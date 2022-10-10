ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield Park, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Ridgefield Park, NJ
City
Columbus, NJ
Fightful

AEW Dynamite (10/12) Preview: AEW Invades Canada As Chris Jericho Defends ROH Gold Against Danielson

It's Wednesday, and you know what that means! It's time for AEW Dynamite!. Tonight, AEW Dynamite makes its international debut from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Chris Jericho comes back to Toronto (even though he is from Winnipeg, you idiot) and will headline the card as he defends his Ring of Honor World Championship against Bryan Danielson. Christian Cage, Swerve Strickland, PAC, Toni Storm, and more are all leading the charge as AEW invades Canada for the first time ever.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taya Valkyrie
Person
Colt Cabana
Person
Chelsea Green
Person
Stephen Jensen
Person
Rich Swann
Fightful

Anthony Bowens Discusses Working With Billy Gunn, Fans Loving To Scissor

Anthony Bowens as at the top of the tag team mountain in AEW as he and Max Caster currently reign as the AEW Tag Team Champions. The duo reached new heights while Bowens was injured, but they aligned with the Gunn Club (Austin & Colten Gunn) and Billy Gunn. Billy, now known as "Daddy Ass," would remain aligned with The Acclaimed after his sons turned on him.
WWE
Fightful

Stokely Hathaway Discusses Representing Black Culture To The AEW Demographic

Stokely Hathaway has become one of the top managers in wrestling over the years and currently lead The Firm, a stable on retainer for MJF. Hathaway and MJF have recruited W. Morrissey, Ethan Page, Lee Moriarty, and the Gunn Club (Austin & Colten Gunn) as part of The Firm. Hathaway has always had a gift of gab and has often made references to Black culture and pop culture in his promos and social media posts.
WWE
Fightful

Mance Warner Bout Announced For MLW Fightland 2022

MLW Fightland (10/30) Last Man Standing MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. EJ Nduka. The return of Davey Boy Smith Jr. Other talent scheduled for the event include The Samoan SWAT Team, Alex Kane and the BOMAYE Fight Club, Microman, and the MLW World Middleweight Champion Shun Skywalker.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Knights Of Columbus#Fite Tv#Cagematch#Jake Sterling Merrick#Stang#Brian Myers Captain
Fightful

Mia Yim Thanks IMPACT Wrestling For Believing In Her

Mia Yim confirms her departure from IMPACT Wrestling. Fightful Select reported on October 10 that Yim's contract with IMPACT Wrestling expired over the weekend. Yim faced Mickie James at IMPACT Bound For Glory and then Taylor Wilde at the TV tapings the following night. Yim took to Instagram to post...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
Fightful

Chris Bey Signs Multi-Year Agreement To Stay With IMPACT Wrestling; Scott D'Amore Comments

IMPACT Wrestling retains a top X-Division star in Chris Bey and Bey hopes to capture the World Title. Chris Bey has been a significant part of IMPACT Wrestling since he joined the roster in 2020. In the time since he joined the roster, he has held X-Division Title, headlined streaming specials, joined Bullet Club, and more. Now, speaking with Sports Illustrated, Bey has revealed he's signed an extension to stay at IMPACT and is eyeing the World Championship.
WWE
Fightful

DDP: CM Punk Shot Himself In The Foot At All Out, But He'll Get Through It

Diamond Dallas Page weighs in on the latest controversy surrounding CM Punk. It's been over a month since the debacle between CM Punk and The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) took place at the All Out pay-per-view. In the time since that incident, AEW has crowned a new AEW World Champion along with new AEW Trios Champions. Punk and The Elite still reportedly remain suspended from the promotion as an inside investigation on the situation is currently ongoing.
WWE
Fightful

Mark Sterling Files To Trademark 'Scissor Me'

New trademarks have been filed. Mark Sterling has filed to trademark "Scissor Me" for entertainment purposes. Sterling has inserted himself into segments with The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) and Billy Gunn on AEW TV. Full description:. Mark For: SCISSOR ME trademark registration is intended to cover the categories...
COMBAT SPORTS
Fightful

Fightful

14K+
Followers
32K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy