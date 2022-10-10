Read full article on original website
whatsupnewp.com
Fundraiser for Lucy’s Hearth planned for October 19
At a time when the lack of affordable housing and rising inflation is affecting us all, it has also pushed more children and families experiencing homelessness into temporary shelters than ever before. To raise awareness about this huge need and recognize those that are helping ease the crisis, Lucy’s Hearth...
whatsupnewp.com
Fall water main flushing program set to begin across Aquidneck Island
As part of the Newport Water Division’s (NWD) ongoing water distribution system maintenance, the City of Newport today announced a water main flushing program in designated areas will begin during evening hours starting Sunday, October 16, 2022, and ending on November 3, 2022. To minimize impacts to our customers,...
ricentral.com
Coventry residents, local officials celebrate painting of historic bridge
COVENTRY — One of Coventry’s most well-known landmarks, a bridge that connects the town’s past to its present, has a fresh new look. Local officials, town employees and others gathered Thursday at Coventry’s Merrill S. Whipple Conservation Park to celebrate the painting of the railroad trestle bridge that crosses above Route 117. Those in attendance enjoyed refreshments as they mingled, the historic bridge on proud display nearby.
whatsupnewp.com
Save The Date: Newport Restaurant Week returns November 4 – 13
Discover Newport’s 16th Annual Newport Restaurant Week will take place November 4-13, 2022 throughout Newport and Bristol counties. According to Discover Newport, the 10-day culinary experience will offer a variety of deals and discounts including tastefully crafted prix-fixe menus, gift card promotions, BOGO deals, complimentary add-ons, and more from 55+ participating restaurants.
whatsupnewp.com
‘Six Picks’ Events: What to do in RI this weekend (Oct. 14-16)
The leaves may be brown and the skies might be grey, but we’ve got some sunny ideas for weekend fun around Rhode Island. Check out “Six Picks Events” before you head out. Friday and Saturday: The SENE Film Festival returns with some of the best independent films...
whatsupnewp.com
“Six Picks” Halloween Frights! Scary attractions in RI and nearby MA this season
As we continue to celebrate the 2022 Fall season, this week we highlight six of the scariest Halloween attractions around the region. Be warned, some of these events are not for the faint of heart. Note: Most of these attractions are not recommended for young children. Check the websites for details.
hwy.co
Most People Don’t Even Know This Rhode Island Park Exists
Have you ever heard of Conimicut Point Park? No? That’s ok; most people haven’t. However, you should know about this little gem of a park in Rhode Island, and we’re here to tell you all about it. Read on to find out where to go, what to do, and why you’ll never forget it once you’ve experienced it.
whatsupnewp.com
Andrew Kelly withdraws from race for Senate District 11
At the League of Women Voters of Rhode Island Senate District 11 Candidate Forum, Andrew V. Kelly, an Independent candidate, announced the end of his campaign. The seat represents Bristol, Portsmouth, and Tiverton. The remaining candidates include Democrat Linda Ujifusa, Republican Kenneth Mendonca, and Independent Mario Teixeira. Describing his years...
independentri.com
SK police arrest four following large party on Kingstown Road
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — South Kingstown police who responded to a large party at a college rental house Saturday evening in South Kingstown saw between 350 and 400 people on the property and made four arrests. Police said the department is still investigating and may make more arrests, including...
Smiley names Providence mayoral transition team members
Smiley is unopposed in the November election.
whatsupnewp.com
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Chris Logan, candidate for Middletown Town Council
Chris Logan, candidate for Middletown Town Council, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Thursday, October 13 at 11 am. These one-on-one interviews will introduce/re-introduce you to the candidates, allow the candidates to talk about their platform, and allow us to ask the questions that are important to voters.
whatsupnewp.com
Pell Elementary School wins $500,000 DoDEA grant for STREAM Learning
Newport’s Pell Elementary School has been awarded a $500,000 Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) grant to encourage Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, the Arts and Math (STREAM) learning beginning in the elementary grades. The grant is focused on improving student literacy through enhanced literacy instruction and interdisciplinary strategies applied...
rinewstoday.com
Follow-Up: Plans for little house village for emergency winter housing gets swift response
Our story yesterday about the potential of individual pallet housing units being used for emergency shelter as cold weather approaches resulted in a flurry activity to clarify and update. News stories followed with multiple media outlets, including one which showed a cleared swath of land at the Pastore Center, supposedly being prepared for the housing units.
birchrestaurant.com
Best Restaurants in Newport, RI
Founded in 1693, Newport is a small, seaside city in Rhode Island with a lot of history. Trade would take place from Newport to the Caribbean. At present, Newport is well known for hosting the Newport Folk Festival and Newport Jazz Festival. Home to some of the best seafood in the nation, Newport is frequently visited for its beautiful scenery, shopping, and mansions.
New Bedford to See First Transgender Pastor Installed on Sunday
NEW BEDFORD — In a first for the city, the Greater New Bedford region, and possibly for southeastern Massachusetts, a local church will be getting a transgender woman as its leader. Rev. Dr. Donnie Anderson will be formally installed as pastor at the Pilgrim United Church of Christ in...
Valley Breeze
Northern RI Food Pantry seeks help to meet huge demand
CUMBERLAND – Prior to COVID, the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry was serving 400 families on one Saturday per month. The number for last month was 850 families over two Saturdays, with no end in sight for demand that’s skyrocketed. Richard Telesmanick, volunteer director at the 1 Angell...
Valley Breeze
One newcomer challenges five incumbents for Woonsocket School Committee
WOONSOCKET – Five incumbents are seeking to fend off one newcomer in the Woonsocket School Committee race next month. Michelle Sztabor, seeking to unseat one of five current members, is a mother of grown students, longtime resident, and Mount St. Charles Academy graduate.
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: William “Bill” F. Gamer
William “Bill” F. Gamer, 57, of Middletown, RI, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 10, 2022, surrounded by his family. Born November 14, 1964, he was the son of the late Edward and Mary Ann (Dias) Gamer. Bill graduated from Middletown High School in 1983 and went on...
whatsupnewp.com
Newport in Bloom to give away 30,000 daffodil bulbs at Easton’s Beach on Oct. 15
On Saturday, October 15, from 9 am-noon, 30,000 bulbs will be given away free by Newport in Bloom, outside the Easton’s Beach rotunda – until supplies last. The bulbs come two dozen to a bag, a retail value of nearly $20. In addition to bulbs given away in...
whatsupnewp.com
Newport Art Museum, Conexión Latina Newport to celebrate the Day of the Dead with !Qué Vivan los Muertos!
The Newport Art Museum today announced two free community workshops and a free community event to honor and celebrate the Day of the Dead holiday. These events are organized in partnership with Conexión Latina Newport, educator Jesús de la Torre, Newport Art Museum Director of Education Seamus Hames, and Newport Art Museum Artist-in-Residence Orlando Almanza, according to a press release from Newport Art Museum.
