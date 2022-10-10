Read full article on original website
Wells Fargo 3Q revenue boosted by higher interest rates
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Wells Fargo easily beat Wall Street's third-quarter revenue forecasts as higher interest rates helped offset a steep decline in home lending. The nation's biggest mortgage lender brought in $19.5 billion in revenue for the period, thanks to $12.1 billion in net interest income, a 36% increase from the same period a year ago.
Disaster after disaster, hospital preparedness remains a deficiency
The COVID-19 pandemic was most people’s introduction to the critical importance of hospital emergency preparedness. However, while it is strikingly clear that prolonged surges of patients occur during infectious disease emergencies, hospitals must be prepared for “all hazards” that could impact them. An all-hazards approach is designed to foster resiliency in hospital to the wide range of threats they may face that include outbreaks of infectious disease, hurricanes, tornadoes, flooding, blizzards, mass casualty accidents, chemical spills, nuclear power plant accidents and myriad others.
Evangelical college students often feel misunderstood – what helps boost understanding between students of all faiths?
Our research team has studied college students’ attitudes toward evangelicals, a topic that tends to prompt strong reactions. Some liberals don’t see the topic as worthy of discussion – why study whether Americans appreciate a privileged group with strong influence on society? Meanwhile, many conservatives are adamant that evangelical perspectives are not tolerated, let alone welcome, on U.S. university campuses.
Royal Mail says it could slash 10,000 jobs by next summer
Royal Mail, which provides mail collection and delivery services throughout Britain, said on Friday it could cut up to 10,000 jobs by next August.
