Carolyn Spillers Miller, 88, of Paducah, Kentucky (formerly of Oak Ridge, Tennessee) passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022. Carolyn was a member of Kern Memorial United Methodist Church for over 65 years where she was involved in many activities. She was Kern’s Sunday School secretary for over 35 years. She participated in Ecumenical Storehouse, Angel Food distribution, Kernels, and was a church receptionist for many years. Carolyn and her husband, Toe, were the second couple to be married in the church in 1954.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO