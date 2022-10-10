ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

williamsonherald.com

Obituary: Michael Ward “Mike” Holt

Michael Ward “Mike” Holt, age 67, a longtime resident of the Arno community, College Grove, Tennessee, passed away Monday, Oct.10, at his residence. Mike was born in Williamson County and was the son of the late Herman E. and Bessie Mae Culberson Holt. Mike retired after 43 years with ADT Security.
COLLEGE GROVE, TN
Commentary: Bethesda News

Commentary: Bethesda News

Thought for the week — Are you feeling anxious or fearful? If so, trust God to handle those problems that are simply too big for you to solve. Entrust the future — your future — to GOD!. I am sure that the majority of you are aware...
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

Guest column: Pat Emery — The visionary of Cool Springs

Williamson County is a special place because of our sense of history, our reverence for those who came before us, and the vision of our community leaders. We lost one of our visionaries last week. Pat Emery, who passed away at 72, was instrumental in shaping Williamson County. He helped build more than 2 million square feet of office space in Cool Springs over his career in Middle Tennessee, offices now occupied by some of Williamson County’s best-known companies. Pat’s role in the economic success of our community cannot be overstated.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
williamsonherald.com

Local historian popularizes story of 20th century African American nurse

Five years ago, while sitting in the hall of the McLemore Museum, local historian Kristi Farrow glimpsed a photograph that would change her life. The picture was of Dr. Josie Wells and featured its subject in a stoic pose wearing an academic cap with eyes gazing away from the camera, wide open.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

FirstBank named as presenting sponsor for Heritage Foundation’s Pumpkinfest

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County has announced FirstBank as the presenting sponsor of the 37th annual PumpkinFest scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Franklin. Recognized as the largest fall festival in Middle Tennessee and hosted by the Downtown Franklin Association, a division of...
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

A Vintage Affair wine weekend raises money for local nonprofits

Williamson County is known for its charitable giving and events to raise money, but the A Vintage Affair weekend double header might be the most entertaining. Patrons went from a dress up masquerade ball on Friday night to stomping on grapes with bare feet on Saturday, all while raising money for several local charities.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
williamsonherald.com

Area Habitat for Humanity promotes 2 longtime staffers to CEO, COO

Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury (HFHWM) has named Kim Randell CEO and Jennee Galland president and COO, according to a press release from the nonprofit. The change comes as HFHWM CEO and President Becket Moore steps down after 10 years at the affordable housing nonprofit. “It is unusual for a job...
williamsonherald.com

Ravenwood’s LePore, Indy’s Hartwell selected as Gateway Tire Athletes of the Week

FRANKLIN – A pair of seniors were honored as the latest Gateway Tire Athletes of the Week for the week ending Oct. 9. Ravenwood High School’s Bella LePore helped lead the Raptors to a surprising District 11-AAA championship last week, including knocking off three-time defending champion Nolensville. Independence’s Tre Hartwell scored two touchdowns to help the Eagles storm back to win the Border Battle against rival Summit in a Week 8 rivalry showdown.
RAVENWOOD, MO
williamsonherald.com

Volleyball: Brentwood is headed back to the state tournament

BRENTWOOD – Just a week ago, the Brentwood High School volleyball team was nearly eliminated from the postseason in the District 11-AAA semifinals for the second consecutive season. One of the most successful programs in state history was a point away from getting swept by Franklin and missing the state tournament for just the sixth time since 1989.
BRENTWOOD, TN
williamsonherald.com

Volleyball: Brentwood captures region title over Ravenwood

THOMPSON'S STATION – After falling in straight sets in the District 11-AAA championship last week, the Brentwood High School volleyball team evened the score with rival Ravenwood in the Battle of the Woods rematch to win the Region 6-AAA title in four sets – 22-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-20 – at Independence Tuesday night.
BRENTWOOD, TN
williamsonherald.com

Williamson County commission increases Sheriff's Office budget for employee salaries

At a meeting Monday night, the Williamson County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to amend the 2022-23 Sheriff’s Office budget by $1,661,539 to provide salary increases. There are 40 vacant law enforcement and detention deputy positions in the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. It has been unable to fill the...
williamsonherald.com

Soccer: Page wins district in OT; Indy clinches league title in PKs

Just like last season, the Page High School girls’ soccer team hosted Murfreesboro Central Magnet for the District 11-AA championship. And just like last year, the match ultimately went to overtime. This time, though, Emerson Ladd found the back of the net early in the first overtime period to...
MURFREESBORO, TN
williamsonherald.com

Franklin firefighters dispatched to late-night fire at Los Compadres on West Main

Fire significantly damaged the Los Compadres Mexican grocery store and restaurant Monday night, causing more than $250,000 in damage, according to Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King. Firefighters were dispatched to the commercial building at 1328 West Main St. at 11:53 p.m., after a passerby spotted smoke and called 911. Located...
FRANKLIN, TN
Obituaries
williamsonherald.com

BOMA approves revised development plan for The Factory and modifications

The Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a revised development plan for The Factory at Franklin with 11 modifications of development standards. The plan, as submitted, proposes a new commercial recreation use in the form of a carousel and changes to the parking layout. The modifications of standards request...
FRANKLIN, TN

