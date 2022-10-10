Read full article on original website
Related
For Whoopi Goldberg, 'Till' release comes after long wait
LOS ANGELES — When Whoopi Goldberg was invited to help produce an Emmett Till project, the actor thought she knew everything about the Black teenager’s 1955 kidnapping and lynching — until she learned the untold stories about how his mother handled the horrific aftermath. After Goldberg dove deep into Till’s backstory, she and her production teammates Barbara Broccoli and Fred Zollo eagerly pitched movie ideas to several major studios. All eventually turned them down. It became discouraging at times, but after more than two decades of trying to get the project green lit, Hollywood finally took notice following George Floyd's death in 2020. Goldberg said that's when MGM’s Orion Pictures stepped up to financially support the development of Till, which opens in some theaters Friday and includes some of the behind-the-scenes details about Mamie Till-Mobley's monumental decision to expose the brutality of her son's death to educate people.
Register Citizen
Chesca Taps Villano Antillano and Corina Smith for Sexy, Bad-Bitch Anthem ‘Activa’
You can count on Chesca, Villano Antillano, and Corina Smith to hype each other in the club “cuando suena el trá.” On Thursday, the trio released their sexy and self-empowering collaboration “Activa,” along with a colorful video, shot in the middle of an extravagant house party.
72 Teacher Memes That Are 100% Accurate
"You’re drinking on a Tuesday, and you are a teacher!” —New Girl
Register Citizen
Naomi Watts and ‘Watcher’ Co-Stars on Why There’s a ‘Real Appetite’ for Ryan Murphy’s True-Crime Dramas
“The Watcher” is a haunting limited series based on the real-life, unsolved mystery about a family being stalked in their home. “I think there’s a real appetite for it right now,” star Naomi Watts told Variety at the show’s New York premiere at the Paris Theater on Wednesday. “I’m trying to figure out what it is, but I can theorize. But these are really dark, chaotic things going on in the world right now. I think you want to understand why these things happen and who would you be and how would you cope.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Register Citizen
Keegan-Michael Key ‘Improvised a Song’ as Toad in the ‘Mario’ Movie
Not much is known about Nintendo’s upcoming “Super Mario Bros.” movie, but Keegan-Michael Key revealed to Variety that his character Toad has a musical moment in the film. When asked if Toad shows off his singing chops in the animated movie, Key said, “He does. I got...
Register Citizen
Timothy Dalton Cast in ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’
He will play Donald Whitfield, a powerful, self-confident man who reeks of wealth and the lack of empathy it requires to attain it. He is intimidating and nefarious and is used to getting what he wants. More from Variety. 'Wolf Pack' Series Set for January 2023 Premiere, Paramount+ Shares Teaser...
Register Citizen
How to Watch ‘Halloween Ends’ Online for Free: Stream the End of the ‘Halloween’ Trilogy on Peacock
Finally closing the chapter on Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, the Halloween sequel trilogy is coming to an end with one final confrontation. Even thought we’re still a few weeks of spooky season away from actual Halloween, but you can watch one of the most-anticipated Halloween horror movies online for free.
Register Citizen
Mike Schank, Subject of Documentary ‘American Movie’ and Musician, Dies at 56
Mike Schank, guitarist, actor, friend and beloved subject of the 1999 documentary “American Movie,” died on Thursday morning, according to the Milwaukee Record. He was 56. The exceedingly gifted screamer was a highlight from the cult classic directed by Chris Smith. The film followed Wisconsin director Mark Borchardt...
Comments / 0