless endangerment, racing on highways, and several other motor vehicle offenses, Palmer Township Police said in a release on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
Women With Multi-Colored Hair Suspects in Target Theft: Police
Two women who are suspects in a retail theft case in Richland Township did anything but blend in while they were allegedly stealing up to $3,000 in merchandise, police say. According to Richland Township Police, the women and a male accomplice made off with items worth at least $1,000 and possibly as much as $2,000 to $3,000 when they shoplifted them from the Target store on Rt. 309 near Quakertown last month.
Popular Upper Bucks, Southern Lehigh Farms Report Thefts
Recent reports of unrelated thefts from farms or farmstands in southern Lehigh County and upper Bucks County currently have state police investigators working overtime. Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said this week that they are investigating the theft of two pickup trucks from a farm in upper Bucks County last month.
Levittown Dad Of Three Shot Dead By Coworker, Family Says
A Delaware County man was shot dead in his car at work, and his family believes a colleague pulled the trigger. Bart Masciulli of Levittown, 51, was sitting in his car at a FedEx distribution center near the airport in Tinicum Township on Friday, Oct. 7 when a pedestrian approached and shot him several times, multiple outlets report.
Fatal Lehigh County crash involving ambulance on Rt. 309
LYNN TOWNSHIP, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fatal three-car crash involving an ambulance in Lehigh County has sent someone to the hospital and left one dead on Route 309. State police in Lehigh County confirmed there was a fatal crash on Route 309 through Lehigh County around 12:30 p.m. Thursday evening. Troopers on the scene […]
Towamencin Dog Owner Found Guilty of Neglect: Report
A 62-year-old Montgomery County man was fined $100 for leaving his dog in an unattended car over the summer, North Penn Now reports. Police in Upper Gwynedd were called to a shopping center on Valley Forge Road on Aug. 4 after passersby noticed a dog in an unattended car. According to the report, the windows were only cracked and the air conditioning was not running.
Pa. caseworker charged in connection to child’s beating death
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia caseworker has been charged with third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and other counts in connection to the July beating death of a 3-year-old child in foster care. Jendayi Mawusi, 25, was charged and arrested Monday in connection to the death of Hope Jones. Mawusi worked...
Wawa employees pepper sprayed by group of people while on the job overnight in Pa.
Philadelphia police are searching for a group of people who pepper sprayed Wawa employees overnight in University City. The incident reportedly happened around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. University of Pennslyvania police as well as an ambulance responded to the incident at 36th and Chestnut Streets, CBS Philadelphia reported. Though police...
Eighth-grader found on the sidewalk was shot in the head multiple times, PA cops say
A 13-year-old boy died on Monday, Oct. 10, after he was found lying on the sidewalk in his neighborhood having been shot multiple times, Pennsylvania officials told local news outlets. The shooting reportedly happened around 6:45 p.m. Monday and the boy, identified by multiple news outlets as Jeremiah Wilcox, died...
Pa. SWAT officers shot while serving warrant: report
Three SWAT officers were shot while attempting to serve an arrest warrant at a home in north Philadelphia, according to a story from WPVI. The incident occurred at around 6:30 a.m. today at the intersection of 8th and Brown streets. One officer was shot in the hip, another in the...
Police Want to ID Men Who Allegedly Passed Counterfeit $100 Bills
The Quakertown Borough Police Department and Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance with identifying two men suspected of passing counterfeit $100 bills recently at the Giant Food Store at 1465 W. Broad Street in Quakertown. In a post on Crimewatch Tuesday, Crime Stoppers said the men...
Suspect At Large After Attempted Robbery At Delco Hotel
Police in Delaware County are searching for an alleged armed robber who tried to hold up a worker at an area hotel. It happened at the Fairfield Inn and Suites located at 100 Lawrence Rd in Marple Township just after 2 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, according to local police.
Man Stabbed Outside Delco Restaurant: Police
A man was stabbed outside a restaurant in Delaware County, authorities said. The stabbing happened in the parking lot next to Bertucci's Italian Restaurant on the 500 block of West Lancaster Avenue in Wayne around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, according to Radnor Township police and 6abc. The unidentified victim...
