Record-Herald
Lady Lions earn Senior Night victory over Yellow Springs
The final regular season contest for the Lady Lion soccer team took place on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at home against Yellow Springs. Prior to the contest, Washington honored its three seniors who were set to play their final home game in a Lady Lion soccer uniform. Those seniors were Jordan McCane, Kayli Merritt, and Addison Chambers.
Record-Herald
Fall Festival of Leaves returns this weekend
The Festival of Leaves, one of the best-known festivals in southern Ohio, will be held today through Sunday, Oct. 16 in downtown Bainbridge. Festivities include rides, entertainment, arts, crafts, a flea market, an antique tractor show, a log sawing contest, an antique and classic car show, a 5K run, and an opportunity to drive the four self-guided “Skyline Drive” scenic tours.
Record-Herald
Dancing for kids’ sake
I give large credit for my personal growth to my nieces and nephews. I have five in total. Two girls and three boys ranging from age 1 up to age 13. The impact that they’ve had on my life comes as a remembrance of what is important, to me, in life. Playfulness.
dayton.com
All-you-can-eat crab legs are back at Basil’s on Market
All-you-can-eat crab legs are back on Friday nights at Basil’s on Market’s two Dayton-area locations. Co-owner Jeff Finkelstein told Dayton.com he was able to secure 10,000 pounds of snow crab. “We’re excited that it’s back and hoping it revives some of that energy around Basil’s,” Finkelstein said....
sciotopost.com
FREE EVENT: The 2022 Circleville Pumpkin Show
Circleville, Ohio – October in Pickaway County means harvest time, a change in season, and Preparation of the Pumpkin Show. If you are looking for a gander at giant pumpkins, enjoy the end of the season, or taste all things Pumpkin you might as well come down to Circlevilles 2022 Pumpkin Show hosted in Downtown Circleville Ohio.
Four Columbus-area golf courses under new management by Chicago-based KemperSports
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Four Columbus-area golf courses are under new management. KemperSports, a privately held sports, entertainment and hospitality company headquartered in Chicago, has partnered with the city of Dublin to manage The Golf Club of Dublin and Bayberry Capital to manage New Albany Links and Bent Tree Golf Club in Sunbury. […]
Record-Herald
Panthers shut out Waverly on Senior Night
It was senior night at Miami Trace on Monday as the Panthers hosted the Waverly Tigers in a non-conference soccer contest. Behind four goals from Sekou Mara, Miami Trace cruised to a 5-0 victory over Waverly. Mara scored his first two goals within a minute of each other, midway through...
birchrestaurant.com
9 Best Restaurants in Kettering, OH
It can be overwhelming to get to know a new city. There are so many things to do and places to see in any town, and you will want to figure out where your favorite spots are right away. It is important to have go-to places to hang out wherever...
columbusnavigator.com
15 Unique Ohio Road Trips From Columbus
I’m a big fan of Columbus, but sometimes it’s good to get out of town for a bit. Luckily, you don’t have to go very far to find something fun to do. Ohio has some unique spots where you can enjoy nature, take in a strange museum, visit ancient earthworks, or even explore a castle.
Massive Ohio home features monochrome retreat
POWELL, Ohio (WDTN) – Seated less than an hour and a half from Dayton, this Delaware County home takes stately monochrome vibes to a new level with 14,500 square feet of modern luxury. According to the real estate listing, this home at 1080 Retreat Lane in Powell, Ohio, is worth nearly $5,000,000, taking the price […]
peakofohio.com
Former Navy Captain addresses large crowd at The Holland Theatre
The Logan County Chamber of Commerce has been working for over three years to bring in former Navy Captain Mike Abrashoff. Thursday morning, over 300 members from the community, including 20 students, were on hand at The Holland Theatre in Bellefontaine to listen to Abrashoff’s story. Captain Abrashoff took...
Record-Herald
Greenfield has another new downtown business
There’s a new business in downtown Greenfield and Tuesday it was welcomed to the village with a grand opening celebration. Kayla Shoemaker, owner of Adelyn Rose Creations, started the business in her home more than a year ago, and recently has opened a storefront in downtown Greenfield at 309 Jefferson St.
Ohio Hunter Tags Stud Buck from Small Property After Getting Permission from Landowner
Many deer hunters like to gripe about how property leasing and outfitters have ruined deer hunting. Private land, and the big bucks that can grow on it, have become such a valuable resource that it’s impossible to get hunting permission with a handshake anymore. But Luke Sheets, who lives in Lancaster, Ohio, proved that’s not exactly true. After watching deer on trail cameras during the lead-up to Ohio’s archery season, Sheets tagged a 13-point buck on opening day this year. He shot the buck with a crossbow on private land where he has permission to hunt.
Record-Herald
Schlichter charged with drug possession
Art Schlichter, former Ohio State quarterback and Fayette County native, is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Franklin County Municipal Court on one count of fifth-degree felony drug possession. According to WSYX ABC 6 out of Columbus, while responding to a report of an overdose, Schlichter, 62, was found unresponsive...
Record-Herald
Honoring first responders
On Wednesday, Oct. 19, Fayette Christian School will host a “First Responder Appreciation Day” to honor the many first responders who faithfully and tirelessly serve our community to keep us safe. The event begins with a complimentary lunch for all first responders catered by Rachel Conn. Lunch will...
New hotel coming to Hollywood Casino Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new hotel is coming to Hollywood Casino Columbus. PENN Entertainment, Inc. announced Wednesday that the company is building the hotel as part of four new growth projects in Ohio, Illinois and Nevada. The hotel is expected to include 180 rooms and new options for food...
footballscoop.com
Former Ohio State player, message board poster exposed Buckeye 'formations, schemes and personnel changes,' per report
Former Ohio State player Kirk Barton and well-known Buckeye message board poster-turned-insider "Nevadabuck" (real name Ken Stickey) conspired to expose sensitive and proprietary scheme and personnel information to subscribers of their website, the university confirmed to an independent arbitrator. According to the website Meet at Midfield, who obtained the document...
Record-Herald
City welcomes Main St. Creamery
The City of Washington Court House recently welcomed Main St. Creamery, one of the newest businesses in the community, with a New Business Plaque. Main St. Creamery is located at 145 N. Main St. in downtown Washington Court House, and hours of operation are: Sundays 1 p.m.-9 p.m., closed on Mondays, Tuesday-Thursday 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m., and Fridays-Saturdays 11 a.m.-10 p.m. From left to right are: Washington Police Department Chief Jeff Funari, owner of Main Street Creamery Kennedy Kelley, and Washington City Manager Joe Denen.
Homecoming Elegy: What the People in J.D. Vance's Hometown of Middletown, Ohio Really Think of Him
We went to Middletown's homecoming game to talk to Middies about what J.D. Vance means to their town's reputation.
Pataskala man receives new kidney after taking Uber to hospital for transplant surgery
PATASKALA, Ohio — We ask ourselves from time to time: How much can one person take?. A heavy thought that some lift more than others. “I’ve been through a lot in my life,” Chad Wagy said. Wagy got a tracheotomy in 2010. Over the last two years...
