Newport, RI

whatsupnewp.com

Fundraiser for Lucy’s Hearth planned for October 19

At a time when the lack of affordable housing and rising inflation is affecting us all, it has also pushed more children and families experiencing homelessness into temporary shelters than ever before. To raise awareness about this huge need and recognize those that are helping ease the crisis, Lucy’s Hearth...
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Fall water main flushing program set to begin across Aquidneck Island

As part of the Newport Water Division’s (NWD) ongoing water distribution system maintenance, the City of Newport today announced a water main flushing program in designated areas will begin during evening hours starting Sunday, October 16, 2022, and ending on November 3, 2022. To minimize impacts to our customers,...
NEWPORT, RI
ricentral.com

Coventry residents, local officials celebrate painting of historic bridge

COVENTRY — One of Coventry’s most well-known landmarks, a bridge that connects the town’s past to its present, has a fresh new look. Local officials, town employees and others gathered Thursday at Coventry’s Merrill S. Whipple Conservation Park to celebrate the painting of the railroad trestle bridge that crosses above Route 117. Those in attendance enjoyed refreshments as they mingled, the historic bridge on proud display nearby.
COVENTRY, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Save The Date: Newport Restaurant Week returns November 4 – 13

Discover Newport’s 16th Annual Newport Restaurant Week will take place November 4-13, 2022 throughout Newport and Bristol counties. According to Discover Newport, the 10-day culinary experience will offer a variety of deals and discounts including tastefully crafted prix-fixe menus, gift card promotions, BOGO deals, complimentary add-ons, and more from 55+ participating restaurants.
NEWPORT, RI
hwy.co

Most People Don’t Even Know This Rhode Island Park Exists

Have you ever heard of Conimicut Point Park? No? That’s ok; most people haven’t. However, you should know about this little gem of a park in Rhode Island, and we’re here to tell you all about it. Read on to find out where to go, what to do, and why you’ll never forget it once you’ve experienced it.
WARWICK, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Andrew Kelly withdraws from race for Senate District 11

At the League of Women Voters of Rhode Island Senate District 11 Candidate Forum, Andrew V. Kelly, an Independent candidate, announced the end of his campaign. The seat represents Bristol, Portsmouth, and Tiverton. The remaining candidates include Democrat Linda Ujifusa, Republican Kenneth Mendonca, and Independent Mario Teixeira. Describing his years...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
independentri.com

SK police arrest four following large party on Kingstown Road

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — South Kingstown police who responded to a large party at a college rental house Saturday evening in South Kingstown saw between 350 and 400 people on the property and made four arrests. Police said the department is still investigating and may make more arrests, including...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
whatsupnewp.com

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Chris Logan, candidate for Middletown Town Council

Chris Logan, candidate for Middletown Town Council, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Thursday, October 13 at 11 am. These one-on-one interviews will introduce/re-introduce you to the candidates, allow the candidates to talk about their platform, and allow us to ask the questions that are important to voters.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Pell Elementary School wins $500,000 DoDEA grant for STREAM Learning

Newport’s Pell Elementary School has been awarded a $500,000 Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) grant to encourage Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, the Arts and Math (STREAM) learning beginning in the elementary grades. The grant is focused on improving student literacy through enhanced literacy instruction and interdisciplinary strategies applied...
NEWPORT, RI
birchrestaurant.com

Best Restaurants in Newport, RI

Founded in 1693, Newport is a small, seaside city in Rhode Island with a lot of history. Trade would take place from Newport to the Caribbean. At present, Newport is well known for hosting the Newport Folk Festival and Newport Jazz Festival. Home to some of the best seafood in the nation, Newport is frequently visited for its beautiful scenery, shopping, and mansions.
NEWPORT, RI
Valley Breeze

Northern RI Food Pantry seeks help to meet huge demand

CUMBERLAND – Prior to COVID, the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry was serving 400 families on one Saturday per month. The number for last month was 850 families over two Saturdays, with no end in sight for demand that’s skyrocketed. Richard Telesmanick, volunteer director at the 1 Angell...
CUMBERLAND, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: William “Bill” F. Gamer

William “Bill” F. Gamer, 57, of Middletown, RI, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 10, 2022, surrounded by his family. Born November 14, 1964, he was the son of the late Edward and Mary Ann (Dias) Gamer. Bill graduated from Middletown High School in 1983 and went on...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Newport Art Museum, Conexión Latina Newport to celebrate the Day of the Dead with !Qué Vivan los Muertos!

The Newport Art Museum today announced two free community workshops and a free community event to honor and celebrate the Day of the Dead holiday. These events are organized in partnership with Conexión Latina Newport, educator Jesús de la Torre, Newport Art Museum Director of Education Seamus Hames, and Newport Art Museum Artist-in-Residence Orlando Almanza, according to a press release from Newport Art Museum.
NEWPORT, RI

