Man Killed on Indy’s East Side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed in a shooting Wednesday night on the east side of Indianapolis in a neighborhood. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called shortly before 11:05 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection of East 33rd and North Denny streets. That’s southeast of the intersection of East 34th Street and North Sherman Drive.
Motorcyclist dies after crashing with unoccupied car on Indy's Near Southside
A motorcyclist died when he crashed with a car Wednesday afternoon in the city's Near Southside area, police say.
‘Humble and kind’: Friend remembers man found shot dead on near southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — What initially began as a death investigation Monday afternoon is now a homicide investigation on the city’s near southeast side. According to the IMPD, officers were called to the 1600 block of E. Troy Avenue just after 12 p.m. for a report of a person down. When they arrived on scene, IMPD said officers found a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, with injuries consistent with trauma.
Man dies in motorcycle crash on Indy's near south side
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the man who died Wednesday afternoon in a crash involving a motorcycle on the near south side of Indianapolis. Larry Dale Lynch, 67, was killed in the crash at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Raymond Street at 1 p.m. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
'We're furious' Family believes IMPD mishandled investigation after deadly crash
The family of Rashid Conteh said metro police didn’t conduct a proper investigation and they want the person responsible for his death held accountable.
Shots fired at unmarked vehicle undercover Indianapolis police officer was in
Shots were fired at an unmarked police vehicle while an undercover Indianapolis police officer was inside early Wednesday morning, according to police.
Indianapolis Man Sentenced to 27 Years for Several Robberies
INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 27 years in prison for his role in several robberies that were committed in July 2019, announced the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office. In July 2019, Jordan Lancaster was involved in multiple robberies, targeting Dollar General Stores and a Subway. All...
Coroner: IU student’s death caused by fentanyl
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — The Monroe County Coroner has released the cause of death of a 20-year-old Indiana University student who was found dead on the morning of August 17. Avery McMillan died as a result of fluorofentanyl and fentanyl toxicity, Coroner Joani Stalcup concluded. Meaning McMillan died as a result of fentanyl.
IMPD officers begin responding to shots fired calls using gunshot detection technology
INDIANAPOLIS — Starting this week IMPD officers are actively responding to shots fired calls using gunshot detection technology in parts of the city. IMPD says officers sitting in their squad cars won’t have to wait for a 911 call about shots fired, but will get notifications directly to their laptop.
IMPD officer fires gun at armed suspect during disturbance; no one hit, injured
Officers are at the scene of a shooting involving police that happened early Thursday on Indianapolis' northwest side.
IMPD: Officer fired weapon after confronted by armed suspect
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police say no one was hurt Thursday morning when an officer fired shots at an armed suspect inside a northwest side apartment building. At around 4:30 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a 911 call about a domestic disturbance at the George Apartment Homes, located in the 5600 block of Sebring Drive. That’s just south of the intersection of 59th Street and Georgetown Road, north of Snacks.
Fortville mother hospitalized after she, 2 children escape car moments before train crash
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A mother was taken to the hospital Wednesday after a train crashed into her car while she and her two children were stopped on the tracks near McCordsville, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. near County Road...
Nobody injured after IMPD officer shoots at armed man on city's northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers are investigating after an officer shot at an armed man on the city's northwest side Thursday morning. No officers were injured, according to IMPD, nor were any members of the public. The incident happened at The George apartment complex in the 5600 block of Sebring...
Gunshot detection system in action on Indy's near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — It's an effort to help keep Indianapolis communities safe. "Violence in our city continues to take far too many lives and leaves behind the pain and grief of loved ones," said Zach Adamson, City-County Council vice president. They're strengthening the city's safety, but not with more cameras....
Police briefing on northwest side police shooting
IMPD gave an update on an incident involving a police shooting at a northwest side apartment complex. IMPD gave an update on an incident involving a police shooting at a northwest side apartment complex. New apprenticeship program aims to recruit special …. A new apprenticeship program aims to recruit more...
Abandoned log cabin burns to ground on Indy’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — An abandoned cabin sat on a remote patch of land on Indy’s northwest side burned to the ground on Wednesday, causing smoke to billow onto Interstate 74. According to the Pike Township Fire Department, the remote cabin was located in the woods off Salt Lake Road near I-74. Multiple fire crews including Wayne Township and Indianapolis Fire Department responded to assist in fighting the fire but had difficulties reaching the cabin due to its secluded location.
Indy mom pleading for justice after son found shot to death in pickup truck
An Indianapolis mother is looking for answers about who killed her son over the weekend. https://cbs4indy.com/news/indycrime/indy-mom-pleading-for-justice-after-son-found-shot-to-death-in-pickup-truck/. Indy mom pleading for justice after son found shot …. An Indianapolis mother is looking for answers about who killed her son over the weekend. https://cbs4indy.com/news/indycrime/indy-mom-pleading-for-justice-after-son-found-shot-to-death-in-pickup-truck/. Shots fired at undercover IMPD officer overnight. INDIANAPOLIS...
2 charged in fatal fentanyl overdose of Vigo County woman
INDIANAPOLIS — Two suspects were arrested and charged in connection to the death of a Vigo County woman who died of an overdose earlier this year. Police said Kristin Carrington, 24, of Greencastle, and Aaron Gates, 25, of Paris, Illinois were taken into custody in Vigo County, where they are currently being held, for their alleged role in the February 9 overdose death of 20-year-old Shauna Patterson from Terre Haute.
