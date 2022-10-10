ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Kearney Hub

Omaha family wins during first 'Family Feud' appearance

Omaha’s Goaley family won the top prize Monday night on the television game show “Family Feud,” and their team will play again on Tuesday’s broadcast. “It truly was the experience of a lifetime,” said Shirlee Goaley, who is mother and grandmother to the other four people on the team: sons, Darrin and Dan; grandson, Sam; and granddaughter, Shannon.
OMAHA, NE
Kearney Hub

Husker History Highlights - October 13

To honor Hispanic Heritage Month, Husker History Highlights will spotlight past and current Hispanic members of the Nebraska athletics department. Is Lexi Rodriguez someone in Nebraska history yet? No, but she definitely will be. There's no doubt that she will leave the Husker volleyball program as one of the better...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Nebraska soccer uses dominant second half to down Illinois

LINCOLN - Nebraska erased a halftime deficit by dominating the second half in a 3-1 win over Illinois on Thursday night at Hibner Stadium. Nebraska tied it 1-1 when Sarah Weber scored in the 57th minute, heading home the ball following a flip throw-in by Jordan Zade. It was the Gretna grad's eighth goal this season.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Nebraska's Blackshirts won't be returning this season

The topic is settled: The Blackshirts won’t be coming back this year. Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph made it official Thursday night on the Huskers Radio Network. The honorary black practice jerseys won’t be back. “I think with this group, being a Blackshirt adds more pressure to them,”...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Mickey Joseph calls Rutgers game a 'so-called sellout'

Rutgers was a packed house in name only, Mickey Joseph said. Maybe Purdue will be closer to the real thing. The Huskers last Friday played in front of a SHI Stadium crowd announced at 53,752 — the facility’s capacity is 52,454 — though the stands appeared closer to perhaps 70% full. Purdue has already declared a sellout for the Nebraska game Saturday night at Ross-Ade Stadium, which holds 57,236.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Back-to-back wins lead to renewed energy inside Husker football program

The Nebraska football team is fully committed right now. The Huskers have bought into the changes instituted by interim head coach Mickey Joseph, they’ve bought into new practice concepts and they’ve bought into the idea that they can be a winning football team. Just ask defensive coordinator Bill...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

34-year-old killed in Omaha shooting

Omaha police are investigating after a 34-year-old man was fatally shot Monday night near 38th and Maple streets. Police received a ShotSpotter alert of gunshots at 7:38 p.m. They found Anthony Hollingsworth Jr. behind 3827 Maple St. Omaha Fire Department medics declared Hollingsworth dead at the scene. The killing marks...
OMAHA, NE
Kearney Hub

Mark Whipple breaks down Nebraska's fourth-and-one pass play against Rutgers

LINCOLN — Mark Whipple on Wednesday provided a robust defense for his pass call on fourth-and-one at Rutgers. The play took place at RU’s 27 on play after the Huskers failed to pick up two yards on third down. Whipple said Nebraska had run on the ball on its previous three fourth-down plays — picking up just one first down — and had to watch overusing Anthony Grant in that sequence.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Belief and confidence fuel Huskers in search of third-straight win

Nebraska has won back-to-back Big Ten games for the first time since 2018. But the most impressive part might be how they’ve done it, finishing a pair of games in the second half. Especially for a team that has lost so many one-score games over the past few seasons,...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney High hopes to bounce back in home finale

KEARNEY — After an unorthodox game at Omaha Westside took Kearney High to two different fields, the Bearcats will find themselves in a familiar environment Friday. Amidst the throngs of Foster Field, KHS looks to rebound against district opponent Lincoln Northeast. The Rockets are winless on the season, but that doesn’t mean they should be taken lightly.
KEARNEY, NE

