Inquirer and Mirror
Boys Soccer comes back from two to tie Hawks
(Oct. 13, 2022) The growth of the boys soccer team was on display Tuesday as the Whalers erased a two-goal halftime deficit and withstood several chances late in the game from Barnstable to earn a 2-2 tie Tuesday after falling to the Red Hawks 6-1 earlier in the year. “They...
Inquirer and Mirror
Whalers undefeated run ends vs D-Y
(Oct. 13, 2022) After a blazing hot start to the season, the undefeated volleyball team was brought back down to Earth Tuesday as they dropped their first match of the season 3-0 at home against Dennis-Yarmouth. Both teams exchanged runs to open the match as the Whalers and Dolphins were...
Inquirer and Mirror
Freshman lead field hockey to win
(Oct. 13, 2022) For the Nantucket field hockey team, the future is now. The Whalers youth movement was on full display last Thursday as a pair of freshmen lifted the team to a 1-0 win on the road against St. John Paul II. Sadie Paterson scored her first varsity goal early in the match and in net Shelbi Harimon recorded the first shutout of her varsity career.
Inquirer and Mirror
Girls soccer rusty after long break
(Oct. 13, 2022) After a week and a half off between games, the girls soccer team struggled to maintain the momentum of its three-game winning streak and fell 4-2 to Monomoy at home Thursday. Aside from a couple of moments, the Sharks controlled play for the majority of the first...
Inquirer and Mirror
Field hockey rallies for 2-1 win over Sturgis
(Oct. 13, 2022) The field hockey team went down a goal late in the first half despite controlling the majority of the play to that point but they stayed persistent and came from behind for a 2-1 win over Sturgis at home Thursday. “I was just so proud of them,...
Inquirer and Mirror
A Football Life
This story originally appeared in the Oct. 28, 2021 Inquirer and Mirror. In one way or another, Scott Capizzo, son of the late legendary Nantucket High School football coach Vito Capizzo, has been connected to the Whalers football program for most of his life. He was a waterboy when he...
Inquirer and Mirror
JoJo Zieff wins half-marathon
(Oct. 13, 2022) The Nantucket Half Marathon moved to a new course this year, which benefited islander Joseph “Jojo” Zieff, who used his experience running the loop that began and ended at Bartlett’s Farm to finish Sunday’s 13.1 mile race in first place with a time of 1:24:34.
stonehillskyhawks.com
Stonehill Saddened by the Passing of Fran O’Brien
Stonehill Athletics Hall of Famer guided men's basketball team from 1960-67 EASTON, Mass. (October 12, 2022) – The Stonehill College athletics community is saddened by the passing of former Hall of Fame men's basketball head coach Francis "Fran" O'Brien this week at the age of 90. O'Brien, whose son...
WCVB
Hockey community supports Massachusetts teen who was injured on ice with golf fundraiser
SHARON, Mass. — It has been more than a year since Fitchburg native Jake Thibeault broke two vertebrae while playing for a youth hockey club during a Labor Day tournament. Thibeault, who also suffered a small brain bleed, was left paralyzed from the waist down after he went headfirst into the endboards following a collision on the ice.
Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
2 of the top 10 restaurants in New England are in Massachusetts, according to Yelp
They ranked high in Yelp's first-ever guide to the top 100 New England restaurants. A Caribbean-inspired restaurant on the Cape and a wood-fired oven pizzeria in Chelsea are among the top 10 restaurants in New England, according to Yelp. The website recently released its first-ever list of top 100 places...
Inquirer and Mirror
Nantucket Clean Team
The Nantucket Clean Team meets Saturdays from spring through fall to clean up trash around the island for an hour. This week's locations are The Handlebar Cafe, 15 Washington St., and the Milestone Rotary.
Puttshack – a luxury mini golf experience – is opening next week!
BOSTON (October 12, 2022) – Puttshack, the world’s first and only upscale tech-infused mini golf experience featuring craft cocktails, local beers, and dishes inspired by flavors around the world, announced today the grand opening of its next U.S. location to be located in the heart of Boston’s bustling Seaport neighborhood. Puttshack Boston will open on October 19, 2022.
The storied history of Revere Beach
REVERE – From roller coasters to sand castles, Revere Beach has a storied history of entertaining people from all over Massachusetts and around the world.Despite all the efforts from Mother Nature, it's very hard to hold the Crescent Beach down."It's incredible. I mean it's so lively reading about the history of this area and all the amusements, the crowds that gathered here," Visitors Services supervisor Matthew Nash said.In 1896, it was made official. Revere Beach became the first public beach in the United States. Its popularity and nicknames always made the headlines"The matchless Mystic City by the Sea, the Beach...
Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It
The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
whdh.com
Yelp names its Top 100 Places to Eat in New England
BOSTON (WHDH) - Yelp has released its 2022 edition of the Top 100 Places to Eat in New England, and from breakfast to Brazilian barbecue, the list covers it all. Yelp said it compiled its list considering factors such as the total volume and ratings of reviews from January 2017 to late July 2022.
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Massachusetts
- This state has several great options if you are looking for an all-you-can-eat buffet. Many of these establishments are open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. You can also find coupons for great deals, which will save you money on your meal. Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough. For...
Mass. woman strikes it rich after receiving free lottery ticket
RANDOLPH, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman recently struck it rich after she hit big on a free Mass Cash ticket that she received as part of lottery promotion. Maria Cherisme, of Randolph, became the third person to win a $100,000 grand prize on a free Mass. Lottery promotional ticket since last October, officials announced Wednesday.
wgbh.org
As workers restore Dorchester's iconic rainbow gas tank, a history lesson about the artwork
The natural gas tank on Dorchester’s Commercial Point is getting a touch-up. Workers are repainting the rainbow swashes of color on the tank, and have been climbing 14 stories high to power-wash its surface and roll on paint. Bill Forry, managing editor for the Dorchester Reporter recently got to climb up the tank and admire it up close. He joined GBH’s Morning Edition hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Seigel to talk about the experience. This transcript has been lightly edited.
What a Warm New England October Could Tell Us About the Upcoming Winter
In the song “Bad Moon Rising,” Creedence Clearwater Revival sings of something ominous around the corner. After speaking with longtime Boston meteorologist Mark Rosenthal about the warm weather we’ve experienced in New England this October, John Fogerty’s melodic warnings have echoed in my ears. One may...
