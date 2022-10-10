Read full article on original website
Person of interest in New Hampshire killing arrested as a fugitive
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A man described as a person of interest in an unsolved homicide in New Hampshire was ordered held without bail Thursday after he was arrested in Vermont on a charge of being a fugitive from justice from Utah. Logan Clegg, 26, who was described as homeless,...
Berwick boil water order no longer in effect
BERWICK, Maine — The town of Berwick announced it has lifted its boil water order for residents and is no longer in effect. According to an announcement on the town's website, the water has been tested and results indicate it is safe for consumption. "The Water Department tested the...
Sacred items in Massachusetts museum to be returned to Sioux
MASSACHUSETTS, USA — About 150 items considered sacred by the Sioux peoples that have been stored at a small Massachusetts museum for more than a century are being returned, museum and tribal officials announced Monday. The items including weapons, pipes, moccasins, and clothing — about seven or eight of...
Berwick issues boil water order for residents
BERWICK, Maine — The Town of Berwick Water Department has issued a boil water order, effective immediately. On Saturday, October 8, at 8:30 a.m., Berwick's town manager, James Bellissimo, issued a release. It said all consumers are asked to boil all water for one minute at a rolling boil before drinking, making ice cubes, washing foods, brushing teeth, or doing anything else that involves water consumption.
