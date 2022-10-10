ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk would get 'really angry' when employees at his first company Zip2 weren't still working at 9 o'clock at night, an ex-colleague told a BBC documentary

Elon Musk would get very angry when staff at his first company, Zip2, weren't working after 9 p.m. A former Zip2 worker, Jim Ambras, told a new BBC documentary that Musk's face "would turn red." Another ex-Zip2 worker said the world's richest man knows "just about everything about everything." Elon...
Tom Cruise could do a spacewalk outside the International Space Station for an upcoming $200 million movie, with help from Elon Musk's SpaceX

Tom Cruise could walk outside the International Space Station for an upcoming adventure movie. SpaceX was involved when it was first announced in 2020, though few details have been revealed since. Multiple outlets have reported that the estimated production costs could reach $200 million. Tom Cruise is known for doing...
