ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOL 11

Toledo Police investigating robbery at Vito's Pizza

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred at Vito's Pizza on N. Reynolds rd. The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say two suspects were involved in the robbery, both wearing dark clothes. One suspect approached the rear entrance while the other entered through the front. The suspect at the front entrance presented a pistol to employees inside the store.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Police investigate north Toledo arson Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are investigating an arson in north Toledo on Wednesday. This happened in the 34-00 block of Elm Street near East Lake Street. TPD received a garage fire call at 8:30 p.m. Officers responded to the location. The incident soon developed into an arson investigation.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
Crime & Safety
WTOL 11

Two minors missing from central Toledo Thursday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Martaine Hall, 14, and Maryesha Hall, 12, were reported missing from the Moody Manor Apartments in central Toledo Thursday night, according to the Toledo Police Department. Martaine is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing plaid pajama pants...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo elementary school gunfire suspect indicted by Grand Jury

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman accused of firing a gun on the school grounds of a Toledo elementary school was indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday. Vanessa Hutchen is facing the following charges which include improperly discharging a firearm at a school, illegal conveyance or possession of a deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance or of an object indistinguishable from a firearm in a school safety zone, and inducing panic.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

USMS: Toledo murder suspect arrested in Houston

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused in the murder of Catherine Craig is now in police custody, according to U.S. Marshals. According to the United States Marshals Service Cleveland, Steven Weaver was arrested in Houston. Toledo Police previously issued a murder warrant for Weaver in connection to the July...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whitmer High School#Police#School Shooting#Violent Crime
WTOL 11

Man shot outside gas station in central Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — One man was shot Wednesday afternoon outside a central Toledo gas station. Officers responded to the area of Detroit and Central avenues just after 4 p.m. Police said one man was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition. The victim was shot at least...
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13abc.com

Man sentenced nearly 30 years for deadly April I-75 crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man who caused the deadly I-75 crash last April has been sentenced to nearly 30 years in jail. According to Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Dobson, Nicholas Luderman has been sentenced to 25 to 29 years in prison for causing an April 3 traffic accident on I-75 that killed two people and sent several others to the hospital.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Suspect indicted in homicide of 3-year-old Declan Hill

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an earlier development in the story, which aired on Oct. 10, 2022. Michael Kitto is in custody and has been charged with the killing of 3-year-old Declan Hill, according to a press release Tuesday from the Sylvania Township Police Department.
SYLVANIA, OH
WTOL-TV

Juvenile shot, house hit by gunfire in east Toledo Sunday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a shooting in east Toledo on Sunday evening. It happened in the 500 block of Church Street just after 8 p.m. Shots were fired in an alley behind a home striking a male juvenile, police claim. The boy is 15 years old, according to a police report. The boy was found shot in the lower body in the alley.
TOLEDO, OH
thesalinepost.com

Saline Police Arrest Suspect in Sylvania, Ohio Homicide Investigation

The Saline Police Department arrested a man suspected in a homicide being investigated by the Sylvania, Ohio Police department. Saline Police arrested the 31-year-old man Saturday on the 1700 block of Sycamore Court at the home of relatives. Saline Police were assisted by Michigan State Police. The suspect surrendered peacefully and was lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail, according to a police department news release. The suspect was in Saline staying with relatives while the homicide was investigated, police said.
SALINE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy