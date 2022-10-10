Read full article on original website
John Ball Zoo is lit!
LlumiZoo is an annual family-friendly and interactive nighttime event at John Ball Zoo that allows visitors to experience nature as it glows in the dark. Living Lights, an IllumiZoo event at John Ball Zoo, takes place every Wednesday through Sunday through Nov. 13. This one-way trail of interactive lights is all about discovering the wonders of Bioluminescence in nature. From fungi and coral to jellies, squids, starfish and lanternfish, each has its own unique colors, traits, and stories to tell. Times vary as sunset times change throughout autumn.
City lights up for MBC awareness
Grand Rapids has joined a national campaign to bring awareness to the devastation caused by metastatic breast cancer. On Oct. 13, more than 200 landmarks across all the U.S., in all 50 states – and some in Canada and Ireland, too – will glow teal, green and pink, as part of the #LightUpMBC campaign.
City announces trick-or-treating hours
As Halloween approaches, the City of Grand Rapids and the Grand Rapids Police Department have announced some tips to ensure a safe holiday for all and the recommended trick-or-treating hours: 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. For those who plan to pass out candy:. Turn on porch lights. For those...
Breakfast chain to open Breton Village location
A Grand Rapids breakfast chain is opening its third location next month. Grand Rapids-based Meritage Hospitality Group said Tuesday, Oct. 11, it will open its third Morning Belle in the city at 1962 Breton Road SE in Breton Village. The new location joins Morning Belle locations at 434 Bridge St....
Update: No parade for fallen firefighters tonight
The Grand Rapids Fire Department is cancelling tonight’s Silent Night Parade until further notice due to forecasted inclement weather. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our community. At this point, an alternative date is being explored with our fire service partners, and an update on that process will be communicated upon reaching the final decision,” said Captain William Smith in a written statement.
Disney on Ice set to Dazzle GR
Advanced tickets are now available for the 2023 Disney On Ice tour, “Let’s Celebrate’” featuring 14 classic and modern Disney stories in one production. The long-running show featuring familiar Disney characters on skates returns to Grand Rapids Feb. 2-5, 2023. In this new show, the legacy...
Annual ‘Restaurant Week’ returns November 4
Restaurant Week Grand Rapids is cooking up what may prove to be one of the most popular culinary events of the year, Nov. 4-12. After two years offering a standard menu format, Experience Grand Rapids announces the return of specialty menus, along with event features like digital check-ins, incentive offers and free gifts.
