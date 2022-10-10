ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weare, NH

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS CENTER Maine

Berwick boil water order no longer in effect

BERWICK, Maine — The town of Berwick announced it has lifted its boil water order for residents and is no longer in effect. According to an announcement on the town's website, the water has been tested and results indicate it is safe for consumption. "The Water Department tested the...
BERWICK, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Berwick issues boil water order for residents

BERWICK, Maine — The Town of Berwick Water Department has issued a boil water order, effective immediately. On Saturday, October 8, at 8:30 a.m., Berwick's town manager, James Bellissimo, issued a release. It said all consumers are asked to boil all water for one minute at a rolling boil before drinking, making ice cubes, washing foods, brushing teeth, or doing anything else that involves water consumption.
BERWICK, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy