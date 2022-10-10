LINCOLN — Nebraska will likely consider Tommi Hill both an offensive and defensive player the rest of the season. Hill — who started the first four games at cornerback — hasn’t played a snap on either side of the ball the last two weeks, though he warmed up with the receivers Friday at Rutgers. Offensive coordinator Mark Whipple said Hill could go back and forth during the second half of the season.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO