Kearney Hub
Omaha family wins during first 'Family Feud' appearance
Omaha’s Goaley family won the top prize Monday night on the television game show “Family Feud,” and their team will play again on Tuesday’s broadcast. “It truly was the experience of a lifetime,” said Shirlee Goaley, who is mother and grandmother to the other four people on the team: sons, Darrin and Dan; grandson, Sam; and granddaughter, Shannon.
Kearney Hub
Husker History Highlights - October 13
To honor Hispanic Heritage Month, Husker History Highlights will spotlight past and current Hispanic members of the Nebraska athletics department. Is Lexi Rodriguez someone in Nebraska history yet? No, but she definitely will be. There's no doubt that she will leave the Husker volleyball program as one of the better...
Kearney Hub
Women's hoops notes: How NIL could factor into Jaz Shelley's looming decision
MINNEAPOLIS — Jaz Shelley has options. Due to the bonus COVID-19 year, Nebraska’s star guard has two more seasons of eligibility. But she hasn’t yet made a decision regarding the 2023-24 season. Shelley could stay at Nebraska for her third season as a Husker, or she could...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska soccer uses dominant second half to down Illinois
LINCOLN - Nebraska erased a halftime deficit by dominating the second half in a 3-1 win over Illinois on Thursday night at Hibner Stadium. Nebraska tied it 1-1 when Sarah Weber scored in the 57th minute, heading home the ball following a flip throw-in by Jordan Zade. It was the Gretna grad's eighth goal this season.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska's Blackshirts won't be returning this season
The topic is settled: The Blackshirts won’t be coming back this year. Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph made it official Thursday night on the Huskers Radio Network. The honorary black practice jerseys won’t be back. “I think with this group, being a Blackshirt adds more pressure to them,”...
Kearney Hub
Mickey Joseph calls Rutgers game a 'so-called sellout'
Rutgers was a packed house in name only, Mickey Joseph said. Maybe Purdue will be closer to the real thing. The Huskers last Friday played in front of a SHI Stadium crowd announced at 53,752 — the facility’s capacity is 52,454 — though the stands appeared closer to perhaps 70% full. Purdue has already declared a sellout for the Nebraska game Saturday night at Ross-Ade Stadium, which holds 57,236.
Kearney Hub
Back-to-back wins lead to renewed energy inside Husker football program
The Nebraska football team is fully committed right now. The Huskers have bought into the changes instituted by interim head coach Mickey Joseph, they’ve bought into new practice concepts and they’ve bought into the idea that they can be a winning football team. Just ask defensive coordinator Bill...
Kearney Hub
At Big Ten Media Days, Fred Hoiberg predicts Nebraska fans will love new squad
MINNEAPOLIS – Fred Hoiberg used his first podium session at Big Ten Media Days to tell the league that this year’s team is different. The 2022 Huskers are mature, tough, and crucially, they’ve won before. North Dakota State transfer Sam Griesel, who sported a navy coat and...
Kearney Hub
34-year-old killed in Omaha shooting
Omaha police are investigating after a 34-year-old man was fatally shot Monday night near 38th and Maple streets. Police received a ShotSpotter alert of gunshots at 7:38 p.m. They found Anthony Hollingsworth Jr. behind 3827 Maple St. Omaha Fire Department medics declared Hollingsworth dead at the scene. The killing marks...
Kearney Hub
Former bus driver claims Lincoln Public Schools fired her because she was pregnant
A former bus driver at Lincoln Public Schools who was fired in May 2021 claims she was discriminated against for being pregnant, according to a lawsuit filed last week. In the Oct. 3 filing in Lancaster County District Court, Zedaya Figueroa said she was denied accommodations, put on leave and later fired because of her pregnancy.
Kearney Hub
Lincoln woman sues city after she was thrown from wheelchair lift on city-owned bus
A woman has sued the city of Lincoln in connection to injuries she received when she was thrown from a wheelchair lift while riding a city bus in 2020. The city declined Ruth White's claims in July, prompting the lawsuit filed late last month in Lancaster County District Court. In...
Kearney Hub
Mark Whipple breaks down Nebraska's fourth-and-one pass play against Rutgers
LINCOLN — Mark Whipple on Wednesday provided a robust defense for his pass call on fourth-and-one at Rutgers. The play took place at RU’s 27 on play after the Huskers failed to pick up two yards on third down. Whipple said Nebraska had run on the ball on its previous three fourth-down plays — picking up just one first down — and had to watch overusing Anthony Grant in that sequence.
Kearney Hub
Belief and confidence fuel Huskers in search of third-straight win
Nebraska has won back-to-back Big Ten games for the first time since 2018. But the most impressive part might be how they’ve done it, finishing a pair of games in the second half. Especially for a team that has lost so many one-score games over the past few seasons,...
Kearney Hub
Kearney High hopes to bounce back in home finale
KEARNEY — After an unorthodox game at Omaha Westside took Kearney High to two different fields, the Bearcats will find themselves in a familiar environment Friday. Amidst the throngs of Foster Field, KHS looks to rebound against district opponent Lincoln Northeast. The Rockets are winless on the season, but that doesn’t mean they should be taken lightly.
Kearney Hub
Omaha man sentenced to 15 years in prison for providing drugs that led to multiple overdoses
OMAHA -- An Omaha man will serve 15 years in federal prison after drugs he sold were linked to multiple overdoses. Darnell L. Polite, 43, was sentenced Wednesday for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Nebraska announced. On April 8,...
