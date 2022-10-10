Read full article on original website
Omaha family wins during first 'Family Feud' appearance
Omaha’s Goaley family won the top prize Monday night on the television game show “Family Feud,” and their team will play again on Tuesday’s broadcast. “It truly was the experience of a lifetime,” said Shirlee Goaley, who is mother and grandmother to the other four people on the team: sons, Darrin and Dan; grandson, Sam; and granddaughter, Shannon.
Lincoln product wins 'Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska' contest
The coolest product made in Nebraska officially resides in Lincoln. That's the verdict of more than 20,000 voters who participated in the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry's first-ever "Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska" contest. On Tuesday, chamber officials unveiled the winner: New York City Transit Authority's R211 Rail Car,...
‘I’m there to play': Gretna’s Korver Demma joins Nebraska as a walk-on
Korver Demma has waited his entire life to be a Husker. As the son of a former Nebraska volleyball All-American Megan Korver, becoming a part of the Nebraska football team has always been a dream for Demma. But, he had to make it happen first. After a pair of excellent...
Chatelain: Can we declare the Nebraska one-score loss demon exorcised?
The road ahead is such a mystery. Can Mickey Joseph really compete for a division title in November? Can he persuade Trev Alberts to hire him long-term? Can his leaky offensive line protect the quarterback? And, most intriguing, will Iowa ever score another touchdown? (Sorry, that’s another column.) With...
Omaha man set for sentencing for leaving noose where Black co-worker would find it
An Omaha man will face up to a year in federal prison and a $100,000 fine for leaving a small noose on a floor scrubber used solely by his Black co-worker. Bruce Quinn was charged with interference with federally protected activities and pleaded guilty last month. In the plea agreement,...
Slim Pickings: Predicting the Huskers' score, and nine other Week 7 games
Week 7 already. The usual crew offers their picks on 10 games, including Nebraska vs. Purdue. How many members of the panel are riding with the Huskers?. (Last week: 8-2; Season record: 49-21) Nebraska at Purdue: Purdue, 35-24. Penn State at Michigan: Michigan, 21-21. Kansas at Oklahoma: Oklahoma, 30-28. Minnesota...
Even with its flaws, Nebraska keeps rolling: 'They play great as a team'
Like any team around the nation, the Nebraska volleyball team has had its share of flaws pop up through roughly 50 days of play. In some matches, the Husker offense hasn't been great in part due to inconsistent setting. Serving has also been an issue — too many errors, too few aces. Production from the middle blocker position could improve, too.
Winning numbers drawn in '2 By 2' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:. (Red Balls: seventeen, twenty-five; White Balls: nine, eighteen) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Nebraska is still searching for answers on the offensive line
LINCOLN — Ethan Piper sought out his quarterback late Friday night in New Jersey with one thing to say. Nebraska’s starting left guard felt awful at the time — as he did Tuesday recounting the game — about the beating Casey Thompson took against a bruising group of Rutgers front-line defenders. On the sequence that knocked Thompson from the game late in the first half with a left-shoulder injury, a 6-foot-5, 295-pound Scarlet Knight sidestepped Piper and drove the QB into the ground.
Amie Just: Success will mean different things for Hoiberg, Williams in 2022-23
MINNEAPOLIS — The question, or at least a variation of it, is a staple at preseason media days, regardless of sport, regardless of caliber of team. Even though I wholeheartedly consider it to be a softball question, it’s still one of my favorites to ask. What do you...
Mickey Joseph gives brief update on Nebraska's injured players
LINCOLN — Nebraska cornerback Quinton Newsome and inside linebacker Luke Reimer remain “day to day,” according to interim head coach Mickey Joseph, after they both got banged up in Friday night’s contest. Newsome left the Rutgers game with what Joseph termed a groin injury and was...
34-year-old killed in Omaha shooting
Omaha police are investigating after a 34-year-old man was fatally shot Monday night near 38th and Maple streets. Police received a ShotSpotter alert of gunshots at 7:38 p.m. They found Anthony Hollingsworth Jr. behind 3827 Maple St. Omaha Fire Department medics declared Hollingsworth dead at the scene. The killing marks...
After shoring up D-line, Husker defense eyes return of Blackshirts
The Nebraska defense wants their Blackshirts back. Well, it’s at least one of their goals. As sophomore defensive lineman Ty Robinson puts it, winning is the defense’s top priority. But if the Blackshirts returned, it would be a sign of a job well done after interim coach Mickey Joseph yanked them during his first week in charge.
Nebraska's Tommi Hill likely to play on both sides of the ball for rest of the season
LINCOLN — Nebraska will likely consider Tommi Hill both an offensive and defensive player the rest of the season. Hill — who started the first four games at cornerback — hasn’t played a snap on either side of the ball the last two weeks, though he warmed up with the receivers Friday at Rutgers. Offensive coordinator Mark Whipple said Hill could go back and forth during the second half of the season.
City of Omaha seeks new trial in case involving ex-OPD captain, alleges juror misconduct
The City of Omaha is alleging juror misconduct and is seeking a new trial after a former police captain was awarded $700,000 in federal court. Former Omaha Police Capt. Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez had alleged that Police Chief Todd Schmaderer wrongly passed her over for a deputy chief promotion because she had previously reported gender harassment against another police officer. A jury agreed after hearing evidence in a four-day trial. The jury awarded her the $700,000 in lost wages and benefits, plus other damages.
Lack of Blackshirts doesn't mean Nebraska's defense is playing poorly
LINCOLN — The Nebraska defense still doesn’t have Blackshirts. And it’s not because the group isn’t performing well. Just the opposite, defensive coordinator Bill Busch said Wednesday. And everyone is too locked in on what they’re doing for the honorary practice jerseys to even come up in conversation.
Two Nebraska starters game-time decisions vs Purdue; TE Thomas Fidone out for season
LINCOLN – Two Nebraska defensive starters will be game-time decisions Saturday night while two key injured offensive players have gained clarity about what may be in store for the rest of their seasons. Inside linebacker Luke Reimer and cornerback Quinton Newsome will both travel to Purdue after missing part...
Nebraska's Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda enters transfer portal
Nebraska will be without one of its top receiving options for the rest of the season. Sources confirmed to the Journal Star that wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, ending a brief Husker career. An NCAA ruling in August amended the windows that players can enter...
CHI Health continues work to recover from ransomware attack
CHI Health is still working to recover from what it is now calling a ransomware attack. The health system, which owns two Lincoln hospitals, St. Elizabeth and Nebraska Heart, as well as a number of clinics in Lincoln, had originally termed the attack on its parent company, CommonSpirit Health, as an "IT incident."
