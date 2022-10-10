ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

WBOC

Cash is King Under New Delaware Law

DOVER, Del.- A new law passed in Delaware requires retailers to accept cash payments except under limited circumstances. House Bill 299, signed by Gov. John Carney on Oct. 7 will prevent Delaware businesses from going cashless. The bill passed unanimously in both chambers of the General Assembly and has support...
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Gov. Carney extends Public Health Emergency

Governor Carney formally extended the Public Health Emergency order today, adding another 30 days to allow the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. “It’s important that we keep doing the things we know that work,” said Governor Carney. “Stay home if you’re sick...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Emergency order from Delaware's Nutrient Management Commission allows fall staging of poultry litter

An emergency order issued by Delaware’s Nutrient Management Commission allows for the fall staging of poultry litter next month. The order creates a 180-day extension for properly staged poultry litter in Delaware crop fields beginning November 1, 2022, allowing farmers to stage litter in the fields where it will be used to fertilize next spring.
DELAWARE STATE
cohaitungchi.com

Most Romantic Things to do in Delaware: Activities, Food & Hotels

You are reading: Delaware attractions for couples | Most Romantic Things to do in Delaware: Activities, Food & Hotels. Are you looking for romantic things to do in Delaware?. Known as ‘The First State”, little Delaware is often overlooked for its larger surrounding cities of New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington D.C. – especially when planning a trip filled with romance.
DELAWARE STATE
shorelocalnews.com

Killcohook: A little piece of Delaware on the Jersey side of the river

To drive from New Jersey to Delaware, you don’t have to cross a bridge, or even take a ferry. Just go to Salem County, where seven miles south of the Delaware Memorial Bridge you’ll find Killcohook, an incorporated area of Delaware on the Jersey side of the river, that is if they’ll let you in.
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Two additional flu cases confirmed in Del.

DOVER, Del. – The Delaware Division of Public Health says two additional cases of influenza have been confirmed in the state. We’re told the cases involve an unvaccinated 43-year-old Sussex County woman and an unvaccinated child under 5 years old in New Castle County, both with influenza strain A. These new cases now confirm that the flu is in each county in Delaware and bring the total case count to seven.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WBOC

State Retirees Rally Against New Medicare Advantage Plan

DOVER, Del.- State retirees rallied at Legislative Hall this morning in opposition to Delaware's new Medicare Advantage Plan. Earlier this year, state officials decided to switch plans as a cost saving measure. The new plan will go into effect on Jan. 1 2023. State retirees believe the new plan, administered...
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Del. Rental Assistance Program applications reopened

DOVER, Del. – The Delaware State Housing Authority has announced that the DEHAP Rental Assistance Program has reopened. All applications submitted from today on will be reviewed for eligibility under the new program guidelines. Those guidelines include:. Eligible households must be at 50% Area Median Income or less and...
DOVER, DE
WMDT.com

Milford teacher named Delaware 2023 Teacher of the Year

MILFORD, Del. – A fifth-grade teacher from the Milford School District is Delaware’s 2023 State Teacher of the Year. Ashley Lockwood of LuLu Ross Elementary School now is Delaware’s nominee for National Teacher of the Year. She will use her position to advocate for historically underserved populations of students.
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

A realistic roadmap to bring every Delawarean into the Information Age

You learn a lot about a place when you grow up there, go to school there, patrol it as a state trooper, and represent it in the Legislature. I’ve found that most of my friends and neighbors here in Sussex County are what I call middle people. We try to avoid ideological extremes, viewing government as a way to solve practical problems, not stoke political passions.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
CBS Philly

Delaware reports 2 more flu cases as health officials urge people to get vaccinated

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two more cases of the flu have been reported in Delaware, bringing the total to seven in the past couple of weeks. It's a trend that's expected to grow there and around the country. The CDC is warning that after two years of a limited number of flu cases, things could change dramatically this winter. That has local health departments urging people to get vaccinated soon. In addition to the updated bivalent COVID-19 vaccine, the Camden County Health Department also provides flu shots. "I think it makes it more convenient to have both available if want to get...
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Missing Campaign Signs Causing Concern

SUSSEX COUNTY, De. -- Disappearing campaign signs are causing some concern among neighbors and candidates. All three state representative candidates in District 4 say they've noticed some of their signs are missing. Amy Fresh represents the Independent Party of Delaware, and she tells us 25 percent of her signs have...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

$22,000 raised for Meals on Wheels Delaware

Meals on Wheels Delaware delivered 898,509 hot and nutritious meals to more than 6,600 seniors across the state with the help of almost 1,000 volunteers in 2021. On Oct. 9 at Grain on the Rocks in Lewes, delicious creations from some of the area’s finest restaurants were delivered to some of those volunteers.
LEWES, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Religious freedom case plays out in Del. Court of Chancery

The restrictions imposed on religious activities in Delaware early during the COVID-19 pandemic are not forgotten. The state wants to dismiss lawsuits that were filed by two church leaders in December 2021 that sought to keep the state from restricting church activities in any way in the future. In turn, the plaintiffs want to keep their case alive and are seeking injunctive relief.
DELAWARE STATE
PhillyBite

Best Antique Stores in Delaware

- If you are looking for some good antique stores in Delaware, you have come to the right place. You will find an extensive variety of items at a variety of prices at Aunt Margaret's Antique Mall in Newark. The best part is that you can visit them seven days a week. This antique mall is located on Main Street in Newark and is a great place to buy local items.
NEWARK, DE
WMDT.com

Gov. Carney signs several pieces of legislation into law Monday

DELAWARE – Monday, Governor John Carney signed several pieces of legislation into law. House Bill 419, sponsored by Representative Melissa Minor-Brown, tackles issues surrounding custody battles. It prohibits the knowing use of false statements about evidence, or false or misleading promises of leniency, during custodial interrogations of children under the age of 18.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Updated: Delaware, Maryland gas price increase highest in nation

Delaware’s average gas prices have risen by 32 cents in the past week thanks to higher crude oil prices and increased demand, AAA reported. Delaware and Maryland were tied for first place among the 50 states when it came to the highest weekly increase. The increase was double that national figure. The average price in both states is still well below the $4 a gallon or more averages in western states.
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Virginia Launches Teacher Recruitment Campaign and Strategic Plan

RICHMOND, Va. - The Virginia Department of Education this month launched a one-year social media campaign to promote the teaching profession and steer potential classroom educators to information about the state's multiple pathways to becoming a licensed teacher. The “Become A Teacher” campaign is part “Turning the Tide,” a multiyear...
VIRGINIA STATE

