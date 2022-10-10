ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale, MI

Retired firefighters, fellow campers help contain camper fire at 6 Lakes Campground

By Corey Murray, Hillsdale Daily News
 3 days ago
CAMBRIA TWP. — Quick thinking and decisive action by a few retired firefighters and neighboring campers helped to contain a camper fire from spreading Sunday night at 6 Lakes Campground on M-34 in Cambria Township.

Off duty and retired firefighters camping nearby removed nearby propane tanks and used garden hoses to apply water to nearby exposures prior to the Hillsdale Township Fire Department arriving on scene, the department said.

The HTFD responded within minutes of being alerted and quickly began to suppress flames which had fully engulfed a travel trailer.

The heat from the fire caused minor damages to a nearby travel trailer, but thanks to the actions of neighboring campers before firefighters arrived, the damage was minimal.

According to fire officials, the travel trailer consumed by flames was reported to have been vacant for at least three weeks and the fire is suspected to have started at a water heater.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

— Corey Murray is a staff writer for The Hillsdale Daily News and can be reached by email at cmurray@hillsdale.net. Follow him on Twitter: @cmurrayHDN.

