weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Guayanilla, Penuelas, Sabana Grande, Yauco by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 15:54:00 Expires: 2022-10-11 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Guayanilla; Penuelas; Sabana Grande; Yauco FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 430 PM AST this afternoon for a portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Guayanilla, Penuelas, Sabana Grande and Yauco. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Riverside by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 16:26:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-11 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Riverside FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southern California, including the following county, Riverside. * WHEN...Until 545 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 243 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Cottonwood Visitor. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Municipality of Skagway by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 16:30:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-14 04:30:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Municipality of Skagway FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM AKDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...The following area, the Taiya River near Skagway * WHEN...Until 700 AM AKDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, other low-lying areas and flood-prone locations is occurring. Dyea road remains closed due to flooding. It will take several hours for all the water from the recent rainfall to work through local drainage systems in the area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 416 AM AKDT, Current river gauge reports indicate that the Taiya River crested Thursday afternoon. Water levels are currently falling, but are still 1.5 feet above moderate flood stage as of 8 pm Thursday. More than 3 inches of rain have fallen around the Skagway region. Rainfall has diminished over the area. Water levels are falling and should be below bank full around 7 am. - Areas along low lying portions of the Chilkoot Trail is the most likely place to experience flooding. - For Taiya River near Skagway: At 3:00am the stage was 16.74 feet. Flood Stage is 16.5 feet. Forecast: A crest around 16.88 feet is expected around 10:00am Friday. For West Creek near Skagway: At 3:00am the stage was 19.8 feet. Flood Stage is 26.5 feet.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Crockett, Lauderdale by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-14 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Crockett; Lauderdale RED FLAG CONDITIONS EXPECTED FRIDAY AFTERNOON OVER PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST ARKANSAS, THE MISSOURI BOOTHEEL, AND WEST TENNESSEE .A combination of gusty southwest 20 ft winds, minimum relative humidity values of 15 to 25 percent, and 10 hour fuel moisture of 5 to 8 percent will result in a continuation of Red Flag conditions over portions of Northeast Arkansas, the Missouri Bootheel, and West Tennessee this afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY...AND LOW FUEL MOISTURE FOR NORTHEAST ARKANSAS, THE MISSOURI BOOTHEEL, AND WEST TENNESSEE The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. * WIND...20 foot winds between 12 to 20 mph. * HUMIDITY...minimum relative humidity 15 to 25 percent. * 10 HOUR FUEL MOISTURE...5 to 8 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended, and is prohibited in many jurisdictions.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Prince William Sound by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 13:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-13 07:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch for blizzard conditions means there is a potential for falling and/or blowing snow with strong winds and extremely poor visibilities. This can lead to whiteout conditions and make travel very hazardous. Target Area: Northeast Prince William Sound WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 8 to 16 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Thompson Pass. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Travel could be difficult.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats, Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 13:11:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-11 16:15:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats; Eastern Alaska Range; Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country Significant Snowfall Southeast of Delta Junction This Week Snow is falling southeast of Delta Junction and will taper off this afternoon. Storm total snowfall amounts are expected to be 2 to 4 inches by noon today, with the heaviest snow along the Alaska Highway east of Dry Creek. Another significant snowfall is expected in this same area Wednesday afternoon through Thursday, with an additional 4-8 inches of snow expected.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-14 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Randolph CRITICAL FIRE DANGER AGAIN FRIDAY AFTERNOON .Strong southwest winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels will promote dangerous fire behavior across central, east- central, and southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois this afternoon and early evening. The area under critical fire danger has been expanded since previous issuance to include east-central Missouri and southwest Illinois. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG SOUTHWEST WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND DRY FUELS FOR CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST MISSOURI AND SOUTHWEST ILLINOIS * AFFECTED AREA...In Illinois, Fire Weather Zone 079. In Missouri, Fire Weather Zones 034, 035, 036, 041, 042, 047, 048, 049, 050, 051, 059, 072, 073, 074, 075, 083, 084, 085 and 099. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * TIMING...Critical fire weather conditions are expected until around 8 PM CDT Friday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 21 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the upper 60s. * LIGHTNING...No lightning is forecast. * 10 HOUR FUELS...Less than 9 percent. * IMPACTS...These conditions are conducive for the rapid spread and growth of uncontrolled wildfires.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Dunklin, Pemiscot by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-14 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Dunklin; Pemiscot RED FLAG CONDITIONS EXPECTED FRIDAY AFTERNOON OVER PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST ARKANSAS, THE MISSOURI BOOTHEEL, AND WEST TENNESSEE .A combination of gusty southwest 20 ft winds, minimum relative humidity values of 15 to 25 percent, and 10 hour fuel moisture of 5 to 8 percent will result in a continuation of Red Flag conditions over portions of Northeast Arkansas, the Missouri Bootheel, and West Tennessee this afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY...AND LOW FUEL MOISTURE FOR NORTHEAST ARKANSAS, THE MISSOURI BOOTHEEL, AND WEST TENNESSEE * WIND...20 foot winds between 12 to 20 mph. * HUMIDITY...minimum relative humidity 15 to 25 percent. * 10 HOUR FUEL MOISTURE...5 to 8 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended, and is prohibited in many jurisdictions.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Benton, Jasper, Newton by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Benton; Jasper; Newton HIGH FIRE DANGER TODAY RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS AND NORTHWEST INDIANA The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening. * Affected Area...Newton, Jasper, Benton, Kankakee, Iroquois and Ford. * Timing...This afternoon and early evening * Winds...Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 19 percent. * Impacts...The combination of strong winds, very low relative humidity, and dry fuels will promote dangerous fire behavior. Any fires will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning should be postponed today.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Northwest Deserts by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 01:18:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-16 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Northwest Deserts FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Arizona, including the following area, central and southern Mohave County. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of washes, roads and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop Saturday afternoon and continue through Saturday night into Sunday morning as a low pressure system off the Southern California Coast moves inland. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Cadiz Basin, Morongo Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-15 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Cadiz Basin; Morongo Basin; San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona and southeast California, including the following areas, in northwest Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave. In southeast California, Cadiz Basin, Morongo Basin and San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of washes, roads and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop Saturday afternoon and continue Saturday night as a low pressure system off the Southern California Coast moves inland. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Bordeaux, Chugwater, Wheatland by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-14 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bordeaux, Chugwater, Wheatland; North Laramie Range and Adjacent High Plains; North Laramie Valley, Shirley Basin; North Snowy Range Foothills; Southern Laramie Range; Southern Laramie Valley CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LIKELY THIS AFTERNOON RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 419, 420, 427, 428, 429, AND 432 The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT this evening. * WIND...Northwest 15 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 40 MPH. * HUMIDITY...Minimum 10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Lodgepole Creek, Southern Nebraska Panhandle by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-14 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lodgepole Creek, Southern Nebraska Panhandle CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LIKELY THIS AFTERNOON RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 430, 431, AND 437 The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * WIND...Northwest 20 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 45 MPH. * HUMIDITY...Minimum 10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Oxford by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 04:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-14 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Franklin; Oxford FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western Maine, including the following counties, Franklin and Oxford. * WHEN...Until 1045 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 453 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bethel, Rumford, Andover, Grafton, Waterford, Weld, Lovell, Chatham, Hanover, and Gilead.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Ford, Iroquois, Kankakee by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Ford; Iroquois; Kankakee HIGH FIRE DANGER TODAY RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS AND NORTHWEST INDIANA The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening. * Affected Area...Newton, Jasper, Benton, Kankakee, Iroquois and Ford. * Timing...This afternoon and early evening * Winds...Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 19 percent. * Impacts...The combination of strong winds, very low relative humidity, and dry fuels will promote dangerous fire behavior. Any fires will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning should be postponed today.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Laramie East High Plains, Laramie Foothills and High Plains by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-14 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Laramie East High Plains; Laramie Foothills and High Plains CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LIKELY THIS AFTERNOON RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 430, 431, AND 437 The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * WIND...Northwest 20 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 45 MPH. * HUMIDITY...Minimum 10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Crittenden, Cross, St. Francis by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-14 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Crittenden; Cross; St. Francis RED FLAG CONDITIONS EXPECTED FRIDAY AFTERNOON OVER PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST ARKANSAS, THE MISSOURI BOOTHEEL, AND WEST TENNESSEE .A combination of gusty southwest 20 ft winds, minimum relative humidity values of 15 to 25 percent, and 10 hour fuel moisture of 5 to 8 percent will result in a continuation of Red Flag conditions over portions of Northeast Arkansas, the Missouri Bootheel, and West Tennessee this afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY...AND LOW FUEL MOISTURE FOR NORTHEAST ARKANSAS, THE MISSOURI BOOTHEEL, AND WEST TENNESSEE The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. * WIND...20 foot winds between 12 to 20 mph. * HUMIDITY...minimum relative humidity 15 to 25 percent. * 10 HOUR FUEL MOISTURE...5 to 8 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended, and is prohibited in many jurisdictions.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bracken, Lewis, Mason, Robertson by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-14 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bracken; Lewis; Mason; Robertson ..Increased Fire Danger Today Winds from the southwest at 15 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph, and afternoon relative humidities around 25 percent, will result in an increased fire danger this afternoon. Any fires that start could spread out of control. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Central La Paz, Kofa, Parker Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 01:18:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-16 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central La Paz; Kofa; Parker Valley FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Arizona and California, including the following areas, in southwest Arizona, Central La Paz, Kofa and Parker Valley. In California, Chiriaco Summit, Chuckwalla Mountains, Chuckwalla Valley, Imperial County Southeast, Joshua Tree NP East, Joshua Tree NP West and Palo Verde Valley. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A low pressure system will push eastward across the area Saturday through Sunday. Abundant moisture with the system will lead to scatted to wide showers and thunderstorm that will be capable of producing flash flooding. Most rain is expected to fall between Saturday morning and Sunday morning. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Extreme Fire Danger issued for Jackson by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-14 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Jackson extreme fire danger today The rangeland fire danger index will be in the extreme category this afternoon. Extreme fire danger means that fires start quickly...spread furiously and burn intensely. All fires are potentially serious. All outdoor burning should be avoided in areas with extreme fire danger. Check with local authorities to ensure burning is allowed before starting a planned burn.
