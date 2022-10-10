Read full article on original website
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
WTOL-TV
Large fight on school bus leads to arrest of 4 Rogers High School students
Toledo Public Schools spokesperson said the fight took place around 3 p.m. Thursday. The fight involved several students and happened on the bus ride home.
13abc.com
Toledo police release 911 calls from shooting outside of Whitmer’s football stadium
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department released the frantic 911 calls placed the night shots were fired outside of Whitmer’s football stadium. Washington local schools superintendent met with TPD Chief George Kral. The school district has turned over all of its surveillance videos to the police. Witnesses...
Toledo Police investigating robbery at Vito's Pizza
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred at Vito's Pizza on N. Reynolds rd. The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say two suspects were involved in the robbery, both wearing dark clothes. One suspect approached the rear entrance while the other entered through the front. The suspect at the front entrance presented a pistol to employees inside the store.
Police investigate north Toledo arson Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are investigating an arson in north Toledo on Wednesday. This happened in the 34-00 block of Elm Street near East Lake Street. TPD received a garage fire call at 8:30 p.m. Officers responded to the location. The incident soon developed into an arson investigation.
Two minors missing from central Toledo Thursday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Martaine Hall, 14, and Maryesha Hall, 12, were reported missing from the Moody Manor Apartments in central Toledo Thursday night, according to the Toledo Police Department. Martaine is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing plaid pajama pants...
13abc.com
Toledo elementary school gunfire suspect indicted by Grand Jury
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman accused of firing a gun on the school grounds of a Toledo elementary school was indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday. Vanessa Hutchen is facing the following charges which include improperly discharging a firearm at a school, illegal conveyance or possession of a deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance or of an object indistinguishable from a firearm in a school safety zone, and inducing panic.
13abc.com
USMS: Toledo murder suspect arrested in Houston
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused in the murder of Catherine Craig is now in police custody, according to U.S. Marshals. According to the United States Marshals Service Cleveland, Steven Weaver was arrested in Houston. Toledo Police previously issued a murder warrant for Weaver in connection to the July...
13abc.com
Chase ends with crash into two parked vehicles whose owners slept through the ordeal
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A police pursuit in the middle of the night ended with a crash Megan Jeffries never saw coming. In fact, she never even knew it happened. “We slept through all of it somehow and came out the next morning,” said Jeffries. The chase and crash...
WTOL-TV
West Toledoans react to rise in violence
In 2022, west Toledo has seen 13 of the city's 46 homicides. As of late September 2022, the city has not placed violence interrupters in West Toledo.
MISSING: Boy last seen leaving for school in south Toledo on Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are asking for help from the public in locating a teenage boy missing from south Toledo. Temone Floyd, 14, is missing from the 1100 block of Monterey Court, according to social media posts by Toledo police. Temone was last seen when he left for school on Friday.
nbc24.com
Police release photo of suspect vehicle from Whitmer Memorial Stadium shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police have released a photo of the suspect vehicle from the Whitmer High School football shooting that took place Friday night. Police ask that if you have any information, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. Three people were shot during the Whitmer/Central Catholic football...
Man shot outside gas station in central Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — One man was shot Wednesday afternoon outside a central Toledo gas station. Officers responded to the area of Detroit and Central avenues just after 4 p.m. Police said one man was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition. The victim was shot at least...
13abc.com
Lucas County Sheriff’s Office searches for suspects in Kohl’s shoplifting incident
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects following a shoplifting incident at Kohl’s in Springfield Township. According to the Sheriff’s office, the two suspects were allegedly spotted shoplifting from the department store around 6:40 p.m., Thursday. Police say that...
Man sentenced to prison in April drunk driving crash that killed two
CYGNET, Ohio — A Henry County man charged with killing two people in an April 3 multi-vehicle crash on I-75 near Cygnet pleaded guilty in August to aggravated vehicular homicide and aggravated vehicular assault and was sentenced to 25 to 29 years in prison Thursday. Nicholas Luderman, 25, pleaded...
13abc.com
Man sentenced nearly 30 years for deadly April I-75 crash
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man who caused the deadly I-75 crash last April has been sentenced to nearly 30 years in jail. According to Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Dobson, Nicholas Luderman has been sentenced to 25 to 29 years in prison for causing an April 3 traffic accident on I-75 that killed two people and sent several others to the hospital.
bgindependentmedia.org
Two men found dead at BG home; police investigating, overdose suspected
Bowling Green Police Division is investigating the deaths of two men in the city. Police responded to a call Wednesday around 2 p.m. about two men, ages 27 and 28, found deceased at a home in the 100 block of South Church Street. The caller reported he believed the deaths...
Suspect indicted in homicide of 3-year-old Declan Hill
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an earlier development in the story, which aired on Oct. 10, 2022. Michael Kitto is in custody and has been charged with the killing of 3-year-old Declan Hill, according to a press release Tuesday from the Sylvania Township Police Department.
Downriver police pursuit with alleged car thief ends after suspect jumps off I-75 overpass
A suspect is seriously injured after he jumped off the Rouge River bridge to escape police during a pursuit, police say. The man was part of a a group of suspects who allegedly stole three Ford Mustangs from the Flat Rock Assembly Plant
WTOL-TV
Juvenile shot, house hit by gunfire in east Toledo Sunday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a shooting in east Toledo on Sunday evening. It happened in the 500 block of Church Street just after 8 p.m. Shots were fired in an alley behind a home striking a male juvenile, police claim. The boy is 15 years old, according to a police report. The boy was found shot in the lower body in the alley.
thesalinepost.com
Saline Police Arrest Suspect in Sylvania, Ohio Homicide Investigation
The Saline Police Department arrested a man suspected in a homicide being investigated by the Sylvania, Ohio Police department. Saline Police arrested the 31-year-old man Saturday on the 1700 block of Sycamore Court at the home of relatives. Saline Police were assisted by Michigan State Police. The suspect surrendered peacefully and was lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail, according to a police department news release. The suspect was in Saline staying with relatives while the homicide was investigated, police said.
