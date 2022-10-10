ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, TN

ELDERLY CROSSVILLE WOMAN FOUND TO BE LOCKED IN CAMPER REGULARLY BY LONGTIME GIRLFRIEND\CAREGIVER

At the beginning of August 2022, authorities were dispatched to Creston Road in Cumberland County. Complaints had been made regarding an elderly lady being locked in a camper. Deputies located a pull-behind camper sitting on a property with a busted piece of wood wedged between the handle and door, preventing it from being opened from the inside. An elderly female came to the window and peered out.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
McKay’s workers aim to unionize, host community event to gather support

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Employees at used book store McKay’s Knoxville are working to unionize, and they are hosting a community event to gather support. McKay’s employees are currently being represented by the Communications Workers of America (CWA), and a representative with CWA told WVLT News that the employees are unhappy with their current work arrangement and wish to organize and negotiate a fair contract with their employer.
KNOXVILLE, TN
We’re Hiring: 5 Industries in Knoxville, TN, That Are Growing

From IT to entertainment, here are five industries that are poised for growth and job creation in Knoxville’s thriving economy. Knoxville, Tennessee’s robust economy and entrepreneurial culture make it a destination for innovative businesses and professionals looking for opportunities to launch or advance their careers. The region’s talent...
KNOXVILLE, TN
How to get rent assistance in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Do you need help paying for rent, utilities and internet? Knox Housing Assistance Program is distributing funds for renters adversely affected during the COVID-19 pandemic. The deadline to apply is Oct. 31. City of Knoxville officials are urging those interested to apply sooner rather than later...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
MISSING 14 YEAR-OLD LOCATED BY EAST TN VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) – Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers were on the lookout for a missing teen, according to the group’s website. Jacob Cisson, 14, was found safely a few hours after ETVCS officials announced him missing. “Thank you to everyone who shared, kept an eye out and contacted Crime Stoppers,” officials said.
Two facing gun, drug charges after police pursuit on Kingston Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A police pursuit on Kingston Pike ended with two people taken into custody and charged. The Knoxville Police Department has identified them as Gary Reagan, 27 of Knoxville, and Deshawn Wyrick, 22 of Knoxville. At around 12:17 p.m. on Thursday, Knoxville Police officers saw a car matching “the description of the […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
Hear ye, Hear ye, Tennessee Medieval Faire conquers Harriman

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) – At the Tennessee Medieval Faire you will be transported back in time to the days of Arthurian legend. Witness jousting, combat chess, and enjoy over 50 authentic vendors this weekend before the faire closes for the year. The Tennessee Medieval Faire has a bit of...
HARRIMAN, TN
Carolyn Spillers Miller, Paducah, KY (formerly of Oak Ridge)

Carolyn Spillers Miller, 88, of Paducah, Kentucky (formerly of Oak Ridge, Tennessee) passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022. Carolyn was a member of Kern Memorial United Methodist Church for over 65 years where she was involved in many activities. She was Kern’s Sunday School secretary for over 35 years. She participated in Ecumenical Storehouse, Angel Food distribution, Kernels, and was a church receptionist for many years. Carolyn and her husband, Toe, were the second couple to be married in the church in 1954.
PADUCAH, KY
Dandridge Residents Concerns over Developers Plan to Build Hundreds of Homes Near Downtown Causing Surprising Outcome

Developers are pulling an application to build hundreds of homes in Dandridge after a public hearing where several neighbors voiced their concerns. During last night’s town board meeting several residents spoke about the plan Developers have for turning a plot of land on Old Highway 92, right by the downtown area, into upwards of 250 homes. Many say it’s too many homes for the area.
DANDRIDGE, TN
CCSO finds, returns more than $10,000 in stolen items to owner

JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Campbell County Sheriff Wayne Barton commends the hard work of the CCSO Criminal Investigation Division that led to the return of an abundance of stolen property to the rightful owner. CCSO Detectives were able to determine more than $10,000 in property was stolen...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
8 Reasons To Move to Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville is consistently ranked among the most livable cities in America because of its big city amenities and small-town charm. Read on to discover 8 reasons why. , boasts a growing job market, an affordable cost of living and a friendly, welcoming feel. These reasons (plus a few more) earned it a spot on Livability’s Top 100 Best Places To Live in 2022.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Duff D. Broome, 66

Born in Covington, Kentucky on April 9, 1956, Duff D. Broome grew up and attended school in Oak Ridge. His parents, Bob and Frances grew up in Kentucky. Of the six siblings in his family, Duff is survived by Tony Broome of Clinton, Robin Livesay of Midland, Michigan, Mary Phillips of Beech Grove, Paul Broome of Oak Ridge, Anne Coker of Knoxville, and Joseph Broome of Knoxville. He was predeceased by his father Robert Broome of Oak Ridge, TN.
OAK RIDGE, TN

