Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (ankle) is considered day-to-day with a high-ankle sprain, per Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer. High-ankle sprains are usually multi-week injuries, but Mayfield played the entire second half on it in Week 5, so the Panthers are apparently considering him day-to-day due to pain tolerance. At the moment, P.J. Walker is expected to start Week 6 against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, which could wind up being an upgrade for D.J. Moore and the Panthers' passing attack. Sam Darnold (ankle) is still on injured reserve and rookie third-rounder Matt Corral (foot) is out for the season.

