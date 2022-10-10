ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Company offering $50 an hour to watch TikTok videos

By Daisy Ruth
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A company is offering a lucky hiree $50 an hour to watch TikTok videos.

Influencer marketing agency “Ubiquitous” is looking for a candidate to watch videos, and the employee will even get a gift basket with things like Uber Eats and Target gift cards.

The professional “TikToker watcher” will receive $600, a $50 Uber Eats gift card and a $50 Target gift card to help them through their 12-hour video binge.

The winner will also get a flexible cellphone holder, a ring light and a tripod.

The employee will only need to watch TikToks and re-post their favorite videos on Instagram or Twitter, tagging Ubiquitous.

The only requirement for the job is to have a TikTok account and ideally, according to the company, an active social media presence.

Those who want to apply can fill out a form , making their case in 100-200 words. Applications will close on Oct. 20.

tasha bryant
3d ago

If that's the case they should be paying all of us. I know I'm not the only one that will sit there and scroll through TikTok laughing at crazy stuff for at lease an hour on my free time 🤦🏾‍♀️

Karen Michaux
3d ago

Well played “Ubiquitous” ha! Paying $600 and a gift basket 😂 In hopes of gaining the #1 ranked influencer marketing company. Paying Pennies to gain millions .

Fritzie Vicente
2d ago

Tik tok was made by China. Anything you do on Tik Tok is for them to understand a better way to take over the United States of America

