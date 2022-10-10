Read full article on original website
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensLebanon, OH
Help Stock Local Pet Food Distributions through a Stay in this HotelMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Cincinnati, OH
numberfire.com
Saints' Chris Olave (concussion) practicing on Thursday
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (concussion) was at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 6's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Olave participated in football activities during the open portion of Thursday's practice. He remains in the NFL's concussion protocols, but his participation on Thursday is a step in the right direction. Friday's practice report will provide more information. Michael Thomas (toe) did not practice on Thursday.
numberfire.com
3 Fantasy Football Defensive Streamer Options for Week 6
We’re already a third of the way through the regular season for most fantasy leagues. If memory serves, we usually know which teams are good and which aren’t by this time in the year – but 2022 has been weird. Twenty of the league’s 32 teams have...
numberfire.com
Fantasy Football: 5 Bold Predictions for Week 6
One of the things that makes fantasy football so captivating is the variance. Even throughout Cooper Kupp's historic, unflappable season, he was the top wideout for the week just three times in 2021. That means, on individual weeks, some very strange players may pop in terms of fantasy points at their positions.
numberfire.com
Dolphins planning to start Skylar Thompson in Week 6
Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson is expected to start Week 6's game against the Minnesota Vikings, according to Mike McDaniel. Thompson is expected to start on Sunday with Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) and Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) still in the NFL's protocols. If Bridgewater is cleared from protocols this weekend, he is expected to back up Thompson. In Week 5, Thompson completed 19 of 33 pass attempts for 166 yards and 1 interception. The Dolphins are optimistic that Tyreek Hill (foot) will be available, providing Thompson will an elite option at wide receiver, alongside Jaylen Waddle.
numberfire.com
Eddie Rosario on Braves' bench in NLDS Game 1
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the NLDS versus left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. The lefty-hitting Rosario will sit versus a southpaw, as he did throughout the regular season. Robbie Grossman will cover left field and hit ninth. Ronald Acuna will start in right and lead things off for Atlanta.
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Kyle Pitts (hamstring) practicing again on Thursday
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (hamstring) participated in Thursday's practice. Pitts' consecutive practices should put him on track to return in Week Six after missing one game. In a matchup against a San Francisco 49ers' unit ranked second (4.9) in FanDuel points allowed per game to tight ends this season, our models project Pitts to score 8.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
New England's Mac Jones (ankle) limited on Thursday
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice. For the second straight day, Jones registered a limited practice after he missed two games with an ankle injury. Expect Bailey Zappe to start under center for the second time this season if Jones is inactive versus a Cleveland Browns' defense allowing 16 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks.
numberfire.com
Raheem Mostert (knee) DNP for Miami on Wednesday
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (knee) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 6's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Mostert was added to the injury report with a knee on Wednesday and did not practice. It's possible this is just rest for Mostert coming off a busy, 19 touch, Week 5 performance, but his status will now need to be monitored. Chase Edmonds would likely see an increase in touches if Mostert misses time.
numberfire.com
Baker Mayfield (ankle) considered day-to-day for Panthers
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (ankle) is considered day-to-day with a high-ankle sprain, per Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer. High-ankle sprains are usually multi-week injuries, but Mayfield played the entire second half on it in Week 5, so the Panthers are apparently considering him day-to-day due to pain tolerance. At the moment, P.J. Walker is expected to start Week 6 against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, which could wind up being an upgrade for D.J. Moore and the Panthers' passing attack. Sam Darnold (ankle) is still on injured reserve and rookie third-rounder Matt Corral (foot) is out for the season.
numberfire.com
Michael Thomas (toe) remains absent for Saints on Thursday
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (toe) did not practice on Thursday. Thomas' second straight missed session is not a good sign towards his potential return from a toe injury after he missed two games. Expect Marquez Callaway to see more snaps if Thomas is ruled out against a Cincinnati Bengals' defense allowing 22.7 FanDuel points per game to wide outs.
numberfire.com
Rapoport: Darrel Williams (knee) out for Cardinals in Week 6
Arizona Cardinals running back Darrel Williams (knee) will not play in Week 6's game against the Seattle Seahawks, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Williams is dealing with a knee sprain and will not be available to face Seattle on Sunday. James Conner (ribs) is uncertain, and his status will be clearer later in the week. Eno Benjamin will see increased touches with Williams out and could be in line for a near-feature-back role if Conner is also ruled out.
numberfire.com
Dolphins 'optimistic' Tyreek Hill (foot) plays Sunday
The Miami Dolphins are "optimistic" that wide receiver Tyreek Hill (foot) will be able to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in Week 6. Hill injured his foot in Week 5 and was in a walking boot, but he's not expected to miss any game action. Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are both still in the concussion protocol, so Hill will likely be catching passes from seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson. Last week, Hill caught all 7 of his targets for 47 yards and he also rushed twice for 13 yards.
numberfire.com
Rams' Cooper Kupp (foot) back at practice on Thursday
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (foot) was at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 6's game against the Carolina Panthers. Kupp returned to practice on Thursday after opening the week with a DNP on Wednesday. He is expected to play against the Panthers. Kupp's Week 6 projection includes...
numberfire.com
Cameron Brate (concussion) participates in Buccaneers' Thursday practice
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate (concussion) practiced on Thursday. Brate's second straight practice participation could allow put him on track to return in Week Six after he missed one game with a concussion. Expect Cade Otton to step up against a Pittsburgh Steelers' defense ranked 12th in FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Zay Jones (ankle) limited for Jaguars on Thursday
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones (ankle) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 6's game against the Indianapolis Colts. Jones was limited again on Thursday. Barring a setback, he appears on track to play against the Colts on Sunday. Friday's practice report will provide more information. Jones'...
numberfire.com
Dak Prescott (thumb) DNP in Cowboys' Thursday session
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (thumb) did not participate in Thursday's practice. After two missed practices, it appears Cooper Rush could make another start at quarterback against the Philadelphia Eagles if Prescott cannot officially participate in other activities besides throwing to receivers. Rush's current projection includes 20.9 completions for 1.1...
numberfire.com
Los Angeles' Tyler Higbee (ankle) absent on Wedensday
Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (ankle) was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice. After logging a 97% offensive snap percentage in Week Five, Higbee was held out on Wednesday with an ankle injury. In a potential opportunity against a Carolina Panthers' unit ranked 14th (8.1) in FanDuel points allowed to tight ends this season, expect Higbee to play his typical every-down role if he can register some practices.
numberfire.com
Cowboys' Dalton Schultz (knee) reportedly reaggravated his PCL injury in Week 5
According to Tom Pelissero, Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) " has no new damage or injury" despite reaggravating his PCL injury in Week Five. Despite leaving Week Five's game with his knee injury, Schultz reportedly "should be good to go Sunday night" against the Philadelphia Eagles if he can make it through practices. In a matchup against a Philly unit ranked 11th (7.3) in FanDuel points allowed per game to tight ends, expect Jake Ferguson to see more playing time if Schultz is limited or inactive.
numberfire.com
Damien Harris (hamstring) likely out multiple Patriots games
New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (hamstring) is likely to miss multiple games, reports Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Harris injured his hamstring in the Patriots' win over the Detroit Lions last week. The team is still waiting on some test results to confirm the extent of the injury, but the expectation is that Harris will be out for multiple games. That sets up Rhamondre Stevenson for a workhorse role in the short-term, although Ty Montgomery (rib) could take away passing snaps once he returns from injured reserve. Last week, Stevenson rushed 25 times for 161 yards and added 14 yards on 2 catches (2 targets) while running a route on 73 percent of Bailey Zappe's drop backs. The Patriots will visit the Cleveland Browns as 3.0-point underdogs in Week 6.
numberfire.com
Week 6 Fantasy Football Start or Sit: What Should We Do With Najee Harris?
Another season of fantasy football, another trove of start-or-sit scenarios to answer. It's not just enough to draft the right team and make the right moves off the waiver wire, no. We all know that. We also have to make sure that we are starting the right players each week.
