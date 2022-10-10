As far back as former 14-year National Football League linebacker Karlos Dansby can remember, he has always given back to his community. Dansby also knows how fortunate he was to be “seen” as a high school football (plus basketball and track), student-athlete at Woodlawn in Birmingham, Alabama - at a time (the last 1990s) when there was no social media, no smartphones with cameras, and the World Wide Web was still growing.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO