Carly Rae Jepson and Rufus Wainwright Come Together for ‘The Loneliest Time’

One may be the loneliest number, but it takes two to make up “The Loneliest Time.”

Canada’s prized pop singers Carly Rae Jepson and Rufus Wainwright have teamed up for Jepson’s latest release, “The Loneliest Time.” The pair are “going to the moon” with this duet and Wainwright says “if you love lengthy disco power ballads and 5-piece string ensembles” you’ll probably want to come too.

Snappy beats meet ray gun synths in this pop-heavy, disco-inspired tune. Released Friday (Oct. 7), the single is the title track from the “Call Me Maybe” star’s upcoming album, which explores the theme of loneliness, set for release on Oct. 21. “It can be really beautiful when you turn it over and look at it. Just like love, it can cause some extreme human reactions,” the singer explained

“The Loneliest Time” follows previously released singles, “Western Wind,” “Beach House,” “Talking to Yourself,” and “Move Me.”

Jepson is currently in the midst of her SO NICE North American Tour which kicked off in September. Her first headlining trek since 2019 will continue through October and commence in early November in Chicago, Illinois.

Tour Dates:

Oct. 7 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Festival

Oct. 9 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Oct. 10 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

Oct. 12 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

Oct. 14 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center

Oct. 15 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Oct. 17 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

Oct. 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

Oct. 20 – Santa Barbara, CA – Arlington Theatre

Oct. 21 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

Oct. 23 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

Oct. 26 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

Oct. 29 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Nov. 2 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

Nov. 4 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

Nov. 5 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom

(Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage)