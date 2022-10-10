Read full article on original website
NFL Week 6: Dallas Cowboys-Philadelphia Eagles picks, predictions | Will they remain perfect on Sunday Night Football?
There are certain games that are circled for Eagles (5-0) fans. Some dates include the season opener and the first home game of the year. The other dates are when the Eagles will take on the Dallas Cowboys (4-1). The first game between the two NFC East rivals will take...
Eagles fans have given Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy the ‘No. 1′ salute: Why they could be a factor Sunday
PHILADELPHIA – Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy visited Philadelphia several times, both at the old Veterans Stadium and Lincoln Financial Field dating back to his time with the Kansas City Chiefs when he was starting out as an assistant coach, all the way through last season as the leader of the Cowboys.
Eagles injury report: Did Jordan Mailata, Avonte Maddox, Jake Elliott take part in Wednesday’s walkthrough?
The Eagles are about to play their biggest game of the season when they take on the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday night. After being banged up for the last two weeks, they may have some reinforcements on the way to take on their NFC East rivals. The...
A Penn State-Michigan breakdown and prediction on a huge playoff race weekend: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah are breaking down four major games Saturday that will affect the college football playoff race. It’s Alabama-Tennessee, Penn State-Michigan, Oklahoma State-TCU and USC-Utah that will have ramifications on the playoff mix. Seven...
Eagles’ T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White will play key roles in stopping Cooper Rush, Cowboys offense
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon has had to devise a game plan twice to stop Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, both of which were unable to stop him, resulting in two Cowboys wins last season. However, Gannon could be facing a different quarterback under center. Although there...
Will Eagles remain unbeaten and get important leg up on Cowboys Sunday? (PODCAST)
It was not pretty, but the Eagles found a way to get past the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday in Glendale, Ariz., earning a 20-17 win to improve their record to 5-0. The Eagles used the legs of Jalen Hurts once again, having him score two touchdowns on quarterback sneaks to put the team in a position to remain undefeated.
Safe sacks? Eagles pass rushers wonder if the NFL really understands how football works | Bowen
PHILADELPHIA -- The pendulum constantly swings in the NFL, from, “Let’s make the game safer, less dangerous to play,” to, “It’s a physical sport, it’s impossible to play football without people getting hurt.”. Right now, pass rushers see the pendulum swinging away from them...
GoMVB announces collaboration with Karlos Dansby...the game INSIDE the game
As far back as former 14-year National Football League linebacker Karlos Dansby can remember, he has always given back to his community. Dansby also knows how fortunate he was to be “seen” as a high school football (plus basketball and track), student-athlete at Woodlawn in Birmingham, Alabama - at a time (the last 1990s) when there was no social media, no smartphones with cameras, and the World Wide Web was still growing.
