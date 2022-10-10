ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan State president’s resignation concerns Gov. Whitmer, other officials

Multiple officials from across Michigan expressed concern over Thursday’s sudden resignation of Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley. Stanley, who was subject of an outside investigation by the MSU Board of Trustees into the handling and certification of Title IX reporting, announced his resignation in an Oct. 13 video message to the university community. He said he cannot continue serving in his role for a board that he said is interfering in those investigations.
The Grand Rapids Press

Breakfast chain opening third restaurant in Grand Rapids area

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new Morning Belle restaurant is expected to open at Breton Village in Grand Rapids in November. The restaurant, which is owned by Grand Rapids-based Meritage Hospitality Group and offers waffles, avocado toast, frittatas, egg white omelets and more, has two other locations in area: 434 Bridge St. NW and 1600 East Beltline Ave. NE in Grand Rapids Township.
MLive

Plans back in motion for 54-room boutique hotel in Rockford

ROCKFORD, MI — Wheeler Development Group is pushing forward with plans for a 54-room boutique hotel in Rockford that it previously scrapped because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, the Grand Rapids-based development group approved an agreement with the city of Rockford that would clear the way for it to purchase a roughly half-acre property at 12 S. Main St., where the hotel would be built. The property is now owned by the city.
The Grand Rapids Press

Fired staffer sues Michigan hospital over religious beliefs surrounding LGBTQ stance

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A physician assistant is suing her former employer, University of Michigan-Health West, alleging the health system fired her solely because of her religious beliefs. Those religious beliefs prevent Valeria Kloosterman from speaking “biology-obscuring pronouns and make referrals for ‘gender transition’ drugs and procedures,” according to...
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

