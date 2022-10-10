The COVID-19 pandemic was most people’s introduction to the critical importance of hospital emergency preparedness. However, while it is strikingly clear that prolonged surges of patients occur during infectious disease emergencies, hospitals must be prepared for “all hazards” that could impact them. An all-hazards approach is designed to foster resiliency in hospital to the wide range of threats they may face that include outbreaks of infectious disease, hurricanes, tornadoes, flooding, blizzards, mass casualty accidents, chemical spills, nuclear power plant accidents and myriad others.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 16 MINUTES AGO