Read full article on original website
Related
The vote to subpoena Trump shows Democrats have found their fighting spirit
Democrats finally seem to realize that accountability is more important than risk aversion
The January 6 panel makes it clear: American democracy needs accountability
Thursday’s House select committee was one like no other. Shortly after 1pm, Liz Cheney, the daughter of a vice-president and Republican grandees, warned that the US, as a constitutional republic, was in danger. Two-and-a-half hours later, seven Democrats and two Republicans unanimously voted to subpoena Donald Trump. In all likelihood, he will never appear. Regardless, history had again been made.
Comments / 0