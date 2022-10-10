Read full article on original website
Related
Funeral procession for Kalamazoo officer may cause traffic delays
KALAMAZOO, MI – A funeral procession may cause traffic delays Friday morning. The procession is for Kalamazoo Public Safety K-9 Officer Christian Tyler Smith, 32, who died Saturday, Oct. 8, from leukemia. A procession will start at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, before funeral services start at 11 a.m....
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo neighborhoods get new roundabouts in efforts to calm traffic, slow speeders down
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Drivers in the Oakland and Winchell neighborhoods may have noticed a couple of new roundabouts being installed Monday. The City of Kalamazoo is testing out the idea at two different points on Chevy Chase Boulevard, at Waite and Lorraine Avenues. The roundabouts are a part of...
go955.com
AUDIO: Portage residents display frustration over I-94 overpass reconstruction and Winters Drive detour
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — There are a lot of frustrated folks in Portage as the reconstruction of the I-94 overpass at Portage Road is now well into its second year. Homeowners on Winters Drive have complained to the City Council that commuters have turned their quiet street into a major detour creating noise and traffic jams. And throw in those who have a need for speed.
Vicksburg toasts 150 years, plans village-wide sesquicentennial celebration
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — What’s a village to do when it turns 150? Have a party, of course. That is exactly what will be going down in the Village of Vicksburg in southern Kalamazoo County Saturday night, when the village will be the site of live music, food trucks, vintage vehicles, hands-on art activities, a hot air balloon glow and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crews complete $24M overpass project serving casino along U.S. 131
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI – A $23.7 million overpass project that helps improve the U.S. 131/M-179 interchange serving a West Michigan casino is now complete. The project in Allegan County, which began March 1 and wrapped up a month early, replaced the original interchange that was built in 1959. The...
WWMTCw
Consumers Energy restores power for Battle Creek customers
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Some Battle Creek residents were in the dark for 2 1/2 hours Thursday while Consumers Energy crews worked to restore power. As of 5:08 p.m., the more than 1,100 customers had their power restored, according to Josh Paciorek with Consumers Energy. Equipment failure caused the...
Looking for lumber? GR giving away free logs
There is no limit to how much wood a person can take. The logs will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Police investigating larceny of lime green Chevy Camaro in Southwest Michigan
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN -- State police are investigating the larceny of a lime green Chevy Camaro in White Pigeon. Police said a man used a fraudulent cashier’s check on Oct. 2 to purchase the 2020 Camaro from a person in the 16000 block of Fawn River Road in White Pigeon Township.
Body cam video released of West Michigan officer firing at armed U-Haul chase suspect
WALKER, MI -- Police released body cam video showing a West Michigan officer firing at an armed man who later, while wounded, led police on a chaotic chase in a stolen U-Haul truck that crashed into several cruisers. The body cam video was released as Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker...
WWMTCw
Pennfield Schools undergo two days of lockdowns, deputies investigating
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — An investigation is underway at Pennfield Schools after the district went into lockdown for two days in a row. East Lansing: Michigan State University President Stanley announces resignation. The district went into a 14-minute lockdown Wednesday for an unknown cause, according to Superintendent Stephanie Lemmer.
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: October 14-16, 2022
It is going to be another busy fall weekend in West Michigan, with color tours, fall festivals, art, music, toys, movies, German cars, food, comedy, and more. The fall colors around West Michigan are just about at their peak. This would be a great weekend to take a car ride and check them out. The Kent County Road Commission has put together a fall color tour guide with their suggestions on the best roads in Kent County to see all the colorful leaves. Read more, and download the Color Tour Guide here.
Michigan State Police Investigating A Traffic Crash
Northbound M/10 at Wyoming is back open following a traffic crash early this morning. The Detroit Regional Communications Center received a call at about 4:10am about a crash, and one of the drivers firing a shot at the other. At 6:05 am, Michigan State Police (MSP) officers were able to locate the victim following a phone call he made to police once he got home from the accidentscene. Further investigation conducted by MSP revealed that the victim was traveling Northbound on M10 when he swerved to avoid a collision with a Chrysler 200 that was blocking the freeway from a crash....
Man accused of driving drunk, killing Western Michigan student headed toward jury trial
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man accused of driving drunk during a crash that killed a Western Michigan University student is headed toward a jury trial. Angel Hostiguin, 22, is charged with one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death and one count of failing to stop at an accident resulting in serious impairment or death.
Hidden cellphone found in dressing room at Portage high school
Police are investigating after a hidden cellphone was found in a dressing room at Portage Northern High School.
16-year-old identified as person who stole vehicle with toddler inside, set him along road
KENTWOOD, MI -- Police have identified a 16-year-old as the person who stole a vehicle with a toddler inside, then set the boy along a road. Kentwood police on Thursday, Oct. 13 said Kent County prosecutors have authorized juvenile charges against the teen for auto theft, child abandonment, lying or obstructing police and malicious destruction of property less than $1,000.
Amtrak “Hell Train” Passes Through Battle Creek And Kalamazoo
The recent disastrous journey of Amtrak’s Wolverine 351 could have been a scene from the epic travel movie “Planes, Trains and Automobiles”, the 1987 comedy film directed by John Hughes, starring Steve Martin and John Candy. In the film both men team up, trying to get to Chicago by Thanksgiving, while various transportation disasters plague their efforts. One attempt included boarding a train in Wichita, Kansas, that eventually broke down in Jefferson City, stranding its passengers in a field. The passengers that boarded Amtrak’s Wolverine 351, in Pontiac, Michigan, Friday afternoon on October 8th, probably wished they had been stranded in an open field, attempting to reach Chicago.
Woman in crash that killed 2 Make-A-Wish bicyclists now charged with murder
IONIA COUNTY, MI -- A driver who crashed into a group of bicyclists riding in a Make-A-Wish fundraiser, killing two, has now been charged with second-degree murder. Ionia County Prosecutor Kyle Butler said Wednesday, Oct. 12 that he authorized the new charges. He said he made the decision based on...
Meijer’s one-penny pony Sandy bucks inflation
There is one thing at Meijer grocery stores across the Midwest that hasn’t changed in price: Sandy the mechanical horse, children’s favorite checkout activity.
Couple arraigned on storage unit break-in charges
Two people accused of breaking into at least 15 storage units were arraigned on their charges Thursday.
2 arrested for at least 15 storage unit break-ins
A Cedar Springs-area couple has been arrested for allegedly breaking into at least 15 storage units.
Kalamazoo Gazette
Kalamazoo, MI
13K+
Followers
21K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/
Comments / 2