RevPro Live In Southampton 20 Results (10/9): Gabriel Kidd Faces Ricky Knight Jr.
Revolution Pro Wrestling held its Live in Southampton 20 event on October 9 from the 1865 in Southampton, Hampshire, England, UK. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) are below. RevPro Live In Southampton 20 Results (10/9): Gabriel Kidd Faces Ricky Knight Jr. - Shaun Jackson def. Remi Adetunji. - Greedy Souls...
MLW To Begin Streaming On Pro Wrestling TV In November With Battle Riot IV, Court Bauer Comments
MLW is coming to Pro Wrestling TV with big plans for 2023. Major League Wrestling is getting ready to start airing its new season and they will have a new broadcast partner in the free streaming service, Pro Wrestling TV. Launched in April 2022, PWTV is also the home of promotions like Women's Wrestling Army and Control Your Narrative.
Ethan Page Says He Recently Agented A Match, Wants To Have Long AEW Career
Ethan Page does some behind the scenes work with AEW. Page has gotten more screen time on AEW television since he aligned with Stokely Hathaway as part of The Firm, MJF's stable on retainer. Off-screen, Page has helped build his brand through his toy hunt vlogs. He's also chipped in...
Diamond Sheik Discusses Creating Third Dynamite Diamond Ring, Says First Two Were Horrible
In 2019, AEW introduced the Dynamite Diamond Ring. The ring was awarded to the individual who won a battle royal and then won a singles match against the co-winner of the battle royal. For three straight years, MJF has won the Dynamite Diamond Ring and has utilized the ring in...
Trey Miguel Talks IMPACT, Greektown Wrestling, more | 2022 Interview
AEW Dynamite (10/12) Preview: AEW Invades Canada As Chris Jericho Defends ROH Gold Against Danielson
It's Wednesday, and you know what that means! It's time for AEW Dynamite!. Tonight, AEW Dynamite makes its international debut from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Chris Jericho comes back to Toronto (even though he is from Winnipeg, you idiot) and will headline the card as he defends his Ring of Honor World Championship against Bryan Danielson. Christian Cage, Swerve Strickland, PAC, Toni Storm, and more are all leading the charge as AEW invades Canada for the first time ever.
Spoiler: Former ROH Team Debuts At 10/13 AEW Rampage Tapings, ROH Title Bout Set
News coming out of the AEW Rampage tapings. AEW taped Friday's episode of Rampage on Thursday from Toronto. During the show, a former ROH team debuted and the next ROH World Title match was announced. Read below if you want to be spoiled. At the end of the tapings, The...
AEW Dark Stream & Results (10/11): Lance Archer, Brian Cage, Toni Storm, More Compete
AEW Dark - October 11. Penelope Ford, Serena Deeb, and Jamie Hayter def. Jordan Blade, Trish Adora, and Skye Blue. Zack Clayton signs with AEW. Dalton Castle and The Boys def. Joe Keys, Josh Fuller, and BK Klein. Action Andretti promo. Kip Sabian (with Penelope Ford) def. Brandon Cutler. AEW...
Anthony Bowens Discusses Working With Billy Gunn, Fans Loving To Scissor
Anthony Bowens as at the top of the tag team mountain in AEW as he and Max Caster currently reign as the AEW Tag Team Champions. The duo reached new heights while Bowens was injured, but they aligned with the Gunn Club (Austin & Colten Gunn) and Billy Gunn. Billy, now known as "Daddy Ass," would remain aligned with The Acclaimed after his sons turned on him.
TONS of Contract News | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 10/13/22 | IMPACT Post-Show
Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Stephen Jensen (@FightTalk_) review IMPACT Wrestling for October 13, 2022. - Impact World Champion Josh Alexander opens the show. - 6-Way X-Division Match: Trey Miguel vs. Alex Zayne vs. Laredo Kid vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Kenny King vs. Black Taurus. - BTI: MCMG vs. Shera &...
Stokely Hathaway Discusses Representing Black Culture To The AEW Demographic
Stokely Hathaway has become one of the top managers in wrestling over the years and currently lead The Firm, a stable on retainer for MJF. Hathaway and MJF have recruited W. Morrissey, Ethan Page, Lee Moriarty, and the Gunn Club (Austin & Colten Gunn) as part of The Firm. Hathaway has always had a gift of gab and has often made references to Black culture and pop culture in his promos and social media posts.
Mance Warner Bout Announced For MLW Fightland 2022
MLW Fightland (10/30) Last Man Standing MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. EJ Nduka. The return of Davey Boy Smith Jr. Other talent scheduled for the event include The Samoan SWAT Team, Alex Kane and the BOMAYE Fight Club, Microman, and the MLW World Middleweight Champion Shun Skywalker.
Jon Moxley Says Taking Time Off After AEW All Out Had To Do With The Story They Were Telling
Jon Moxley explains his vacation that wasn't. Moxley lost the AEW World Title to CM Punk at AEW All Out and was scheduled to take time off following the event. Plans changed due to Punk getting injured in the match and suspended due to an altercation with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson). Omega and the Bucks were also suspended.
Solo Sikoa Discusses His Call Up, Debuting At WWE Clash At The Castle
Solo Sikoa made an immediate impact on the main roster when he helped Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle. Sikoa, brother of Jimmy & Jey Uso, had been part of the NXT brand, but was officially moved to the...
Mia Yim Thanks IMPACT Wrestling For Believing In Her
Mia Yim confirms her departure from IMPACT Wrestling. Fightful Select reported on October 10 that Yim's contract with IMPACT Wrestling expired over the weekend. Yim faced Mickie James at IMPACT Bound For Glory and then Taylor Wilde at the TV tapings the following night. Yim took to Instagram to post...
Trey Miguel Discusses Becoming A Booker, Says 'The Juice Is Worth The Squeeze'
Trey Miguel discusses becoming a booker in pro wrestling. There are plenty of wrestling companies around the world that are either ran or owned by active in-ring competitors, and IMPACT star Trey Miguel is now joining that list. Miguel is the booker of Universal All Pro Wrestling, which is an independent promotion ran out of Toledo, Ohio.
Chris Bey Signs Multi-Year Agreement To Stay With IMPACT Wrestling; Scott D'Amore Comments
IMPACT Wrestling retains a top X-Division star in Chris Bey and Bey hopes to capture the World Title. Chris Bey has been a significant part of IMPACT Wrestling since he joined the roster in 2020. In the time since he joined the roster, he has held X-Division Title, headlined streaming specials, joined Bullet Club, and more. Now, speaking with Sports Illustrated, Bey has revealed he's signed an extension to stay at IMPACT and is eyeing the World Championship.
DDP: CM Punk Shot Himself In The Foot At All Out, But He'll Get Through It
Diamond Dallas Page weighs in on the latest controversy surrounding CM Punk. It's been over a month since the debacle between CM Punk and The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) took place at the All Out pay-per-view. In the time since that incident, AEW has crowned a new AEW World Champion along with new AEW Trios Champions. Punk and The Elite still reportedly remain suspended from the promotion as an inside investigation on the situation is currently ongoing.
WWE NXT Results (10/11/2022): Bron Breakker Competes, Axiom vs Frazer 3, Alba Fyre In Action.
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 10/11/2022 edition of NXT on the USA Network. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. - Bron Breakker vs. Javier Bernal. - NXT North American Championship...
Mark Sterling Files To Trademark 'Scissor Me'
New trademarks have been filed. Mark Sterling has filed to trademark "Scissor Me" for entertainment purposes. Sterling has inserted himself into segments with The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) and Billy Gunn on AEW TV. Full description:. Mark For: SCISSOR ME trademark registration is intended to cover the categories...
