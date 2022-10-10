Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police arrested an Uber Eats driver who turned out to be a registered sex offenderMargaret MinnicksNashville, TN
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out on Vanderbilt Health ControversyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
3 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
williamsonherald.com
Obituary: Michael Ward “Mike” Holt
Michael Ward “Mike” Holt, age 67, a longtime resident of the Arno community, College Grove, Tennessee, passed away Monday, Oct.10, at his residence. Mike was born in Williamson County and was the son of the late Herman E. and Bessie Mae Culberson Holt. Mike retired after 43 years with ADT Security.
williamsonherald.com
Commentary: Bethesda News
Thought for the week — Are you feeling anxious or fearful? If so, trust God to handle those problems that are simply too big for you to solve. Entrust the future — your future — to GOD!. I am sure that the majority of you are aware...
williamsonherald.com
Guest column: Pat Emery — The visionary of Cool Springs
Williamson County is a special place because of our sense of history, our reverence for those who came before us, and the vision of our community leaders. We lost one of our visionaries last week. Pat Emery, who passed away at 72, was instrumental in shaping Williamson County. He helped build more than 2 million square feet of office space in Cool Springs over his career in Middle Tennessee, offices now occupied by some of Williamson County’s best-known companies. Pat’s role in the economic success of our community cannot be overstated.
williamsonherald.com
Local historian popularizes story of 20th century African American nurse
Five years ago, while sitting in the hall of the McLemore Museum, local historian Kristi Farrow glimpsed a photograph that would change her life. The picture was of Dr. Josie Wells and featured its subject in a stoic pose wearing an academic cap with eyes gazing away from the camera, wide open.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
williamsonherald.com
Friends, colleagues remember Emery for his impact on Franklin, plus his kindness toward all
From his vision to help shape Cool Springs to his advocacy for public transportation to his mentorship to many, Pat Emery will be remembered for his commitment to bettering Williamson County and the Greater Nashville area. Emery, CEO for Nashville-based Hall Emery whose career in commercial real estate spanned some...
williamsonherald.com
FirstBank named as presenting sponsor for Heritage Foundation’s Pumpkinfest
The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County has announced FirstBank as the presenting sponsor of the 37th annual PumpkinFest scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Franklin. Recognized as the largest fall festival in Middle Tennessee and hosted by the Downtown Franklin Association, a division of...
williamsonherald.com
A Vintage Affair wine weekend raises money for local nonprofits
Williamson County is known for its charitable giving and events to raise money, but the A Vintage Affair weekend double header might be the most entertaining. Patrons went from a dress up masquerade ball on Friday night to stomping on grapes with bare feet on Saturday, all while raising money for several local charities.
williamsonherald.com
Area Habitat for Humanity promotes 2 longtime staffers to CEO, COO
Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury (HFHWM) has named Kim Randell CEO and Jennee Galland president and COO, according to a press release from the nonprofit. The change comes as HFHWM CEO and President Becket Moore steps down after 10 years at the affordable housing nonprofit. “It is unusual for a job...
RELATED PEOPLE
williamsonherald.com
Ravenwood’s LePore, Indy’s Hartwell selected as Gateway Tire Athletes of the Week
FRANKLIN – A pair of seniors were honored as the latest Gateway Tire Athletes of the Week for the week ending Oct. 9. Ravenwood High School’s Bella LePore helped lead the Raptors to a surprising District 11-AAA championship last week, including knocking off three-time defending champion Nolensville. Independence’s Tre Hartwell scored two touchdowns to help the Eagles storm back to win the Border Battle against rival Summit in a Week 8 rivalry showdown.
williamsonherald.com
CoolSprings Galleria will be site of World Giving Machines, giving shoppers chance to give back
Christmas shoppers at CoolSprings Galleria will have an opportunity to embrace the joy of giving while making the season a little brighter for people who are struggling to meet their most basic needs. From three #LightTheWorld Giving Machines, visitors can purchase and donate items ranging from clothing, food and hygiene...
williamsonherald.com
Volleyball: Brentwood is headed back to the state tournament
BRENTWOOD – Just a week ago, the Brentwood High School volleyball team was nearly eliminated from the postseason in the District 11-AAA semifinals for the second consecutive season. One of the most successful programs in state history was a point away from getting swept by Franklin and missing the state tournament for just the sixth time since 1989.
williamsonherald.com
Volleyball: Brentwood captures region title over Ravenwood
THOMPSON'S STATION – After falling in straight sets in the District 11-AAA championship last week, the Brentwood High School volleyball team evened the score with rival Ravenwood in the Battle of the Woods rematch to win the Region 6-AAA title in four sets – 22-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-20 – at Independence Tuesday night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
williamsonherald.com
Williamson County commission increases Sheriff's Office budget for employee salaries
At a meeting Monday night, the Williamson County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to amend the 2022-23 Sheriff’s Office budget by $1,661,539 to provide salary increases. There are 40 vacant law enforcement and detention deputy positions in the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. It has been unable to fill the...
williamsonherald.com
Soccer: Page wins district in OT; Indy clinches league title in PKs
Just like last season, the Page High School girls’ soccer team hosted Murfreesboro Central Magnet for the District 11-AA championship. And just like last year, the match ultimately went to overtime. This time, though, Emerson Ladd found the back of the net early in the first overtime period to...
williamsonherald.com
Franklin firefighters dispatched to late-night fire at Los Compadres on West Main
Fire significantly damaged the Los Compadres Mexican grocery store and restaurant Monday night, causing more than $250,000 in damage, according to Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King. Firefighters were dispatched to the commercial building at 1328 West Main St. at 11:53 p.m., after a passerby spotted smoke and called 911. Located...
williamsonherald.com
Brentwood fire department responds to burning home; residents escape without injuries
Crews from Brentwood Fire & Rescue responded to a fire Sunday afternoon at a home located at 9039 Fallswood Lane in Brentwood. Smoke plumes could be seen all over the east side of Brentwood and from Interstate 65, according to BFR. The Franklin Fire Department provided assistance. The department posted...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
williamsonherald.com
BOMA approves revised development plan for The Factory and modifications
The Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a revised development plan for The Factory at Franklin with 11 modifications of development standards. The plan, as submitted, proposes a new commercial recreation use in the form of a carousel and changes to the parking layout. The modifications of standards request...
Comments / 0