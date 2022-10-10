Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Augusta Free Press
Craving cookies after midnight? If you are in Lynchburg, you’re in luck
A beloved cult brand of cookies will be serving warm cookies, ice cream and more sweets late into the night in Lynchburg starting on Saturday. Insomnia Cookies will open a new location at 3920 Wards Road in Lynchburg on Oct. 15. The new location will be located to serve Liberty University, the University of Lynchburg and Central Virginia Community College’s campuses.
WSET
Spooky Spots: Scaremare turns 50!
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you've been around Lynchburg during the fall, you've probably heard of the house of haunts on Carroll Ave. Scaremare means Halloween in Hill City. "We're so glad at how much the community comes out and joins us the thousands that come out every night," said Josh Ham with Scaremare.
WSET
Roanoke florist to 'petal it forward' by handing out 5,000 bouquets
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — When it comes to happiness, it's just as good to give flowers away as it is to receive them. That's why this florist in Roanoke is working to hand out 5,000 bouquets in the Roanoke Valley on October 19. George Clements, the owner of George's,...
WSET
PHOTOS: First graders 'wowed' by visit from Lynchburg firefighters
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — First-grade students at Dearington Elementary got to hang out with some Lynchburg firefighters--and learn an important lesson. Lynchburg Fire Department took to Facebook to share some pictures of the visit. The crew from Station 6 "wowed" the students with the fire engine and equipment. Even...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSET
Mill Mountain Zoo will partner with four local Lowe's stores for the 2022 'Heroes Project'
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Local Lowe's 2022 Heroes Project will benefit the Mill Mountain Zoo. Mill Mountain Zoo will partner with four Roanoke- and Salem-area Lowe’s stores for Lowe’s 2022 Heroes Project, in which employees give back to the communities where they live and work, the zoo said.
cardinalnews.org
October chill (maybe snow?), but a warm welcome from a lifelong weather geek
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Frost on the pumpkin may have arrived even faster than you could get the decorative pumpkin set up on your front porch. And now October is looking pretty chill off and on perhaps right up to Halloween.
WSET
The Texas Inn celebrates 87 years with 87-cent hot dogs
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Texas Inn sold 87-cent hot dogs on Tuesday, in celebration of its 87th anniversary. The special was offered at each of their three locations:. Folks were lined up through the parking lot of the Lynchburg location to get theirs. Employees said it was non-stop busy all day long.
WSET
Amherst County Fair Offers Rides, Food, Shows for the Whole Family
AMHERST, Va (WSET) — The Amherst County Fair is happening October 20-23. There will be rides, shows, animals, and even a silent dance party! Emily got to check out all the activities for you and the kids!
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Jack’s Quick Snack
GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - Believe it or not, there’s a little place in Gretna that has a few things in common with Disney. It’s generational, full of memories, and has a cast of unforgettable characters. “Jack’s Quick Snack and Walt Disney, celebrating 50 years. We a little up...
chathamstartribune.com
Danville receives Main Street grant
Danville's River District Association received a GET Boosted Program grant of $25,000 as part of Virginia's Main Street grant program. Danville's grant will fund the RDA GET Boosted (Growth, Expansion and Training) program, which offers space and opportunities for businesses to collaborate and expand. The program will assist business owners in increasing both customer and sales volume, and anticipates an improved business ecosystem for the community.
WHSV
Texas Inn celebrates anniversary with 87-cent hotdogs
LYNCHBURG & HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Texas Inn has been serving customers since 1935, and to celebrate their 87-year anniversary they offered “inflation buster” 87-cent hotdogs from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The restaurant was founded in Lynchburg in 1935, and recently opened...
WSET
Well before age 16, Roanoke elementary students can now learn the rules of the road
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Some Roanoke elementary students will now be able to get a head start when it comes to learning traffic safety on Virginia's roads. On Tuesday, the City of Roanoke, Roanoke City Public Schools, RIDE Solutions, and the City of Roanoke Transportation gathered for a ribbon cutting at Westside Elementary.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSET
Bedford Clock Museum to open on Saturday
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Time is ticking down to the ribbon cutting of Bedford's latest attraction: the Bedford Clock Museum. On Saturday, the museum will host its official grand opening from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A "must-see event for all clock lovers and enthusiasts," the clock museum will...
timesvirginian.com
Sunday morning service held at Railroad Festival
This past weekend, the town of Appomattox celebrated its 50th Anniversary Historic Appomattox Railroad Festival with plenty of activities and music for all residents, including a Sunday morning service new to this year’s program. New Beginnings Gospel Singers of Appomattox performed the service at Courtland Festival Park as a...
WDBJ7.com
Family hopes to bring locally raised trout to more tables
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A family in Craig County has transformed an old fish hatchery into a new business, with the goal to bring sustainably raised trout to tables across our region. Ty Walker and his family started raising rainbow, brook, and brown trout about three years ago after...
WCVB
Woburn, Massachusetts, police officer accused of planning, participating in Charlottesville, Virginia, riot on leave
WOBURN, Mass. — A Woburn police officer is on paid leave, accused of inappropriate conduct in connection with a 2017 white supremacist rally that left one person dead and dozens of others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia, Mayor Scott Galvin and Police Chief Robert F. Rufo Jr. said. Rufo said...
WSET
$11.5M goal set to complete major transformation of Downtown YMCA in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Downtown YMCA in Lynchburg is another step closer to a major transformation. The YMCA of Central Virginia has announced that they have set an $11.5 Million Capital Campaign goal to complete the transformation of the current Downtown YMCA. They said the successful completion of...
WSLS
Catching up with a ‘Home for Good’ recipient
ROANOKE, Va. – An exciting week as we get ready to hand over the keys to this year’s “Home for Good.”. Our Home for Good project is in partnership with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley and generous community sponsors, as well as volunteers. Seven other...
WSET
Community-wide event aims to address urgent need for adopters in the Roanoke Valley
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection, in conjunction with Angels of Assisi, Franklin County Animal Shelter, Franklin County Humane Society, and the Roanoke Valley SPCA held a press conference Thursday morning to bring attention to the urgent need for adopters in the Roanoke Valley and the announcement of a large-scale adoption event.
WSET
Health care on wheels! Mobile clinic to improve access across the Roanoke area
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Health is making health care more accessible with a clinic on wheels. The Roanoke City and Allegheny County Health District purchased an RV to better serve rural and urban communities. The D.A.S.H. van will live up to its mission of "Delivering...
Comments / 1