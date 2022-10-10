Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Michigan’s public universities have lost 45,000 students since 2011. It’s about to get worse.
The drop in enrollment at Michigan’s 15 public universities over the past decade or so would have been enough to empty out Lake Superior State University, Michigan Tech, Northern Michigan University, the University of Michigan’s Flint and Dearborn campuses and Ferris State, as well. That’s more than 45,000...
David LaGrand, Mark Huizenga compete for state Senate’s 30th District
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Two state lawmakers and a software engineer will compete Nov. 8 for the state Senate’s 30th District seat. State Rep. David LaGrand, D-Grand Rapids, state Sen. Mark Huizenga, R-Walker, and Libertarian Theodore Petzhold will face off in the November general election for the state Senate seat.
As enrollment falls at most Michigan universities, the flagships prosper
This fall, Michigan State University admitted the largest freshman class in its history, 9,800 students, 600 more than last year. And they didn’t exactly do it on purpose. The university did admit nearly 85 percent of its 55,525 applicants.
Two Michigan universities make list of top 150 schools in the world, ranking says
University of Michigan in Ann Arbor is among the many Michigan institutions that rank among the best universities in the world, according to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings released Wednesday. UM’s Ann Arbor campus ranked No. 23 in the world, making it the highest ranked university in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sen. Bumstead, Rep. Sabo face off for Senate seat representing lakeshore counties
Two current state lawmakers, Sen. Jon C. Bumstead and Rep. Terry J. Sabo, are seeking the 32nd state Senate seat representing Lake Michigan shoreline counties in the Nov. 8 general election. Bumstead, a Republican who currently represents the 34th Senate District, recently moved to North Muskegon to qualify to run...
Michigan students may not be borrowing quite as much for college
The student loan debt situation in Michigan might have improved slightly over the past decade or so. It did not, at least, get markedly worse. And that’s not even taking into account the Biden administration’s decision to forgive at least $10,000 for more than a million Michigan borrowers.
Meet the 11 candidates running for the Grand Rapids school board
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The nine-member Grand Rapids Public Schools Board of Education is guaranteed to have at least two new faces after the Nov. 8 general election with longtime members not seeking reelection. The school board could see a major shakeup this year with five, four-year seats up...
Michigan State president’s resignation concerns Gov. Whitmer, other officials
Multiple officials from across Michigan expressed concern over Thursday’s sudden resignation of Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley. Stanley, who was subject of an outside investigation by the MSU Board of Trustees into the handling and certification of Title IX reporting, announced his resignation in an Oct. 13 video message to the university community. He said he cannot continue serving in his role for a board that he said is interfering in those investigations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Whitmer, Dixon offer differing visions on Michigan’s path from pandemic in first debate
Split realities ruled the first gubernatorial debate in Grand Rapids on Thursday as incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon painted very different portraits of Michigan’s trajectory and traded accusations of lying about each other’s records in a contentious hour. Whitmer cast herself as a unifier...
Breakfast chain opening third restaurant in Grand Rapids area
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new Morning Belle restaurant is expected to open at Breton Village in Grand Rapids in November. The restaurant, which is owned by Grand Rapids-based Meritage Hospitality Group and offers waffles, avocado toast, frittatas, egg white omelets and more, has two other locations in area: 434 Bridge St. NW and 1600 East Beltline Ave. NE in Grand Rapids Township.
Michigan CEO who hid PFAS pollution to be honored as ‘role model’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Thanks to Wolverine Worldwide, there’s a 25 square-mile area of northern Kent County where the groundwater is poisonous to drink. Wolverine, which polluted the area with PFAS chemicals while making shoes, knew and did nothing about the contamination until its toxic dumping was discovered five years ago.
Newcomer challenging 3 incumbents on Kentwood school board
KENTWOOD, MI – A newcomer is seeking to unseat one of three incumbent candidates who are up for reelection to the Kentwood Public Schools Board of Education in the November general election. There are three, four-year seats and one partial-term seat up for grabs on the seven-member Kentwood school...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13 candidates running for Forest Hills school board
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – With 13 candidates vying for four open seats, the Forest Hills school board race is one of the most highly contested in the region on the November general election ballot. The seven-member board has three, six-year seats and one partial term seat available Nov. 8....
How to watch the Michigan gubernatorial debate Thursday
Incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon will meet tonight in Grand Rapids at 7 p.m. for the first of two debates ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. MLive has a preview here, along with interviews with Dixon and Whitmer about their priorities, should they win...
Kristina Karamo, a 2020 election denier, wants to oversee Michigan’s voting laws
Two years ago, Kristina Karamo was not a name millions of Michiganders needed to know. But after being a Detroit poll challenger in 2020, she has turned false claims of widespread election fraud into statewide candidacy. Karamo beat multiple local clerks and a state lawmaker at a Republican convention this...
Holland’s former mayor, U.S. Navy veteran competing for 86th House District seat
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI — The city of Holland’s former mayor, Nancy DeBoer, is facing off with Larry Jackson in the November general election for a two-year term to represent Michigan’s 86th House District. The district is comprised of Holland and Park, Laketown and Holland townships. That area...
Grand Rapids business group skips endorsement in closely watched congressional race
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Grand Rapids Chamber’s PAC is not endorsing a candidate in the closely watched congressional race between Republican John Gibbs and Democrat Hillary Scholten. The political action committee, Friends of West Michigan Business, has historically backed Republicans in the 3rd Congressional District race, but...
Rachel Hood, Lynn Afendoulis compete for Grand Rapids-area state House seat
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A current state representative and a former lawmaker will face off Nov. 8 to represent a Grand Rapids-area district in the state House. State Rep. Rachel Hood, D-Grand Rapids, will face former Republican state Rep. Lynn Afendoulis in the race for the new 81st Michigan House District.
Plans back in motion for 54-room boutique hotel in Rockford
ROCKFORD, MI — Wheeler Development Group is pushing forward with plans for a 54-room boutique hotel in Rockford that it previously scrapped because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, the Grand Rapids-based development group approved an agreement with the city of Rockford that would clear the way for it to purchase a roughly half-acre property at 12 S. Main St., where the hotel would be built. The property is now owned by the city.
Fired staffer sues Michigan hospital over religious beliefs surrounding LGBTQ stance
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A physician assistant is suing her former employer, University of Michigan-Health West, alleging the health system fired her solely because of her religious beliefs. Those religious beliefs prevent Valeria Kloosterman from speaking “biology-obscuring pronouns and make referrals for ‘gender transition’ drugs and procedures,” according to...
The Grand Rapids Press
Grand Rapids, MI
25K+
Followers
30K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.comhttps://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
Comments / 0