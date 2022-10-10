ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AUDIO: Portage residents display frustration over I-94 overpass reconstruction and Winters Drive detour

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — There are a lot of frustrated folks in Portage as the reconstruction of the I-94 overpass at Portage Road is now well into its second year. Homeowners on Winters Drive have complained to the City Council that commuters have turned their quiet street into a major detour creating noise and traffic jams. And throw in those who have a need for speed.
Consumers Energy restores power for Battle Creek customers

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Some Battle Creek residents were in the dark for 2 1/2 hours Thursday while Consumers Energy crews worked to restore power. As of 5:08 p.m., the more than 1,100 customers had their power restored, according to Josh Paciorek with Consumers Energy. Equipment failure caused the...
Pennfield Schools undergo two days of lockdowns, deputies investigating

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — An investigation is underway at Pennfield Schools after the district went into lockdown for two days in a row. East Lansing: Michigan State University President Stanley announces resignation. The district went into a 14-minute lockdown Wednesday for an unknown cause, according to Superintendent Stephanie Lemmer.
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: October 14-16, 2022

It is going to be another busy fall weekend in West Michigan, with color tours, fall festivals, art, music, toys, movies, German cars, food, comedy, and more. The fall colors around West Michigan are just about at their peak. This would be a great weekend to take a car ride and check them out. The Kent County Road Commission has put together a fall color tour guide with their suggestions on the best roads in Kent County to see all the colorful leaves. Read more, and download the Color Tour Guide here.
Michigan State Police Investigating A Traffic Crash

     Northbound M/10 at Wyoming is back open following a traffic crash early this morning. The Detroit Regional Communications Center received a call at about 4:10am about a crash, and one of the drivers firing a shot at the other. At 6:05 am, Michigan State Police (MSP) officers were able to locate the victim following a phone call he made to police once he got home from the accidentscene. Further investigation conducted by MSP revealed that the victim was traveling Northbound on M10 when he swerved to avoid a collision with a Chrysler 200 that was blocking the freeway from a crash....
16-year-old identified as person who stole vehicle with toddler inside, set him along road

KENTWOOD, MI -- Police have identified a 16-year-old as the person who stole a vehicle with a toddler inside, then set the boy along a road. Kentwood police on Thursday, Oct. 13 said Kent County prosecutors have authorized juvenile charges against the teen for auto theft, child abandonment, lying or obstructing police and malicious destruction of property less than $1,000.
Amtrak “Hell Train” Passes Through Battle Creek And Kalamazoo

The recent disastrous journey of Amtrak’s Wolverine 351 could have been a scene from the epic travel movie “Planes, Trains and Automobiles”, the 1987 comedy film directed by John Hughes, starring Steve Martin and John Candy. In the film both men team up, trying to get to Chicago by Thanksgiving, while various transportation disasters plague their efforts. One attempt included boarding a train in Wichita, Kansas, that eventually broke down in Jefferson City, stranding its passengers in a field. The passengers that boarded Amtrak’s Wolverine 351, in Pontiac, Michigan, Friday afternoon on October 8th, probably wished they had been stranded in an open field, attempting to reach Chicago.
