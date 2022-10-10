Company offering $50 an hour to watch TikTok videos
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A company is offering a lucky hiree $50 an hour to watch TikTok videos.
Influencer marketing agency "Ubiquitous" is looking for a candidate to watch videos, and the employee will even get a gift basket with things like Uber Eats and Target gift cards.
The professional “TikToker watcher” will receive $600, a $50 Uber Eats gift card and a $50 Target gift card to help them through their 12-hour video binge.
The winner will also get a flexible cellphone holder, a ring light and a tripod.
The employee will only need to watch TikToks and re-post their favorite videos on Instagram or Twitter, tagging Ubiquitous.
The only requirement for the job is to have a TikTok account and ideally, according to the company, an active social media presence.
Those who want to apply can fill out a form , making their case in 100-200 words. Applications will close on Oct. 20.
